Impending Epidemiological Disaster, If Health Canada Removes Labeling from Artificial Sweeteners

From youtube.com: Parliament Hill Buildings Outside Tour, Ottawa, Canada The Parliament Hill buildings are set on a hill overlooking the Ottawa River. The original structure burned to the ground in a tragic fire in 1916. Parliament Hill is the most visited Ottawa
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Team D)
Parliament Hill Buildings Outside Tour, Ottawa, Canada The Parliament Hill buildings are set on a hill overlooking the Ottawa River. The original structure burned to the ground in a tragic fire in 1916.

OVER THE LAST 18 TO 24 MONTHS, DOCUMENTATION OF WELL OVER 500 CASES OF BIRTH DEFECTS DIRECTLY RELATED TO NUTRASWEET HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED IN CANADA

In the epilogue letter at the end of my article, you will see a letter from the Department of the Army stating the information is restricted, meaning at that time (approximately 30 years ago), it was classified. Classified information is officially stated to be secret: What makes this letter appalling is that it was written years ago when Canada finally approved aspartame after it had been turned down at least twice. Note the last sentence in the letter: "OVER THE LAST 18 TO 24 MONTHS, DOCUMENTATION OF WELL OVER 500 CASES OF BIRTH DEFECTS DIRECTLY RELATED TO NUTRASWEET HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED IN CANADA."


It was not only a cover-up in Canada but also the US. After Donald Rumsfeld forced aspartame's approval after the FDA had banned it twice and wanted G. D. Searle indicted for fraud, a deal was made with the FDA to seal the teratology or birth defect studies, which showed neural tube defects, spina bifida and cleft palate for starters.

Almost 30 years later, Jerome Bressler retired from the FDA. I called to thank him for the Bressler Report reporting the fraud, double-dealing, and underhandedness of the manufacturer in their attempt to convince the FDA the chemical poison aspartame was safe. It was then that he told me FDA had sealed the worst part of his report and that unsuspecting consumers and pregnant women were using aspartame with no knowledge of its ability to maim and kill even the unborn.

Doctors H. J. Roberts, who wrote the 1000 page medical text, "Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic" and Russell Blaylock, neurosurgeon, author of "Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills," both called him and confirmed this with Jerome Bressler. It took me 8 years to find those studies and add them back to the Bressler Report:

http://www.mpwhi.com/complete_bressler_report.pdf .

I gave the information to Dr. Woodrow Monte, who wrote "While Science Sleeps: A Sweetener Kills." Here is his last chapter on aspartame and autism:

http://www.rense.com/general96/asparautism.html

Dr. Louis Elsas, pediatric professor in genetics, even testified before the Senate that it would cause birth defects.

http://www.mpwhi.com/testimony_of_dr_l_elias_aspartame_and_pregnancy.htm


 There is no way to dispute this as a crime. Even MIT said by 2025 one out of two babies will be born autistic. While they think it's from the horrible poison Roundup, there is no doubt the majority of birth defects are from aspartame. Since aspartame approval, autism has gone up 2500%.

However, this is only one aspect of this genocide.

This is Canada's Health Minister: Ginette Petitpas Taylor, since August 28, 2017

photo: Picture of Dr. M. Soffritti (Director General of the Ramazzini Foundation) and Dr. Betty Martini at the Mt. Sinai Medical School, where he received the prestigious Irving J. Selikoff Award.
 

Dr. Betty Martini

  New Content

I can only hope that Canadians will wake and prevent this potential national medical tragedy. Want to help? Send a note of your own to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and tell him to take this seriously, please. Here is an easy to use contact panel:

gc.ca/eng/connect


Justin Trudeau responds to Trump's proposed tariffs on steel, aluminum Prime Minister Trudeau called proposed tariffs placed on Canadian steel by the Trump administration .absolutely unacceptable,. adding that .it makes no sense.. For more info, please go
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Global News)

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 6, 2018 at 2:43:16 AM

Dr. Betty Martini

  New Content

This article delineates a very serious problem brewing in Canada, if Health Canada goes forward with its plan to not label artificial sweeteners.


Dr. Martini has done a superb and meticulous job in detailing the irrevocable and irreparable harm if this takes place. We can and must stop this corporate genocide!


In the article are contact form URLs to write to the Prime Ministe, Justin Trudeau, and to Canada's Health Minister.


Please take this seriously and write to them asking they avert this potential tragic situation. I had the privilege of editing this article and then sending it this morning to every single member of the Canadian Senate and the Canadian House of Commons.


Truly,


Stephen Fox

Mission Possible New Mexico

Santa Fe, NM


Canada's Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor


There a number of ways to contact her:

canada.ca/en/health-canada/corporate/contact-us.html

Here is a whole panel of choices pertaining to Food and Nutrition:

click here



Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 6, 2018 at 4:16:09 AM

Stephen Fox

This is actually my comment, as well as the one below.


A special thanks to Rob Kall for publishing this article quickly, to coincide with Dr. Martini and I being invited guests for one hour on Jeff Rense's Radio Program. We covered a lot of strategic and tactical ground in one hour.


I actually like Rense's commercials on his shows: they have a lot to do with alternative healing and using simple things like Allicin, the key ingredient in garlic, to get rid of colds and influenza.



Garlic and the power of Allicin
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Delong Tsway)

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 6, 2018 at 5:00:45 AM

Dr. Betty Martini

  New Content
Things are moving very rapidly in Pakistan in the consumer protection realm.
This article below is about a further development which shows that Pakistan's Prime Minister is now concordance with the overall effort, so I believe we have a chance of moving on to ban another Ajinomoto product, aspartame!
It has moved past the Food Safety regulators into the Judicial and now top Executive Realm.

ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Commerce Division, with the permission of the Prime Minister, has banned the import of Monosodium Glutamate (commonly known Ajinomoto salt).
"An SRO No. 266(I)/2018 has been issued to this effect by the Ministry of Commerce", said spokesman of the Ministry here on Monday.
click here

My article from last week:
Pakistan's Sindh and Khyber follow Punjab in Banning Ajinomoto's Monosodium Glutamate
click here

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 6, 2018 at 4:52:48 AM

