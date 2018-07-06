 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Political Storm Immigration Debate: Progressive Egberto vs Conservative Esteban (VIDEO)

By Egberto Willies

7/6/18

(Image by Willies Media LLC)
Political Storm's (PS) Sam Jenkins conducted a debate between PS contributors, Politics Done Right Host & Progressive Egberto Willies, and Conservative Analysis & Conservative Esteban on immigration & more. We could get somewhere if we debated like this.

Immigration does not have to be a zero-sum gain issue if we just sat down and explored what fears are real as oppose to manipulation to divide for an ulterior motive. The debate covered prescient topics.

Interestingly, there was more agreement on many issues than I thought there would be. Esteban agreed that Progressive values are in fact what most American want. Likewise, I am relatively sure that Trump's immigration move in the long run, as wrong as it is, may capture more Americans. In fact, I wrote a blog yesterday that pointed out that the parameters of the immigration debate are not what one would think and Trump knows that.

Listen to the entire debate. It was a very civil debate worth watching, and there is much to learn from both perspective. Most importantly I think you will find it entertaining as well. More importantly, I think it is clear that absent the fear, this is an issue we could resolve.

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

