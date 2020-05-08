 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/8/20

Live and Let Die

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 16810
Message Kathy Malloy
Become a Fan
  (56 fans)

From Mike Malloy Website

Brian Kemp shotgun ad upsets some Georgia voters
Brian Kemp shotgun ad upsets some Georgia voters
(Image by YouTube, Channel: 11Alive)   Details   DMCA

Hi Truthseekers, Kathy Malloy here for Church Night!

I had to unfriend an old friend, known her since elementary school, used lo live around the corner. We went to high school together same homeroom. Then she found Jesus and lost her mind. Her Facebook page is chock-a-block with pseudo-science about COVID19, insinuating the virus is over-hyped and really an excuse for the government to strip us of our rights. She posted graphics showing its more dangerous to wear a mask because it traps germs in your lungs, making you sick. She's a cake decorator, so clearly more qualified than Dr. Fauci.

Her born again 'Murican teenage son works at Chic-Fil-A (of course) and brags that he takes off his mask as soon as his manager leaves and never washes his hands. He doesn't need soap, he's washed in the blood of the lamb. And they're BIG Trump supporters, because nothing says Christian like "grab 'em by the p*ssy." Yeah, the unfriending was inevitable.

Losing her as a friend is sad, but even more tragic is the number of Bible-thumpers who agree with her. They are everywhere, and might be making your curly fries. As if we didn't have enough to worry about with murder hornets. Perhaps Mother Earth finally had enough and is wiping us off the face of the Earth can't blame her. We've been terrible stewards for a century or more. This pandemic could serve as a teachable moment for us, but not the Rapture Right who claim dominion over the planet, the atmosphere, and lots of bullets. Never understood the right-to-lifers who tote automatic weapons and claim "stand your ground" rights to kill anyone they deem a threat.

Black men are being hunted like deer here in Georgia, where former high school football star Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down while jogging. He didn't even have Skittles. According to the incident report, Arbery was shot after two men spotted him running in their neighborhood on a Sunday afternoon. A running black man, must be a criminal. Gregory McMichael told police that he and his adult son thought the runner matched the description of someone caught on a security camera committing a recent break-in in the neighborhood. They armed themselves with guns before getting in a truck to pursue him, then jumped out of their truck and attacked him. When Arbery fought back, they shot him. Neither of these white men were arrested or charged for at least three months because it's Georgia. Supposedly a Grand Jury will convene in June. Oh well, until then Rednecks can freely hunt young black men.

This is Brian Kemp country after all. The governor who gained fame with his campaign commercials where he pointed a shotgun at a teenager and "blew up" immigrants with explosives.

Brian Kemp with gun
Brian Kemp with gun
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Kathy Malloy Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saving Earth

Brain Damage...

March of the Mysogynists

Crooked Hillary

Insult to Injury

The Grinch Who Stole Health Reform

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 