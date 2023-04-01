Paradigms, Domination, and Trance - Bringing It All Back Home - Part 13 - 1 (Summary: Transcending Paradigms)



Jalal al-Din Rumi%2C Showing His Love for His Young Disciple Hussam al-Din Chelebi.

"The Breeze at Dawn" by Rumi

" Without humor, poetry and clarity, we might as well throw in the towel"

""the fact that [atoms] are mostly (99%) made up of empty space. If we look closely enough, we find that the matter of the world is largely lacking in matter"

There are spiritual lessons to be drawn from our understanding of the emptiness of atomic reality. For one thing, we all have a lot less stuff than we thought we had.

Furthermore, if our bodies are made of atoms, and atoms are mostly empty space, then what is holding our clothes on? Not only does the emperor have not clothes, the clothes hardly have any emperor."

Wes Nisker: The Big Bang, The Buddha, and The Baby Boom

"Integrative and Control culture have very different ways of seeing the world. Where control culture has been obsessed with building walls, integrative culture seeks to dissolve these boundaries and see the commonality we share"

"In Control culture, the universe is split into opposites: Integrative culture sees the universe as an undivided whole. Control culture sees the world as static matter; integrative culture regards the world as energy in process. Where control culture values hierarchy and authoritarian leadership, Integrative culture values democracy and an egalitarian orientation.

"Where Control culture nurtures competition and war, Integrative culture opts for communication and cooperation.

"Women are devalued in Control culture; in integrative culture women are valued. Change is ordered from above in Control culture. Integrative culture comes down on the side of spontaneous evolution."

Philip Slater

Introduction

I wrote this series to explore and share what I could discover about our current world situation. In summarizing this series, the first question that arises goes like this:

"I am only one person. The interdependent world difficulties are vast. Can I make any difference at all?"

The following is what I concluded:

Our entire globe is convulsed with chaos. There is massive confusion over values, a loss of ethical certainty, and a bewildering lack of consensus about almost everything. The recent speed of social change has put an intense strain on our adaptive capacities. Incivility and chaos are erupting as the old system is breaking down and a new one has not taken hold.

Tom Yeomans has articulated the crises that are already visible:

"The litany of difficulties is now familiar, stretching from issues of resource depletion, and destruction, pollution, and species diversity loss, to exploitation and gross disparity of wealth, and political oppression, in the midst of human rights and democratic apathy.

"Accompanying these are social issues of rapidly growing authoritarianism, violence, alienation, constant war, the international weapons trade and a renewed enthusiasm for the use of nuclear weapons. Add to this drug addiction, epidemic disease, illiteracy, child neglect, overpopulation, and irrelevancy of much educational practice to life in a post-modern world.

"Meanwhile, we see meteorological positive (vicious-cycle-like) feedback loops that threaten to accelerate uncontrollably. Then natural cycles that to a great degree have sheltered us from extreme weather conditions. A perfect storm is rapidly approaching.

"Those of us who are open to absorbing at least a modicum of these realities can't help but conclude that a multitude of systems which have sustained life on earth in the past are stretched to the breaking point.

"There are many warning signs that unless we change our collective ways as a species, the future will become increasingly a nightmare of bare survival in a global landscape bereft of the plenty and beauty it provided in the past."

It appears that we are living through the beginning of a world-transforming evolutionary crisis, a planetary rite of passage.

We are faced with a stark choice - evolve or devolve. While we may be able to make a quantum leap beyond a paradigm that is debilitating, we may also resist this leap, leading to a very dark age.



Einstein said it this way:

"Since the advent of the nuclear age, everything has changed but the way people think, thus, we drift toward unparalleled catastrophe."

Edgar Morin summarizes that such a reform in thinking, implies a mental revolution "of considerably greater proportions than the Copernican revolution."

Morin reminds us that, whether we realize it or not, problems are spatially and temporally interdependent; therefore, only a complex kind of thinking - which he also describes as holographic, recursive, and dialogic - "can deal with the inseparability of problems"in which each depends on the other."

This "mental revolution" involves expanding our awareness - specifically becoming more aware of our thinking"and of our awareness itself. Cognitive psychologists have recently discovered that the brain organizes perceptions into "schemas" - packets of information into which the mind stores data. Schemas not only determine what we will notice; they also can determine what we do not notice. This immediately leads to the concepts of frames, frameworks or paradigms.

Most people seem to believe that their human nervous system provides direct access to objective reality, i.e., "to truth," but this is hardly the case. Robert Anton Wilson's similar premise is that everything we think we know about the world is in fact an interpretation: that all information is necessarily filtered through our senses, past experience, conditioning, prior beliefs, and other non-objective lenses.

Thus, each of our individual worldviews can be considered a "reality tunnel" - a term Wilson borrowed from Timothy Leary. Wilson emphasized that each person's reality tunnel is their own artistic creation, whether or not they recognize it as such. We tend to relate to the world from our reality tunnels, rather than to them. He describes a "Reality Tunnel" as a subconscious set of mental filters formed from beliefs, conditioning and experience, such that every individual interprets the world differently.

Robert Anton Wilson quotes:

"Most animals, including most domesticated primates (humans) show truly staggering ability to 'ignore' certain kinds of information - that which does not 'fit' their imprinted/ conditioned reality-tunnel."

"If one can only see things according to one's own belief system, one is destined to become virtually deaf, dumb, and blind."

"'Every national border in Europe,' El Eswad added ironically, 'marks the place where two gangs of bandits got too exhausted to kill each other anymore and signed a treaty. Patriotism is the delusion that one of these gangs of bandits is better than all the others.'"

"Every [current] fact of science was once [d]amned. Every invention was considered impossible. Every discovery was a nervous shock to some orthodoxy. Every artistic innovation was denounced as fraud and folly. The entire web of culture and 'progress,' everything on earth that is man-made - and not given to us by nature -is the concrete manifestation of some [human beings'] refusal to bow to Authority."

"On a planet that increasingly resembles one huge maximum security Prison, the only intelligent choice is to plan a [mental] jail break."

Wilson shares a humorous story:

"In the Castro section of San Francisco, a well-known homosexual area, I once saw a sign that said, HALF GAY CLEANERS - but when I looked again, it said, HALF DAY CLEANERS."

A 'Reality Tunnel' may also be described as a paradigm. Because this is a complex and new concept, it is best described through a variety of images and angles.

Paradigms

The term "paradigm" is a relatively new concept (although it is rooted in the ancient world).

A paradigm can be thought of as a filter or lens through which we view the world. Said another way, a paradigm is an internal mental phenomenon though which we structure and make sense of our lives. It is sometimes equated with the term "world-view."

In 1962 Thomas Kuhn - an historian and philosopher of science - offered an analysis of how scientific systems change (or don't). His book, The Structure of Scientific Revolutions , rocked the intellectual world by introducing the concept of "paradigm." Although Kuhn's focus was on the world of scientific inquiry, we have come to realize that it applies more broadly - to individuals and the world at large. In other words, the reality of paradigms applies not merely to scientists, but to all people.

Paradigms can be thought of as our assumptions about reality. Generally, they are so pervasive that they form an invisible web of beliefs about the world which we take to be reality. Paradigms function as guides that are unconscious - mental models that shape everything we think, feel and do.

To repeat: how we perceive, interpret and act on our experience is shaped by our internal structure of beliefs and concepts. To raise paradigm issues is to reflect on the ideas that map our reality: our worldview, life perspective and philosophy.

It follows that once we realize paradigms exist, it is essential that we examine them with a critical, discerning eye. We can learn to perceive the blueprints we are using to build our worlds.

In addition, we can remember that paradigms are social constructions ("world-views") which determine how we shape our culture. Individual, national, and global paradigms are permeable and often overlap.

Erich Fromm noted that, in the absence of instincts, humans require a picture of the world and our place in it - a frame of reference that is structured and has inner cohesion:

"Man needs a map of his natural and social world, without which he would be confused and unable to act purposefully and consistently. He would have no way of orienting himself and of finding for himself a fixed point that permits him to organize all the impressions that impinge upon him.

"His world makes sense to him, and he feels certain about his ideas through the consensus with those around him. Even if a map is wrong, it fulfills its psychological function.

In fact, paradigms can feel so comfortable, that scientists - and non-scientists, i.e., the rest of us - forget they exist. Our paradigms become functionally invisible. We believe that the way we see things is "just the way they are."

The reality is that many of us spend our entire lives without ever once questioning our own cultural assumptions about humanity's place in the universe.

However, at some point, the paradigm reaches a crisis and does not solve the problems it once appeared to. Eventually, "business as usual" is superseded by radical developments. The Copernican Revolution, which discovered the shocking truth that Earth revolved around the sun, is an example.

Usually, we go merrily - and unconsciously - along, making use of our paradigms until we hit a wall. At such a moment the situation lacks all clarity; eventually we realize that we need something beyond "our father's Oldsmobile."

Often, however, the more the paradigm fails to do its job, the more those invested in the old paradigm will try to make it work - insisting that it is not obsolete. For such people - and societies - alternate solutions, those which lie outside our "tunnels," do not exist. We are too paradigm-bound to notice that we are stumbling over the limits of our own models.

Today, it appears that our paradigms - on both personal and global levels - have begun to make us sick. Although past versions were often experienced as less than life-enhancing, increasing numbers of people are now coming to realize that our assumptions and belief-systems have become abusive. The blueprint for our schools, businesses, families, religions and governments are not working. And, without an understanding of "reality tunnels," we are left wondering why.

" Are the veils, webs, or nets of our paradigms playing a part in our suffering? "

As long as the deep structures of our personal and societal worlds remain invisible, we will stay stuck on the surface of life.

Yet because paradigms are the source of our mental models for how we think, feel and act, paradigm changes are times of discomfort, if not outright pain.

Because we can't know exactly what is beyond the current paradigm, the situation breeds anxiety. Paradigm shifts are times of uncertainties, false starts and errors. The consequences of change are unknown and therefore frightening.

On the other hand, it behooves us to remember that paradigms are essentially chains of ideas and assumptions (although often unconscious), and that their power comes from our commitment to them (as well as the institutions we have built). As we become more aware of them, we can, over time, begin to withdraw our commitment from these dysfunctional structures.

Paradigms don't last forever. Once every corner of a given worldview has been explored, and new data accumulate that do not fit the existing model, the predominant paradigm starts to chip away at the edges. A paradigm shift occurs when the way we view reality (our "world-view") ceases to be effective and generates confusion instead of clarity. It may take hundreds of years, but eventually we embrace a new way of being. An alternative emerges that is more fitting and effective.

Duane Elgin asserts that each cultural level of development is itself a "perceptual paradigm" in which we experience life to the limited degree that the given paradigm allows. He posits that - as an organizing framework - the invisible "dimensional geometry" that structures physical space also structures psychological or perceptual space.

Each new dimension or context is designed to call forth new potentials from us. As we perceive the possibilities inherent in each new dimension, we begin to actualize them, such that each provides new opportunities or learning contexts for individuals and societies to fill with creative actions.

We began as hunter-gathers, then morphed into farmers, and eventually moved into the technological era, the information era, and currently, perhaps the "integral era."

Supporting Gebser's and Kuhn's work, Elgin's understanding is that each paradigm has an effective and deficient phase. It appears that we are living within the latter stage, while a fresh one is beginning to arise"

Eventually a fresh paradigm becomes stale and confining; we may feel like a chick whose survival depends on its ability to peck its way out of an egg.

According to many cutting-edge thinkers (including Ervin Laszlo, Carolyn Baker and Andrew Harvey, Joanna Macy and Duane Elgin) current world culture is faced with a great crisis. Our willingness to delve deeply and discover its roots may mean the difference between life and death. They argue - and I agree - that our loss of wisdom is leading to terrible suffering and setting us up for potentially devastating consequences in the future.

Domination

One of the deepest, most pernicious and pervasive underground paradigms is focused on power and control .

Due to fear of chaos -- and the unconsciousness of people Altemeyer has called "authoritarian followers" -- we, as persons and social systems, have been driven by the control paradigm for thousands of years.

One of the deepest, usually unconscious, worldviews by which we are possessed has been described by Riane Eisler as - power-over: man over nature, men over women, and men over other men. Until we allow ourselves to become agents of transforming this worldview, progressive change will be blocked.

Award-winning teacher John Taylor Gatto writes the following about the messages schools emanate through their structure:

"I began to realize that the bells and confinement, the crazy sequences, the age-segregation, lack of privacy, and constant surveillance [not to mention the curriculum] is designed exactly as if someone had set out to prevent children from learning how to think and act, to coax them into addiction and dependent behavior."

Domination has been our paradigm's driving issue for thousands of years; in this worldview - top-down control and power-over-others is necessary for social order.

Two of the most virulent roots of these ideas are 1) the Biblical notion that humans are meant to have dominion over all other living creatures and 2) (from the same source) that humans committed "original sin," have fallen, and therefore cannot be trusted to guide themselves.

It is important to grasp that the premises underlying a dominator-based society extend to all levels of interrelationship --- from relationships involving two individuals (such as marriage) to ever-larger gatherings: the nuclear family, schools, businesses, religions, governments, and nations.

Similar ideas have been elaborated in the pioneering work being done at the Stone Center at Wellesley College. The writings of Janet Surrey, Judith Jordan, Jean Baker Miller and other feminist scholars clarify the salient differences between these two modes of being. Surrey writes:

"In the 'power-over' or 'power-for-oneself only' model there is an assumption of an active agent exerting control that [arises from] an actual or threatened use of power, strengths or expertise"

:The alternative model of interaction that we are proposing might be termed 'power-with' or 'power-together'... It suggest[s] that all participants in the relationship interact in ways that are based on connecting and enhancing everyone's personal power."

We are beginning to realize that the deeply rooted belief that women, other men, and nature must be dominated and controlled is an archaic and obsolete delusion.

History

Eisler presents a contemporary overview of archeological data gathered from excavations of Neolithic human communities (ca. 10,000 BC); in her reassessment she argues that substantial evidence now exists which suggests that in prior eras a "partnership" form of social organization was the norm.

The work of Maria Gimbutas, for example, has strongly indicated that southeastern Europe held a flourishing partnership civilization from 6500 to 3500 BC. Similar to the form of Neolithic groups found in Crete, it would seem that the people of Old Europe developed complex religious, governmental, and economic systems without rigid sexual or class hierarchies. Women held high positions in the social order; between the sexes a basically egalitarian relationship prevailed - one which indicated a division of labor, but not the superiority of either sex.

Evidence of such egalitarian cultures in Crete and Catal Huyuk (in what is now Turkey) suggest active trading, but little in terms of military weaponry or fortifications.

However, in a sweeping turn of events (over several millennia), early partnership societies may have been overrun and conquered by nomadic bands, whose own mode of social organization was based on the dominator model.

Michael Sky argues that: "Raids grew into full-scale invasions"until, some four thousand years ago, the world historic defeat of partnership culture was complete."

Eisler stresses that a fundamental characteristic of the conquering civilization was that it "valued the destructive power of the blade: " "[The invaders] characteristically acquired wealth, not by developing technologies of production, but through ever more effective technologies of destruction."

This is the age-old problem of oppression - beginning with the emergence of ancient Sumer's of the top-down approach. Philip Slater describes these forms - which have persisted into the present - as a "mega-culture" pervading the world.

Thus, as far as we know, authoritarianism began to appear as a dominant societal form in many parts of the world six to seven thousand years ago; we find the appearance of kings, social classes, slaves, standing armies, weaponry, torture and human sacrifice. It has continued to be the prevailing mega-culture around the world ever.

According to Philip Slater:

The original and principal function of authoritarianism was to manage... enslaved tribes - people who would not voluntarily participate in society and carry out its tasks... It is characterized by fixed vertical hierarchies of power--pyramid organizational structures, a rigid system of control, and an exclusive reliance on competition [and force] as a motivating tool.

Because these structures have been in place for thousands of years - at least since the first city-states - it is no surprise that as soon as we take an alternate direction, the old paradigm tends to reassert itself - like an elastic band that has snapped back.

At present Riane Eisler's conception of the ways we organize our thinking, and societies - which she refers to as Dominator Culture - still holds sway. The alternative she proposes - which is slowly emerging among strong regressive reactions - is "Partnership Culture."

Malidoma Patrice Some' was a West African shaman and author of The Healing Wisdom of Africa . Speaking of the wisdom of indigenous people, he has described prerequisites for the emergence of an authentic, shared sense of community:

""What is required for the maintenance and growth of community is"a village-like atmosphere that allows people to drop their masks...where no one has to hide anything. There are certain human powers that cannot be unleashed without such a supportive atmosphere, [and which enable us to] believe in our ability to unlock potentials in ourselves and others far beyond what is commonly known."

Another way to say this might be that we depend upon one another to live as freely and truly as possible. Another community member's distinctness, candidness, and heartfelt sincerity has the capacity to evoke my own ability to embody these qualities.

Some' adds:

"Individuality, not individualism, is the cornerstone of community. Individuality is synonymous with uniqueness. It means that a person and his or her unique gifts are irreplaceable."

In The Spirit of Intimacy - Ancient African Teachings on the Ways of Relationships , Malidoma's wife, Sobonfu Some', beautifully offers a sense of a partnership society:

"Community is the spirit, the guiding light of the tribe, whereby people come together in order to fulfill a specific purpose, to help others fulfill their purpose, and to take care of one another. The goal of the community is to make sure each member of the community is heard and is properly giving the gifts he has brought into this world. Without this giving, the community dies.

"When you don't have community, you are not listened to...You don't have people to affirm who you are and to support you in bringing forward your gifts...And without the unloading of our gifts we experience a blockage inside, which affects us spiritually, mentally, and physically in many different ways."

Dominator culture has led us into a cul de sac, a dead end, an impasse. We are caught in a Gordian knot of our own making. As we experience 1) personal distress, 2) the failure of social institutions, and 3) the degradation of nature - such as mass extinctions - the need to shift our belief systems is becoming more urgent every day.

[We are currently undergoing what has been called the 6th mass extinction; Serious declines in populations of species are an indicator that the ecosystem is breaking down, warning of a larger systems failure.

Currently, the species extinction rate is estimated between 1,000 and 10,000 times higher than natural extinction rates""the rate of species extinctions that would occur if we humans were not around.

Unlike previous extinction events caused by natural phenomena, our current mass extinction is driven by human activity, primarily - though not limited to - the unsustainable use of land, water and energy use, and climate change. Agriculture is also responsible for 90% of global deforestation and accounts for 70% of the planet's freshwater use, devastating the species that inhabit those places by significantly altering their habitats. (worldwildlife.org)]

Whether we will make the leap beyond dominator culture - or whether our apathy, ignorance - or those who strongly desire to dominate society will prevail - remains to be seen. If the latter occurs, it may mean the extinction or drastic reduction of humanity and the Biosphere.

Trance

It can be helpful to view paradigms from the perspective of "trance."



Child of Vision - Baby eye in Black and White IMG_1115-002

Living in our mega-culture of authoritarianism we see:

Setting aside the critical faculty:

We get the message that to survive we must obey authority. Our ability to think for ourselves is systematically undermined. Many well-known people who directly challenge these assumptions and had the potential to influence countless others have been killed: John Lennon, Martin Luther King, Bob Marley, Gandhi, Robert Kennedy.

Lennon:



King:



Marley:



Selective thinking:

We fall into the pattern of bypassing our worth and instead focus on gaining external rewards and approval.

Suggestions planted which cause us to see ourselves as less than we are:

Our social structures "invite" us to play their games - becoming just another one of the "degraded majority," to use Viktor Frankl's term.

We do not perceive ourselves as being in trance:

We are just coping with the "real world." We have succumbed to the illusion.

(With thanks to Michael Dewey)