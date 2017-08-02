My take on the proposed immigration bill:
Give me your highly skilled
And well-spoken.
Your upper classes
Yearning for some brie
And a starter home in Hoboken.
Send these, the software engineers to me.
For you the custom doors are open!
|For 25 years, Lisa has worked for and with nonprofits, sharing her expertise in organizing, fund raising, and community outreach.
Organizing:
Lisa has worked as a community, tenant, and labor organizer, on both local-level and statewide (more...)
