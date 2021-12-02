Nobility of Soul

"I was introduced to the practices of mindfulness, generosity, loving-kindness and integrity."

Jack Kornfield

What is a Soul?

Michael Meade, mythologist:

"Each soul, by virtue of being born, has some nobility. Thus, natural ambition would involve becoming more conscious and aware of the scope and resources of one's inner realm.

Ram Dass:

"If we consider a model of reality expanded beyond materialism"we live our lives in a different light.

"The 'Me First' ego realm includes all of the things we experience as 'ourselves': our physical bodies, our personalities, reputation, possessions, emotions and conceptual [structures] we use to function. Peering at the world, the ego sees only other egos.

But the ego is a tiny thing in the sea of Awareness. Beyond ego lies the soul, which is here to learn. I'll come right out and say it: the soul transcends the ego" We're learning so that we can eventually"enter into union with the Divine."

Tibetan Book of the Dead:

