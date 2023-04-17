Breaking Free of Our Trance, Escaping The Gordian Knot: Summary Part 13 - 2 (Transcending Paradigms)

"You ask the embryo why he, or she, stays cooped up

In the dark with eyes closed.

Listen to the answer:

There is no 'other world.'

I only know what I've experienced.

You must be hallucinating.'"

Rumi

Crosby, Stills, Nash (& Young) || Woodstock (We Are Stardust)

youtube.com/watch?v=Nivr4YZzzME&t=14s

The primary (counterintuitive) point of this essay is that what we need most is not economic or political justice. Rather, it is emotional, intellectual, and spiritual maturity. The rest will naturally follow.

OPENING QUOTES

Peter Russell:

