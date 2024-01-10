Houthi Terror Hits America in the Wallet!



Steel Mask (c.1914-15) - Amadeo de Souza-Cardoso (1897-1918)

I'm starting to wonder who's pulling my leg,

'Cause the stores where I shop my belief beg',

Or at least the clerks who solemnly declare

Prices are rising from this big Red Sea scare,

With Houthis hitting ships tall with containers,

And leaving our malls chock-full of complainers.

.

I bought some tomatoes and stared at the price:

I told Jane, "That's more than I make in a month twice."

She said, "Well, I hear it's that doggone Red Sea:

Some creeps called Youthies have gone on a spree,

Since it takes three weeks more to send the least thing,

I have to raise prices to make cash flow sing."

.

Said I, "These tomatoes come from the Bear State.

What ship, what Red Sea, what creeps demand sate?"

"But it's all connected," with a wave did she claim,

"Nowadays the little guy to must play the great game.

Oil prices, Latam markets, my e-impact stats:

I plan my day by biz roundtable chats."

.

At Swell's I thought I'd buy a nice shirt or two,

Until I saw numbers that turned my face blue.

I talked to Joe Swell, who me told this sad tale:

"Phil, those friggin' Houthis make my blood pale.

Fact is containers now go 'round the Horn,

Why in the Sam Hill don't we send Jason Bourne?"

.

I said I could wait extra weeks for my shirts,

But Joe called the matter "our just desserts":

"If Uncle Sam had pushed the two-state solution,

Our price would describe a clear involution,

But as things stand, Phil, what can I say?

Uncle Sam did nada and now we all pay."

.

So it seems those Houthis have hit where it hurts,

With prices of everything rising in spurts,

But I still wonder if those three weeks 'round Horn,

Are really a factor or but a way to see torn

A man from his money so daringly earned,

For shops seem to have the global scam learned.

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

