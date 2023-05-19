Mental Health Month: The Sacred Golden Eagle

"It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light."
Aristotle
"I am not afraid of storms for I am learning how to sail my ship."
Amy March, from Little Women
"Promise me you'll always remember--you're braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think."
Christopher Robin from Winnie the Pooh
"In the middle of winter I at last discovered that there was in me an invincible summer."
Albert Camus
Golden Eagle
(Image by Pixabay: A_Different_Perspective) Details DMCA
The Sacred Golden Eagle
It's time to glide and be easy on yourself
Like Lionel Richie's Sunday mornings
Enjoy a healthy love-fest with your innate and acquired moorings
You are an original, a perfect fit for you
No one on the planet walks in your shoes.
**
It's time to remember to protect yourself
From those who essay to mine and deplete your precious mind
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).