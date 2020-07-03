 
 
Huge COVID case-counting deception at the CDC « Jon Rappoport's Blog

Huge COVID case-counting deception at the CDC

by Jon Rappoport

For this piece, we have to enter the official world (of the insane)--where everyone is quite sure a new coronavirus was discovered in China and the worthless diagnostic tests mean something and the case numbers are real and meaningful. Once we execute all those absurd maneuvers, we land square in the middle of yet another scandal-this time at our favorite US agency for scandals, the CDC.

The Atlantic, May 21, has the story, headlined, "How could the CDC make that mistake?"

I'll give you the key quotes, and then comment on the stark inference The Atlantic somehow failed to grasp.

"We've learned that the CDC is making, at best, a debilitating mistake: combining test results that diagnose current coronavirus infections with test results that measure whether someone has ever had the virus. The agency confirmed to The Atlantic on Wednesday that it is mixing the results of viral [PCR] and antibody tests, even though the two tests reveal different information and are used for different reasons.

"Several states--including Pennsylvania, the site of one of the country's largest outbreaks, as well as Texas, Georgia, and Vermont--are blending the data in the same way. Virginia likewise mixed viral and antibody test results until last week, but it reversed course and the governor apologized for the practice after it was covered by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Atlantic. Maine similarly separated its data on Wednesday; Vermont authorities claimed they didn't even know they were doing this.

"'You've got to be kidding me,' Ashish Jha, the K. T. Li Professor of Global Health at Harvard and the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told us when we described what the CDC was doing. 'How could the CDC make that mistake? This is a mess'.

"The CDC stopped publishing anything resembling a complete database of daily [COVID] test results on February 29. When it resumed publishing test data last week [the middle of May]..."

First of all, the CDC's basic mission is publishing disease statistics on an ongoing basis. Reporting partial data flies in the face of what they're supposed to be all about.

But the big deal, of course, is combining results from two different tests--the PCR and the antibody--and placing them in one lump.

I've read the Atlantic article forwards, backwards, and sideways, and it appears the experts believe only PCR viral tests should be used to count the number of COVID cases.

So here is a takeaway I find nowhere in the Atlantic article: COMBINING THE TWO TESTS WILL VASTLY INFLATE THE NUMBER OF CASES.

I'm not talking about categories like "rate of infection" or "percentage". I'm talking about plain numbers of cases.

Some PCR tests will indicate COVID and some antibody tests will indicate COVID, and adding them together will pump up the number of cases. You know, that big number they flash on TV screens a hundred times a day.

"Coronavirus cases jumped up again yesterday, and the grand total in the US is now..."

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

Helen Carpenter

There is also a reclassification on how they count covid figures. If someone tests positive, the people who were in recent contact with them will count as having covid.. That's right - this is how Fauci comes up with the 100,000 new contagion figures.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZAlmwS4d_A

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 5:47:35 PM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZAlmwS4d_A

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 5:47:35 PM

Ms Nan

The WHO does a U-turn. Asymptomatics are not contagious.

link

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 5:56:06 PM

Ms Nan

New hydroxychloriquine study vindicates Trump and should, but it won't, get Fauci fired.

link

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 6:43:24 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

I'm both a scientist and a journalist. I don't expect much from the corporate journalists. They were sold out decades ago.

But I expected more from the scientific community. It is truly a scandal that only a handful of medical scientists are standing up to call a spade a spade, and those who do are much too polite.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 1:01:11 AM

Ms Nan

Medical scientists value their lives and jobs, and the health and well being of friends and family.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 11:33:01 AM

Art Costa

It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.

Upton Sinclair

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 8:05:11 PM

Brian Giffin

Knowing how to shoot the shop talk with the boss without missing a beat, pretending to be free thinking and creative, has got to be exhausting. This happens in the CDC.

Good paying jobs are available in medical research to any candidates with the credentials and experience required. One small hint of scandal from a single suspect opinion on vaccines etc. could torpedo a lifetime of preparation for that career.

The old time scientists who were independently wealthy, could afford to speculate as long as they desired and spend whatever they wanted in the lab. They actually got a lot done. Independence is expensive. Dependence costs even more.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 11:04:48 PM

Patricia 0rmsby

Thank you for describing what pressure they are under.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 3:38:20 AM

Author 0
Patricia 0rmsby

Josh, even here on OEN people are finding themselves under attack for questioning the official viewpoint, the reasoning being that this is an emergency with people' lives in danger, so we must come together under the umbrella of the authorities, however fallible they are, and coordinate to defeat this enemy. (I hope I am not mischaracterizing the opposing viewpoint.) The sides are forming up in this battle (debate would be a nice word if only it were true), based primarily on one's own experience with these authorities. Because many on the right distrust governmental authorities in general, anyone questioning the WHO, CDC et al. is lumped together with the right, regardless of what evidence they present. Thus the battle has become politicized. Both sides feel a sense of near panic because they both see their own health, the health of society overall and other interests vital to them under dire threat from their opponents.

Elsewhere, censorship has put such a lid on this existentially vital topic, that a lot of pressure is building up in the side (represented here--bless Rob for allowing this article) being censored, while leading the authoritarian side to conclude that we can overcome COVID if only we cut off these misfits from the public arena entirely. It will not end well.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 3:36:30 AM

Elsewhere, censorship has put such a lid on this existentially vital topic, that a lot of pressure is building up in the side (represented here--bless Rob for allowing this article) being censored, while leading the authoritarian side to conclude that we can overcome COVID if only we cut off these misfits from the public arena entirely. It will not end well.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 3:36:30 AM

Helen Carpenter

Exactly, Patricia. When is the last time we've had the truth from our agencies or major media? How can we continue to be complicit in the deceptions permeating so many levels. And the fact that we can't be left-wing 'truthers'?

Lancing 'conspiracy theorist' at someone when they object or question the status quo or the official narrative is a plain censorship manoeuver.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 8:58:28 AM

