Live and Let Die

From Mike Malloy Website



Brian Kemp shotgun ad upsets some Georgia voters

(Image by YouTube, Channel: 11Alive) Details DMCA



Hi Truthseekers, Kathy Malloy here for Church Night!

I had to unfriend an old friend, known her since elementary school, used lo live around the corner. We went to high school together same homeroom. Then she found Jesus and lost her mind. Her Facebook page is chock-a-block with pseudo-science about COVID19, insinuating the virus is over-hyped and really an excuse for the government to strip us of our rights. She posted graphics showing its more dangerous to wear a mask because it traps germs in your lungs, making you sick. She's a cake decorator, so clearly more qualified than Dr. Fauci.

Her born again 'Murican teenage son works at Chic-Fil-A (of course) and brags that he takes off his mask as soon as his manager leaves and never washes his hands. He doesn't need soap, he's washed in the blood of the lamb. And they're BIG Trump supporters, because nothing says Christian like "grab 'em by the p*ssy." Yeah, the unfriending was inevitable.

Losing her as a friend is sad, but even more tragic is the number of Bible-thumpers who agree with her. They are everywhere, and might be making your curly fries. As if we didn't have enough to worry about with murder hornets. Perhaps Mother Earth finally had enough and is wiping us off the face of the Earth can't blame her. We've been terrible stewards for a century or more. This pandemic could serve as a teachable moment for us, but not the Rapture Right who claim dominion over the planet, the atmosphere, and lots of bullets. Never understood the right-to-lifers who tote automatic weapons and claim "stand your ground" rights to kill anyone they deem a threat.

Black men are being hunted like deer here in Georgia, where former high school football star Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down while jogging. He didn't even have Skittles. According to the incident report, Arbery was shot after two men spotted him running in their neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon. A running black man, must be a criminal. Gregory McMichael told police that he and his adult son thought the runner matched the description of someone caught on a security camera committing a recent break-in in the neighborhood. They armed themselves with guns before getting in a truck to pursue him, then jumped out of their truck and attacked him. When Arbery fought back, they shot him. Neither of these white men were arrested or charged for at least three months because it's Georgia. Supposedly a Grand Jury will convene in June. Oh well, until then Rednecks can freely hunt young black men.

This is Brian Kemp country after all. The governor who gained fame with his campaign commercials where he pointed a shotgun at a teenager and "blew up" immigrants with explosives.