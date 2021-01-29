What can save the world from oligarchs who are destroying the world and themselves, destroying the world and everything in it?

How do we create a free and open democratic society of citizens who are open, honest, transparent, and well-informed?

In every country, we could equally empower the 7 largest national political parties and take all money out of politics. In the United States, for example, we could hear the perspectives of Greens, Libertarians, the Constitution Party, and Democratic Socialists on all the issues in presidential debates instead of just the usual two parties.

In the recent presidential election, it has been said that at least one-third of the Republicans who voted for Trump believe that the election was stolen. Moreover, a few writers on the left believe that as well. Personally I don't believe the election was stolen, but who knows for certain? To prevent fraudulent elections in the future, let us return to paper ballots. The sacred paper ballots could be printed on hemp, as the Declaration of Independence was written on. Our ballots are just as sacred as the Declaration of Independence is.

When it comes to the coronavirus crisis, several individuals on the right and a few on the left believe that the pandemic is really a "plandemic" orchestrated by organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) that have close ties to Big Pharma and billionaires. Experts who have alternative opinions about COVID-19, germ theory, vaccines, the wearing of masks, social distancing, and the ubiquitous lockdowns are censored or discredited in the mainstream media, on Facebook, and on YouTube. It would be nice to hear honest debates on these issues, but the corporate-owned, mainstream media does not allow it.

Only three countries did not have a lockdown: Sweden, South Korea, and Tajikistan. Who or what influenced all the other nations to comply? As a result of the lockdowns, there has been an enormous transfer of wealth from the working and middle classes to the wealthy, ruling class. The wealth of the One Percent in the past year has increased about 30 percent while many of us have undergone tragedy and loss.

Global conflicts among nations can be solved if we perceive the world as an organism. In the human body, for example, all the parts have to cooperate. Instead of organs of the body competing to get the most oxygen and nutrients, they all work together. With honest truth and unity, heaven's harmony on Earth can unfold in a spiritual politics of love.

Gandhi said we have to "be the peace we want to see in the world." The perennial psychology of the Bhagavad Gita, the Buddhist concept of "emptiness," and Christian agape love help us grow and find truth. The mystic Rumi said, "Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself."

A loving God would desire that the world be united. A loving God longs to bring joy, bliss, and peace to the world. A loving God would not desire our nation to thrive as the rest of the world suffers. A loving God would not want world citizens to seek infinite growth on a planet with finite resources. Our nation will be great when we make the whole world great at the same time. A loving God suffers when She or He witnesses a world that is not healing or getting better.

The cannabis--marijuana--hemp plant is the most versatile plant on earth for industrial, medical, agricultural, and recreational purposes. A nature-loving God would want us to plant biodegradable hemp ubiquitously in households, yards, and fields so that we can stop cutting down trees and forests.

A loving God would be pleased if planetary citizens desired ecological wisdom, voluntary simplicity, participatory democracy, workplace democracy, intentional community, local self-reliance, and a democratic world government. A loving God would want us to think globally and love locally.

A loving God would want us to study history and learn from it. A loving God would oppose transhumanism and the increasing surveillance of everyone for the wrong reasons. A loving God would want us to think seven generations into the future. A loving God grieves at the toxic pollution of the earth's land, water, and air.

A truly democratic world government would desire the self-actualization of every earth citizen, and it would promote veganism for ethical, ecological, and health reasons. It would maximize the use of biodegradable products to drastically reduce the trash and landfills in the world. It would encourage organic foods and natural healing rather than pharmaceutical drugs and genetically modified foods.

The Earth Constitution is an excellent model for a democratic, federal world government, but we could create other models also to oppose the authoritarian, autocratic New World Order of Deep State oligarchs and plutocrats that are currently controlling the world's destiny to the peril of us all.

There is an interrelationship of everything on Earth and in the world. We each have a purpose for being here. And the best news of all is that there is an Eternal Spirit or higher Self at the core of our being.

Roger Copple was a high school special-education teacher of Algebra and English and after that a general-education 3rd-grade teacher. He retired in 2010 at age 60. His website World Without Empire.com contains articles he has written about spiritual politics. The website also shares links to information about yoga philosophy, mindfulness meditation, and Near-Death Experiences.