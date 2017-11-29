From Mike Malloy Website



Man, Tinyhands has really been on a post-Thanksgiving joy ride! Must be the knowledge that Mike Flynn may have flipped on him. Calling Sen. Warren "Pocahontas" in front of Navajo veteran code talkers, Calling out CNN in this tweet:

".@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them!"

Then he cried in his sour grapes in a tweet targeting TIME magazine for not naming him "Man [sic] of the Year." He's just so classy, just the epitome of the American Presidency, isn't he? Best since Lincoln, right? Isn't that what he said?

And finally, he wrapped up with a suggestion that his infamous pu**y-grabbing comment on the Access Hollywood tape was fake, too. Why not? All he does is eat, and play golf, and spin history -- recent and past -- any way his warped psychopathic mind devises!

Wheeeeee, isn't this fun Truthseekers?!