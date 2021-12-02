 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News    H5'ed 12/2/21

Nobility of Soul

By (Page 1 of 5 pages) 1 comment
Author 71296
Love
Love
(Image by Pixabay: ollis_picture)

"I was introduced to the practices of mindfulness, generosity, loving-kindness and integrity."

Jack Kornfield

What is a Soul?

Michael Meade, mythologist:

"Each soul, by virtue of being born, has some nobility. Thus, natural ambition would involve becoming more conscious and aware of the scope and resources of one's inner realm.

**

Ram Dass:

"If we consider a model of reality expanded beyond materialism"we live our lives in a different light.

"The 'Me First' ego realm includes all of the things we experience as 'ourselves': our physical bodies, our personalities, reputation, possessions, emotions and conceptual [structures] we use to function. Peering at the world, the ego sees only other egos.

But the ego is a tiny thing in the sea of Awareness. Beyond ego lies the soul, which is here to learn. I'll come right out and say it: the soul transcends the ego" We're learning so that we can eventually"enter into union with the Divine."

**

Tibetan Book of the Dead:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families:
 

Blair Gelbond

Author 71296
Evolution always proceeds by way of extreme crises that force the birth of the new.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 2, 2021 at 8:09:48 AM

Author 0
