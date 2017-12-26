Power of Story Send a Tweet        
What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

Of late I've read of a rumor,
To put Pyongyang out of humor,
Us whacking their bases and such,
Just a quick dusting, not much,
To show them what they're in for,
If they go and start a new war.
.
The trouble with shock-and-awe,
Is it always earns a hee-haw.
Bagdad's a perfect example:
Bombing all night just a sample,
Of what Iraq could expect,
If they didn't show us respect.
.
It was not in the least success,
And earned us only duress,
As rooftop snipers took aim,
And roadside bombers were game.
How hard the lesson is learned,
Shock-and-awe always gets burned.
.
To which exception I make,
In the ongoing case at stake,
Where I think well it would work,
And for us be truly a perk,
If Kim made some show of force,
And taught us why war is coarse.
.
He drones an internet farm,
Hangs Google, does all alarm,
Downs ten lanes of overpass,
Makes miles of traffic so crass,
Lights matches in the right place,
So Ventura loses more grace.
.
Because that's the future of war,
Not bombs that fall on your corps,
But no water spilling from taps,
Power lines that somebody craps,
Prob's sent to any locale,
The jobs booked off to PayPal.
.
We'd thank Kim for giving us pause,
A timely gift worthy of Claus,
And though he may have his nukes,
I think we'd glad put down dukes,
Make Wash-town give peace a chance,
And not treat war like a dance.

 

Philip Kraske lives in Spain, where he teaches English, does translation, and writes both prose fiction (novels) and verse.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 8 fans, 796 comments


It is too hard to wish for a dose of our own medicine. It would only result in more innocents' death.

And I truthfully doubt the powers-that-shouldn't-be would comprehend any meaningful message. Destruction of an overpass or Ventura would simply do the job for them more cheaply.

There's got to be a better way to disarm the Uglies of this world.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 1:25:01 AM

