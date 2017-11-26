Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Matrix Revealed: Why Logic Disappeared

From No More Fake News

From youtube.com: Mind Control Techniques {MID-199761}
Mind Control Techniques
(Image by YouTube, Channel: elicia clegg)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Over the past year, I've been in communication with several teachers who are telling me about the descent into more social programming in school classrooms.

From so-called environmental agendas, to discussions about gender orientation and choice of gender identity, to sex education, to teaching about "liberalism," the indoctrination is getting thicker and deeper.

This whole mind-engineering approach would suffer a devastating blow if logic were introduced into the curriculum, particularly at an early age.

One prime factor becomes clear the moment a student explores logic as a formal subject. That factor is THE PREMISE.

Deductive arguments begin from premises, also known as assumptions or givens.

Although logic focuses on the process of reasoning launched from the premises, there is no way to avoid looking at these basic assumptions, once the student learns how to find them.

"Is this premise true?" "Does it make sense?"

And then all bets are off, because social programming is short on reasoning and long on givens.

That's how mind-programming is done -- by pouring assumptions into the student.

Once he begins to look at them, study them, consider them, assess them, he is SEPARATE FROM THEM.

He can then gauge their truth or falsity.

He can decide whether they're grounded in fact, or are merely arbitrary notions designed to forward an ideology.

At that point, the roof caves in on the programmers.

This is one reason I designed a basic introductory logic course for high-school students and included it in my collection, The Matrix Revealed.

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

