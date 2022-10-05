Personal Trauma and World Conditions - Transcending Paradigms - Part 8



File:What is complex PTSD.jpg - Dissociative Identity Disorder, Dissociation and Trauma Disorders dissociative-identi ty-disorder.net/wiki/Complex_P TSD #ptsd #complexPTSD #cptsd

(Image by TraumaAndDissociation from flickr) Details DMCA



Introduction

Traumatic experiences have no doubt existed since the beginning of humankind. However, societies based on the "one-up" domination/fragmentation paradigm themselves generate innumerable traumas. Both individuals and social systems become causes and effects.

Our current paradigm is insidious - for the most part, unconscious - and orients us toward power, rather than love and wisdom.

**

The Larger Picture

The sociopolitical situations we currently face include a series of intense lessons in discernment.

World leaders - due to their reckless indifference, extreme hubris, foolish selfishness and ignorance, are like pied pipers, guiding humanity into a period of vast disruptions of the earth's ecosystems and social institutions. Many of us are already experiencing severe trauma, amnesia, and dissociation regarding our predicament.

Threats of war and the creation of enemies serve to keep the masses under control by gridlocking trauma and dissociation. War releases thought forms of rage, bloodlust, victimhood and disempowerment, even among those not specifically engaged in conflicts.

Violence, hostility and predictions of impending crises create intense negative energies of fear, which can immerse all of earth in collective stress.

Hermann Goering was a German politician, military leader and convicted war criminal. He was one of the most powerful figures in the Nazi Party, which ruled Germany from 1933 to 1945. He wrote:

"Why of course the people don't want war. Why should some poor slob on a farm want to risk his life in a war when the best he can get out of it is to come back to his farm in one piece? Naturally the common people don't want war: neither in Russia, nor in England, nor for that matter in Germany

"...But after all it is the leaders of a country who determine the policy and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, a fascist dictatorship, a parliament or a communist dictatorship.

"Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the peace makers for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country."

**

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).