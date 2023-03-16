 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts   

Somebodies and Nobodies: The Demise of Rankism and the Rise of Mutual Dignity - Transcending Paradigms - Pt. 12

By       (Page 1 of 13 pages)   1 comment
"In many [classrooms and music/art]/dance studios, students are constantly being stripped of their humanity, their original sense of artistry and individuality through the abuse of power by the instructor. Just imagine how brilliantly dance and so many other disciplines would move forward without the weight of rankism, which has been holding back our creativity for centuries."

--Robert Fuller, former president of Oberlin College

**

- "At the core of every humiliation and indignity is a mental error, not just a habit--a lacuna so vast and unremitting that it passes unnoticed.

- "You don't fix such a thing. It is not something to be patched. Nothing can be done until it is noticed, until it is named. Naming creates distinctions, distinctions create the capacity to change. Naming 'rankism' transforms everything."
--Paul Hawken

- "Nietzsche's "death of God" is connected in an essential way with the [narcissistic] rise to power and suffering of the modern ego--"It nullifies the 'God of our fathers'[yet we] may not survive, without the dimension of transcendence."

-- David Michael Levin

Introduction

Dan Goleman, author of Vital Lies, Simple Truths, has reminded us of the human tendency to possess lacunas - or blind spots.

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with
 

Blair Gelbond

From "Power-Over to "Power-With"

As Raine Eisler and Philip Slater have made crystal clear, "dominance culture" has been with us for thousands of years. World culture appears to be very gradually transforming into a partnership culture, but the timing is uncertain. Bluntly speaking, will we have enough time for this transformation/evolution of consciousness to become established before we destroy the ourselves and perhaps, the Biosphere?

The key question: What can you and I do to create a foundation of a "dignitarian/partnership culture?"

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 16, 2023 at 8:32:08 PM

