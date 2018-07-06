

Political Storm's (PS) Sam Jenkins conducted a debate between PS contributors, Politics Done Right Host & Progressive Egberto Willies, and Conservative Analysis & Conservative Esteban on immigration & more. We could get somewhere if we debated like this.

Immigration does not have to be a zero-sum gain issue if we just sat down and explored what fears are real as oppose to manipulation to divide for an ulterior motive. The debate covered prescient topics.

Interestingly, there was more agreement on many issues than I thought there would be. Esteban agreed that Progressive values are in fact what most American want. Likewise, I am relatively sure that Trump's immigration move in the long run, as wrong as it is, may capture more Americans. In fact, I wrote a blog yesterday that pointed out that the parameters of the immigration debate are not what one would think and Trump knows that.

Listen to the entire debate. It was a very civil debate worth watching, and there is much to learn from both perspective. Most importantly I think you will find it entertaining as well. More importantly, I think it is clear that absent the fear, this is an issue we could resolve.