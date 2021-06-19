Enzo and our Planetary Marathon

Foreword

Perhaps you have read the recent popular little novel, The Art of Driving in the Rain . It features two characters - Denny, a race-car driver, and his dog, Enzo. Denny treats Enzo as his best friend, watching videos of car races with him, talking with him about the fine points of winning races, like declaring "Your car goes where your eyes go"; Enzo takes it all in. Denny senses his dog's acute intelligence, but can't be sure exactly what Enzo comprehends.

Funny thing, though: in actuality Enzo has an extremely keen, human-level mind and he is getting ready to be born in his next life as a human being. He can only bark, but his thinking is crystal clear and his empathy is as deep a river. With a mix of sadness and acceptance Enzo tells the reader: "Gestures are all I have."

One day Denny takes Enzo out on the race track for a treat. He checks out the territory, taking his Bimmer out for some "hot laps" before his competitors arrive. Enzo loves it, barking twice (as agreed beforehand with Denny) to say, "Go Faster!" Denny instructs Enzo to have, "Big eyes, Far eyes."

***

Enzo

by Irene Fowler

The cosmic marathon to choose life, stave off, earth's demise

A race away from the cruel, yawning abyss, to an earth rebuilt

Imperiled human and planetary life, all mortgaged to the hilt

