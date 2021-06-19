 
 
Enzo and our Planetary Marathon

Golden Retreiver
Foreword

To honour our shared humanity and in a bid to highlight our pressing concerns for the condition of mankind and our planet, Irene Fowler and I collaborated on the publication of this article. The link to her OEN webpage is as follows: .opednews.com/author/author514273.html

Perhaps you have read the recent popular little novel, The Art of Driving in the Rain. It features two characters - Denny, a race-car driver, and his dog, Enzo. Denny treats Enzo as his best friend, watching videos of car races with him, talking with him about the fine points of winning races, like declaring "Your car goes where your eyes go"; Enzo takes it all in. Denny senses his dog's acute intelligence, but can't be sure exactly what Enzo comprehends.

Funny thing, though: in actuality Enzo has an extremely keen, human-level mind and he is getting ready to be born in his next life as a human being. He can only bark, but his thinking is crystal clear and his empathy is as deep a river. With a mix of sadness and acceptance Enzo tells the reader: "Gestures are all I have."

One day Denny takes Enzo out on the race track for a treat. He checks out the territory, taking his Bimmer out for some "hot laps" before his competitors arrive. Enzo loves it, barking twice (as agreed beforehand with Denny) to say, "Go Faster!" Denny instructs Enzo to have, "Big eyes, Far eyes."

***

Enzo

by Irene Fowler

The cosmic marathon to choose life, stave off, earth's demise

A race away from the cruel, yawning abyss, to an earth rebuilt

Imperiled human and planetary life, all mortgaged to the hilt

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

When we see with new eyes, we will recognize that we are not separate individuals in our own little bubbles, but rather are connected parts of a bigger story.

This occurs through transformations taking place in our hearts, minds, and views of reality. With this evolutionary jump, which is at the heart of many spiritual traditions and practices, there is an awareness of a deeper unity connecting us. Insights from modern science point in the same direction: a view of reality and an understanding of ourselves as intimately interwoven with our world. Yet, inevitably, as we move into this new dimension of perception, we can expect our pain for the world to increase.

While raising our awareness is important and necessary. But what happens when we are already feeling overwhelmed and don't feel we can cope with any more distress? Presenting shocking facts can just increase our resistance.

The disturbing realities of early twenty-first century Earth, along with what we are likely to face over the coming decades, far exceed any previous experiences of disaster in our history.

While emotional distress can be motivating, whenever it goes beyond what we imagine we can cope with, we frequently just shut down, closing off emotionally, living as if we are just going through the motions. Some of us will use alcohol and drugs or psychiatric medication as a way of keeping our distress under control.

As people open to the flow of their emotional experience, including despair, sadness, guilt, fury or fear, they will likely feel a weight lifted from them. Something foundational can shift, a turning in which there is an increased determination to act.

As we touch our depths and tell the truth about what we know, see, and feel is happening to our world we may feel tremendous relief in realizing our solidarity with others; we no longer feel such isolation. Also, as we release suppressed emotions and information, our formerly dampened energy returns as we go with, rather than against, the flow of our deeply felt responses to the world.

We also need to remember that whatever situation we face, we can choose our responses. Although it is tempting, there is no need to hide from bad news, for it may be the very thing that provokes us to act in a way that makes life more satisfying.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 19, 2021 at 10:07:23 PM

