Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts   

Breaking Free of Our Trance, Escaping The Gordian Knot: Summary Part 13 - 2 (Transcending Paradigms)

Peaceful Warm Sunrise Over Atlantic Ocean Beach
Peaceful Warm Sunrise Over Atlantic Ocean Beach
(Image by Captain Kimo from flickr)

"You ask the embryo why he, or she, stays cooped up

In the dark with eyes closed.

Listen to the answer:

There is no 'other world.'

I only know what I've experienced.

You must be hallucinating.'"

Rumi

Crosby, Stills, Nash (& Young) || Woodstock (We Are Stardust)

youtube.com/watch?v=Nivr4YZzzME&t=14s

The primary (counterintuitive) point of this essay is that what we need most is not economic or political justice. Rather, it is emotional, intellectual, and spiritual maturity. The rest will naturally follow.

OPENING QUOTES

Peter Russell:

"We are not acting rationally. We're myopically focused on the petty conflicts that keep a waning civilization from noticing the destructive forces already occupying [our] doorstep."

Meg Wheatley

**

We know from observing the workings of nature that the demise of one phase of life usually precedes a new one. (Winter precedes Spring. We - and other species - move from physical childhood to adolescence to maturity. The disappearance of earlier species of humans made way for the development of our species, Homo sapiens sapiens.

Elgin, Baker and Harvey, Gebser, and Wheatley have each argued that our current industrial/technological civilization has reached a point of no return, and that, given the dangers inherent in these forms of social organization, our species will need to evolve or face the possibility of becoming extinct.

Meg Wheatley asserts that the very innovations that gave capacity end up destroying the civilization. Today, many of us fail to notice or blindly ignore what these technologies are destroying and persist on relying on them until it is too late:

"Even though the solutions have been available for a very long time, they require conditions to implement them that are not available: political courage, collaboration across national boundaries, compassion that supersedes self-interest and greed."

"The chaos cycle is triggered by changes in the environment; these external changes force the system to abandon its old ways and respond to the new. Everything that held it together - its beliefs, meanings and structures - no longer work now that the environment has changed."

"And so, the system falls apart. It descends into chaos and finally reaches a bifurcation point, where it has two choices. Either it can reorganize using new beliefs and structures that work well in the changed environment. Or it can insist on the old ways, fail to reorganize itself, and die. Both rebirth and death are possible as an outcome of the passage through chaos."

Submitted on Monday, Apr 17, 2023 at 7:54:55 PM

