"I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes -- and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!"

With that Sunday Toddler Tantrum via Tweet, Herr Drumpf pounded another nail in his Obstruction of Justice coffin. His brain-damaged legal counsel, Rudy the Befuddled, continued to self-stimulate on the Sunday talk shows, attesting that Muller had assured him the obstruction case would be sewn up by September.

Well, as long as Trump and Rudy and the other buffoons who are running the zoo keep bumbling around the telescreens and twitter machines it might end even sooner!

Rod Rosenstein is going along, as perhaps he should. Truth is, what El Don really wants to know will also prove that there were completely legitimate reasons for the Dept. of Justice to investigate his campaign.

Hence Mueller's indictment of 13 Russians, Manafort, Flynn, Papadopoulos, Gates, Pinedo, and van der Zwaan. Thus far. There is an ocean of evidence that justified that campaign investigation, if only for Don Junior's TWO (count 'em, two) meetings with foreigners to help daddy win. Carter Page, Roger Stone, Bannon, Nader, Broidy, Michael Cohen, et al, who were actively seeking illegal foreign assistance in the campaign.