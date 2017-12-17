From No More Fake News

Some people say Trump is nothing more than another Globalist puppet. Is that the whole story? Is Trump worse than his supporters want him to be, and better than his enemies claim he is?

Trump is unpredictable. He shoots his mouth off.

No one is sure what he might do next.

That is not the Deep State's version of what a president is supposed to be.

Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama -- they were good boys. Globalists. The intelligence establishment and the military industrial complex knew "the situation" was well in hand. Trump is the strange intruder. The "crazy one."

If his swaggering indifference to the Deep State's agenda is merely a pose -- a formidable acting job -- then why is he subjected to withering attacks every day, even from his own Party? After all, he has surrounded himself with Goldman Sachs big shots -- can't they be relied on to keep him in check? What's the problem?

Well, one huge problem is he keeps attacking mainstream media. He lashes out and calls them Fake News. He takes every opportunity to accuse them of lying. No president in modern history has dared to work that angle. Understand that the intelligence establishment -- a major component of the Deep State -- uses major media to shape public perception on an ongoing basis. Gunslinger Trump is upsetting that applecart, at a time when public trust in mainstream news is, all on its own, eroding. He isn't supposed to be piling on.

If Trump's attacks on The News are a carefully crafted theatrical ploy, somehow designed to serve the Deep State, where is the payoff?

I keep bringing up Trump vs. the Media, because, for the past 35 years, working as a reporter, I've seen the media damage and the mind control, the brainwashing and the corruption, the collusion between The News and the Deep State, and the resulting destruction of human life. Just to name two areas of major crimes: viciously lying war press coverage, and viciously lying medical coverage. Anyone -- especially a president -- who wades in and disrupts the seamless hypnotic flow of mainstream news, whatever his motives, deserves praise.

For the record, I believe Trump is, and will be, a complete and utter disaster for the environment, as regards corporate pollution. I see no evidence he will lessen medical crimes. He is out to lunch, when it comes to appointing people to forward his agendas and support his presidency. Who on his team ISN'T talking out of school? Who isn't betraying him? Why did he extend the utterly failed war in Afghanistan? Some of his most ardent supporters saw, in him, a foreign policy man with the guts and intelligence of Ron Paul. They certainly aren't happy.

The big lynchpin issue is immigration. It always was. Ideologues from the Left, and the Deep State, are outraged, because they want open borders. Forever. Their masters, who are far more cynical and calculating, are forcing the unending migrant flood as a method for erasing separate nations -- a prime plank in the Globalist platform. Any fool should be able to see this. It has nothing to do with "humane" motives. The heaping of financial burdens on states and nations, as an outcome of the migrant flood, is also intentional. So is the resultant crime.

These are not illusions. How serious Trump is about stemming the flood -- that is up for grabs. But the fact that he has spoken out, time and time again, even if you assume he is lying about what he intends to do, has galvanized people all over the world. They are waking up to the resurrection of sovereign nations, as opposed to a one world-nation, under the ministrations of Globalist utopian tyrants. If Trump's stance on the immigration issue is merely a con, it has certainly had a massive blowback effect against the new world order.

For those who claim that top-down control of the planet is a given, with no exceptions, why didn't the controllers make sure someone other than Trump was elected in 2016? If these controller-gods are so powerful, why didn't they dump the flaccid useless Hillary Clinton and nominate a dynamic Democrat who would have taken Trump to the cleaners? Why didn't they launch a really convincing Trump dossier and cut him off at the knees before the election?

For all the "Hegelian dialectic" people, who insist that Trump was put into office to whipsaw the public to the other side, after the socialist Obama had done his assigned job: consider the fact that any corporatist Republican candidate could have served that function -- instead of a fast-talking, shooting-from-the-hip, swaggering narcissist cowboy Crazy, who suddenly began spouting anti-Globalist pro-nationalist rhetoric to a worldwide audience.

