Somebodies and Nobodies: The Demise of Rankism and the Rise of Mutual Dignity - Transcending Paradigms - Pt. 12

"In many [classrooms and music/art]/dance studios, students are constantly being stripped of their humanity, their original sense of artistry and individuality through the abuse of power by the instructor. Just imagine how brilliantly dance and so many other disciplines would move forward without the weight of rankism, which has been holding back our creativity for centuries."

--Robert Fuller, former president of Oberlin College

**

- "At the core of every humiliation and indignity is a mental error, not just a habit--a lacuna so vast and unremitting that it passes unnoticed.

- "You don't fix such a thing. It is not something to be patched. Nothing can be done until it is noticed, until it is named. Naming creates distinctions, distinctions create the capacity to change. Naming 'rankism' transforms everything."

--Paul Hawken

- "Nietzsche's "death of God" is connected in an essential way with the [narcissistic] rise to power and suffering of the modern ego--"It nullifies the 'God of our fathers'[yet we] may not survive, without the dimension of transcendence."

-- David Michael Levin

Introduction

Dan Goleman, author of Vital Lies, Simple Truths , has reminded us of the human tendency to possess lacunas - or blind spots.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).