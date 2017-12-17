Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Why has the Deep State gone to war against Donald Trump?

From No More Fake News

Some people say Trump is nothing more than another Globalist puppet. Is that the whole story? Is Trump worse than his supporters want him to be, and better than his enemies claim he is?

Donald Trump
Trump is unpredictable. He shoots his mouth off.

No one is sure what he might do next.

That is not the Deep State's version of what a president is supposed to be.

Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama -- they were good boys. Globalists. The intelligence establishment and the military industrial complex knew "the situation" was well in hand. Trump is the strange intruder. The "crazy one."

If his swaggering indifference to the Deep State's agenda is merely a pose -- a formidable acting job -- then why is he subjected to withering attacks every day, even from his own Party? After all, he has surrounded himself with Goldman Sachs big shots -- can't they be relied on to keep him in check? What's the problem?

Well, one huge problem is he keeps attacking mainstream media. He lashes out and calls them Fake News. He takes every opportunity to accuse them of lying. No president in modern history has dared to work that angle. Understand that the intelligence establishment -- a major component of the Deep State -- uses major media to shape public perception on an ongoing basis. Gunslinger Trump is upsetting that applecart, at a time when public trust in mainstream news is, all on its own, eroding. He isn't supposed to be piling on.

If Trump's attacks on The News are a carefully crafted theatrical ploy, somehow designed to serve the Deep State, where is the payoff?

I keep bringing up Trump vs. the Media, because, for the past 35 years, working as a reporter, I've seen the media damage and the mind control, the brainwashing and the corruption, the collusion between The News and the Deep State, and the resulting destruction of human life. Just to name two areas of major crimes: viciously lying war press coverage, and viciously lying medical coverage. Anyone -- especially a president -- who wades in and disrupts the seamless hypnotic flow of mainstream news, whatever his motives, deserves praise.

For the record, I believe Trump is, and will be, a complete and utter disaster for the environment, as regards corporate pollution. I see no evidence he will lessen medical crimes. He is out to lunch, when it comes to appointing people to forward his agendas and support his presidency. Who on his team ISN'T talking out of school? Who isn't betraying him? Why did he extend the utterly failed war in Afghanistan? Some of his most ardent supporters saw, in him, a foreign policy man with the guts and intelligence of Ron Paul. They certainly aren't happy.

The big lynchpin issue is immigration. It always was. Ideologues from the Left, and the Deep State, are outraged, because they want open borders. Forever. Their masters, who are far more cynical and calculating, are forcing the unending migrant flood as a method for erasing separate nations -- a prime plank in the Globalist platform. Any fool should be able to see this. It has nothing to do with "humane" motives. The heaping of financial burdens on states and nations, as an outcome of the migrant flood, is also intentional. So is the resultant crime.

These are not illusions. How serious Trump is about stemming the flood -- that is up for grabs. But the fact that he has spoken out, time and time again, even if you assume he is lying about what he intends to do, has galvanized people all over the world. They are waking up to the resurrection of sovereign nations, as opposed to a one world-nation, under the ministrations of Globalist utopian tyrants. If Trump's stance on the immigration issue is merely a con, it has certainly had a massive blowback effect against the new world order.

For those who claim that top-down control of the planet is a given, with no exceptions, why didn't the controllers make sure someone other than Trump was elected in 2016? If these controller-gods are so powerful, why didn't they dump the flaccid useless Hillary Clinton and nominate a dynamic Democrat who would have taken Trump to the cleaners? Why didn't they launch a really convincing Trump dossier and cut him off at the knees before the election?

For all the "Hegelian dialectic" people, who insist that Trump was put into office to whipsaw the public to the other side, after the socialist Obama had done his assigned job: consider the fact that any corporatist Republican candidate could have served that function -- instead of a fast-talking, shooting-from-the-hip, swaggering narcissist cowboy Crazy, who suddenly began spouting anti-Globalist pro-nationalist rhetoric to a worldwide audience.

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

Burl Hall

Thanks for this article and speaking to another face to the Trump presidency. I must admit, I have had the same feeling I think most have had regarding Trump. He could wind up being a stimulus for us to evolve. Perhaps he is what we all truly needed? I even thought this prior to your article. He could be an awakening force.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 at 8:32:22 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

I agree Burl. I thought the deep state wants this monster to introduce chaos, but he is a true psychotic and cannot be trusted. He works against them as the article pointed out, when he attacks the media WHICH THEY Own!

"At no other time in U.S. history has a group of mental health professionals been so collectively concerned about a sitting president".Psychiatrists Sound Alarm: Trump Deteriorating By the Day. We Are All In Danger.


It's getting worse."In the '80s and '90s, Trump appeared on TV interviews and made late night appearances. He used to be a better public speaker. He used to use bigger words, complete sentences, and make logically sound points. In short, he used to talk like an adult instead of a petulant child. Now when he speaks, his sentences are fragmented. He repeats or interrupts himself. He displays no impulse control, belligerence and a lack of empathy. These are all signs of dementia. If you take it a step further, he could have Alzheimer's disease -- like his father did. Mental decline is one of the more difficult potential challenges people face as they age. After all, he is the oldest person to be elected to the presidential office."

Thanks, Jon!

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 at 8:53:03 PM

Anton Grambihler

You have to remember as Hillary would put it: He is speaking so that the Under Educated and the Deplorables can understand what he is saying.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 4:24:49 AM

Carol Jackson

Actually he seems to be both of those things. Fortunately, he is a hood ornament and the real movers and shakers reside elsewhere.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 5:09:27 AM

larry payne

UNfortunately, the real movers and shakers are not our friends either.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 3:37:47 PM

Michael Payne

Replaced by comment above to Susan.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 7:06:39 PM

Michael Payne

Thank you Susan for your comment which is spot on about this pathetic excuse for a president who has deep emotional problems, hurls ugly insults at women and various minorities; he has no idea of the principles of the Constitution, would muzzle and silence the press and the media, and who is the modern-day version of Benito Mussolini?

He would definitely be on the list of the worst presidents in US history. The press and media, far from perfect, is the only obstacle still standing in the way of fascism taking control of America. Trump, if he could, would establish a dictatorship.

This article should have been tossed into the nearest garbage can with statements like; "The press and sleazebag Robert Mueller would head up phase one of the raid on Trump." Sleazebag Mueller? What a dumb, uninformed statement!

I'm stunned and shocked by some of these comments like this one: "Perhaps he is what we all truly needed? I even thought this prior to your article. He could be an awakening force." WHAT, an awakening force???

Some of the other comments seem to be coming from those who were among that element in America that elected him to office -- staunch Trump supporters who think just like he does.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 7:08:36 PM

A good read - because it shows a better depth of thought than the knee-jerk 'Trump is evil and we must impeach' nonsense.

Progressives have a dilemma. Help push Trump out and solidify the control of the US Secret Police (FBI/NSA/CIA) or tough it out and try to find Someone That Isn't Completely CryptoFascist for President in 2020.

For the Deep State, Trump is an utter embarrassment - even if he tries to comply with Neo-Warmongers. He wrecks any and all credibility they need. That at least, is an improvement.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 at 8:54:08 PM

ThirdEyeOfTheStorm

Glad to see you are waking up Christopher, I agree with you. I was wondering, when you (and others) started talking "confederacy". That implies separateness, destruction and war, which I don't see as a credible future. Kinda freaked me out to be honest, but you got me thinking as well.

This is my opinion. We don't need to relive the horrible history of that era when hundreds of thousands of us Americans died needlessly. All we need do is stand together, unite with, and love each other. Love one another. Wasn't that the message of peace, that ended the old ways in the past by your very namesake? I think it was.

To put it simply, EmpireDemandsWar, WarIsMurder. Murder conquers nothing. It simply cheapens life, it enriches empire. I have moments where I want to strike out too, but if we want peace, and freedom from rulers, and I believe we humans do want peace and freedom, then we need to see our real enemy clearly. That enemy is Empire.

When the hierarchy is in place, each individual suffers under the will of a ruler, that much is wrong.

Empire is the enemy, empire is all about hierarchy, it cannot conquer us, except by our own acquiescence and surrender. I refuse to give in to hate. We human beings, will win this battle between good and evil, love and hate, I believe, simply because we choose to do good. Because we have love and respect in our hearts for our fellow man, each and every one of them, no matter their station in life.

Evil cannot persist in the light of equality, liberty, and love. Yes, it is hard to love an ImperialWizard such as Donald Trump or Bibi Netanyahu. WhY??? Because at their core, they are both corrupt, so is our Congress. We have a lot of work to do to get to the bottom of this mess and restore integrity and the Constitution.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 10:59:24 AM

ThirdEyeOfTheStorm

Found this little affirmation under a rock:

"This is my rock, and upon this rock I will stand or die. I am an Anarchist, I believe in NoRulers, NoHierarchy, NoEmpire. I will NeverSurrender my Being to another. If the other kills or tortures me, it is on his conscience to find forgiveness, for he too must answer to his own TrueSelf. I am undeterred, undefeated, unconquerable. I am true to my Being. I obey NaturalLaw. My conscience is clear, and so empowered, I rise above the insanity, stress, and oppression that surrounds me. I will be a light of truth, a healing influence unto the world for as long as I shall live".

The progressive dilemma you describe will be resolved, when we decide for ourselves, exactly what position we will progress to. I think its time for us to evolve toward anarchy, which simply means, "no rulers".

I believe we can do it, and without more war. All we need do is realize we were free when we were born. That means remembering and realizing what we were born with, autonomy.

We were all born Anarchists. We lost our autonomy when our parents signed our birth certificates, effectively selling us into bondage, or slavery, to Empire. That is where the lies, and corruption started.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 11:06:38 AM

...good stuff...very good stuff...

"...They want control of a viable planet, not one in smoking ruins...."

..that has been my view for a long time, who wants to rule over a pile of twisted metal, glass beads and ashes...not even the craziest of the neo-cons, danger though is that they might get it by accident...

...anyway, looking forward to more from Rappoport...

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 at 9:50:02 PM

ThirdEyeOfTheStorm

I've been following Rappoport for a good while, and he is spot on. I get a lot of my strength from him. He is a light unto the world.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 8:03:26 AM

Yes, but on the other hand, the Trump Show is one of the best diversions the plutocratic oligarchy has ever had. While the public is distracted by media coverage of Trumpian outbursts and antics, Congress, agencies, and commissions are getting away with murder on behalf of the plutocracy. The Trump Show is one of the best diversions the Democratic Party has ever had. Democrats are forgetting how badly their party has screwed the 99% over the past few decades because Trump and the Republicans are such a surreal spectacle of over-the-top awfulness. I'd say Democratic leadership wants to keep Trump in office -- as beleaguered and contained as they can manage -- because he's pretty much the only thing that makes them look better by comparison.

Also, Trump supposedly ordered the CIA to stop funding and training anti-Assad jihadists in Syria. I don't believe for a moment that the CIA paid any attention to the spirit of that order, but Syria appears to have avoided sharing Libya's fate for now, and I'd count it as one of the silver linings of Trump's presidency.

Finally, the plutocratic oligarchy's primary goal in the 2016 elections was making sure that Bernie Sanders lost. While I think the military-industrial complex and intelligence services themselves were probably pretty comfortable with Bernie -- he's not exactly a full-throated anti-militarist, anti-imperialist privacy and intelligence-transparency advocate -- it's a near-certainty that no other "Deep State" actors were. They wanted Hillary but they got Trump, and so far, they are managing to contain and use him to their advantage, for the most part.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 at 10:21:23 PM

PCM

Miscellaneous Addenda:

If arch-globalists want control of a viable planet, why are they continuing to slowly kill it (through global warming)? I think it's game theory: the arch-globalists are each out for themselves in the short term, not out for themselves as a group in the long term.

[M]ost people don't fully grasp the pernicious influence of mainstream news.
I grasp it pretty much every time the subject turns to politics, whether I'm chatting with a diner employee or a university professor. My first question now -- when I figure it's worth even asking -- is where do you get your news?

Fortunately, through the Internet, [mainstream-media] brainwashing is being shattered by independent media . . . .
For now. Google has begun systematically downranking independent and dissident media in search results, Facebook has begun censoring dissident posts, the government has registered RT news as a foreign agent, and with the repeal of net neutrality, ISPs will be free to throttle or lock out news sites they don't like, as well as protocols like BitTorrent, Tor, and virtual private networking, which allow people to circumvent ISP censorship.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 at 10:30:54 PM

Thank you Mr. Rappoport.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 17, 2017 at 10:21:59 PM

Michael Payne

Very surprised at this comment.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 8:34:42 PM

Trump is not the change, he is a catalyst for change. He is showing us our true enemies. WeThePeople are the change, and I am glad we are finally waking up to that fact. Now it's time to demand change, and put our teeth into it.

No one person can do it alone, not a President, not you or I, but together we can change the last few hundred years of oppression by "higher powers" into PeoplePower.

There is no power higher than individual power, empire has no power. That is why the empire oppresses the individual, in a myriad of ways, it's to steal his power and value, so the empire can rule over him.

After forty years of meditation, and exploration of the spiritual realm, I finally confronted this HigherPowerGod, and realized, there is no god before me. He simply is not there. I am the GodOfMyOwnBeing. It's up to me as an individual to take responsibility for my own life, and to set aside anyone who pretends to be my judge, jury, and executioner.

You may kill me if you choose, but I am unafraid to die, I will not submit to fear. I will not let fear conquer my Being. I am, and that is enough.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 7:58:13 AM

Michael Payne

"Trump is not the change, he is a catalyst for change."


He is, rather, the catalyst for divisiveness, for veiled bigotry, for the destruction of the only obstacle standing in the way of fascism, the press and media; the catalyst the destruction of the 1st Amendment, for tearing down critically needed healthcare and other important social programs, for awarding mega-billions to Corporate America, the entity that has destroyed our workforce and transferred the work to China; the catalyst that is about to further decimate the middle class with this tax reform bill, an act of treachery.


So you confronted this "HigherPowerGod; and did that God then cease to be the Higher Power? I just didn't realize that there no longer is a Higher Power and that only an individual has that power.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 8:50:56 PM

Nelson Wight

3rd EYE, I've never agreed with you more. RIGHT ON !

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 2:04:09 PM

ThirdEyeOfTheStorm

Thank you Nelson. I appreciate your insights. The commenter before you, not so much, but the example sets the goal, and reveals the heart. I'll take your compliment, and ignore the doubters whose minds are so tightly closed. It took me a while to come to this conclusion, so I don't expect anyone to agree right away. Once you accept the higher power, you are caught in the trap of the hierarchy. By confronting your own mortality, and logically follow your intuition, you can work wonders. The most wondrous of all, being that you don't need the higher power, simply because you are the god, you have been taught to worship. I will have no gods before the one living in my head. That is the realization. No wonder the so called "powers that be" want us to worship a higher power, they want to be that higher power. By acquiescing to their will, the individual denies his own power. What a deal, eh?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 2:35:55 PM

I enjoy the Trump show. CNN, NBC, CBS, would treat Obama like a god, covering up all his crimes. Right now the FBI, DOJ and other rats are being uncovered, yet the above networks are defending these traitors. They would rather make up lies about Trump, then report or investigate anything to do Obama. The MSM mouth pieces are like, Mad Maxine starring in the exorcist with their heads doing a 360.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 11:03:26 AM

Needed an article like this as I have been attempting to say much of this regarding Trump and the Deep State. I am not a supporter of Trump nor did I vote for him, but I believe the fact he is not a part of the Deep State is what is needed.

IMHO much of the negative media is nothing more than the Corporate Media Propagandists (CMP) program to demonize him. He is not taking orders from the Deep State handlers, thus he is portrayed as unhinged and cannot be trusted.

He is definitely one the Deep State must eliminate from the Oval Office, they have several ways of doing this. They can "Nixon" him as they are attempting to do with the Russian "thing", they can "Reagan" him giving him that warning, they can "JFK" him which may be too extreme, or they can "Carter" him which will make it uncomfortable for the 99%ers plus who knows what on the international front.

Only time will tell, but one can only bet the Deep State will once again get their puppet in the Oval Office.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 11:47:20 AM

Why is the Deep State against Trump? Because, as evil as it is, it is in its own twisted way rational. Playing chicken with nuclear war is sometimes strategically advantageous. Actually having one is not. Unpredictability is never a virtue with control freaks.

Socialist Obama? Serious or sarcasm? It's not at all obvious.

Personally, I don't believe the Deep State and the Bilderberg/CFR/Trialateral/New World Order complex are necessarily one and the same. The Clintons are clearly aligned with the latter, which gets a disproportionate say in who gets to the Oval Office. The former does what it does regardless of who is there. Sometimes their interests align, as they do now vis a vis getting rid of Trump.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 2:31:53 PM

Surely, Trump must have gotten the #DeepState's (#FiftyYears) full attention when he announced "it's so important to audit the Federal Reserve" and "you will find out WHO really knocked down the World Trade Center" on 9/11 - "they had bombs that exploded", and "it wasn't the Iraqis". #911TrumpCommission.

However, after taking office, he quickly re-endeared himself to with the #DeepState by personally visiting the CIA Headquarters and lavishing high praise for everyone there for the fabulous work they do.

His Budget for 2018-2019 favors the #MIC (Military Industrial Complex)- sure looks like no audit of the fed and no 9/11 investigation on his watch. #RichestOnePercent.

The national debt quickly approaching 21 trillion ("unsustainable" was a word he used) - get ready for Trump to "kick the can down the road" on that one. #EconomicMalpractice.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 3:01:31 PM

What you say is fair but what's the outcome of this End of Empire scenario? I talk about "Confederacy 2.0" because it sums up where I think we're headed, not what I hope for.

Can we get past the excuses and distractions? Russia-gate? Blame the immigrants? I'm not so sure..... In the end, if polarization keeps intensifying, there is no outcome other than a broken nation. Maybe Trump is an evolutionary challenge, a kind of political hormesis, that leads to better things.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 3:51:54 PM

we must fight against the Deep State and the power it holds over this country and people. But the last person that we should choose to lead us into battle is Donald Trump. He does a reasonably good job of hiding the fact that he is a charter member of the Deep State himself.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 11:26:40 PM

Good summary of what is going on by Jon Rappoport, it should be required reading for Progressives.

Almost nobody voted for Trump because they liked the guy, indeed he comes off as a narcistic ass. But, he was the only one of the four viable candidates that promised to protect the American worker from having his job shipped to Asia or being replaced at home by cheap labor from some low-wage Third World country. This was the national question that the Establishment (Deep State, Cryptocracy, whatever) wanted to avoid being discussed. The Traditional American majority did not want to be replaced with a 'new people'. The election was a rejection of the 'multicultural/diversity' fraud. They don't want a Balkanized country of squabbling majority/minority groups fighting with each other for the few crumbs the overseers lay out for them.

Whether Trump can make good on his campaign promises given the depth of resistance embedded in the apparatus of government is yet to be seen.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 11:50:20 PM

Michael Payne

Why don't you tell us what promises he has kept, what he has done except to be determined to destroy healthcare for millions of Americans, to give massive tax breaks to those who already have great wealth, to those corporations who have stabbed the American worker in the back. Thinking that this pathetic excuse of a president will do anything positive and constructive for this country and its people is pure delusional thinking.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 12:56:32 AM

KurtB

I don't know if Trump is a beleaguered patriot fighting the deep state or a poser in over his head. My point is that it was the issues he campaigned on that garnered his support. It was national interest vs. internationalism, not the phony Liberal/Conservative dialectic that was exposed by his campaign.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 2:05:28 AM

Michael Payne

He is the biggest fraud that has ever entered the White House. who has very apparent deep emotional problems. Again, I ask anyone to come up with anything that he has done in any way to do the right thing for this country and its people. This guy is, as I've said, a charter member of the Deep State. If he and his team acquire the power they will turn America into a fascist state.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 19, 2017 at 4:00:10 PM

