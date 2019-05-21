Interview with OpEdNews.com Publisher Rob Kall about his new book The Bottom-up Revolution



"Politics Done Right" interviewed Rob Kall, OpEdNews.com publisher, about his new book "The Bottom-Up Revolution: Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity" and much more.

One of the points we discussed is one every activist needs to be cognizant of throughout their activism. We discussed one of his statements in a previous interview. The tenet was that one does not have to attack the powers that be, directly. One can work on the periphery all the while being ready for the ultimate take over.

Kall also pointed out the how stupefying it is for the mainstream media to make Joe Biden the Democratic Party's standard bearer for the 2020 Presidential Election. He pointed out that while they tout Biden's poll numbers, they fail to note that the likely voter model does not accurately reflect what the voting body will look like during the actual primary election cycle.

Rob Kall believes that Progressives do not need to necessarily create a new party. After all, our political system is an entrenched duopoly. As such, they need to take over the party from within. This involves working from the precinct chair level all the way up. This a very doable endeavor.