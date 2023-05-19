Mental Health Month: The Sacred Golden Eagle

"It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light."

Aristotle

"I am not afraid of storms for I am learning how to sail my ship."

Amy March, from Little Women

"Promise me you'll always remember--you're braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think."

Christopher Robin from Winnie the Pooh

"In the middle of winter I at last discovered that there was in me an invincible summer."

Albert Camus

The Sacred Golden Eagle

It's time to glide and be easy on yourself

Like Lionel Richie's Sunday mornings

Enjoy a healthy love-fest with your innate and acquired moorings

You are an original, a perfect fit for you

No one on the planet walks in your shoes.

**

It's time to remember to protect yourself

From those who essay to mine and deplete your precious mind

