Day 4
Of late I've read of a rumor,
To put Pyongyang out of humor,
Us whacking their bases and such,
Just a quick dusting, not much,
To show them what they're in for,
If they go and start a new war.
.
The trouble with shock-and-awe,
Is it always earns a hee-haw.
Bagdad's a perfect example:
Bombing all night just a sample,
Of what Iraq could expect,
If they didn't show us respect.
.
It was not in the least success,
And earned us only duress,
As rooftop snipers took aim,
And roadside bombers were game.
How hard the lesson is learned,
Shock-and-awe always gets burned.
.
To which exception I make,
In the ongoing case at stake,
Where I think well it would work,
And for us be truly a perk,
If Kim made some show of force,
And taught us why war is coarse.
.
He drones an internet farm,
Hangs Google, does all alarm,
Downs ten lanes of overpass,
Makes miles of traffic so crass,
Lights matches in the right place,
So Ventura loses more grace.
.
Because that's the future of war,
Not bombs that fall on your corps,
But no water spilling from taps,
Power lines that somebody craps,
Prob's sent to any locale,
The jobs booked off to PayPal.
.
We'd thank Kim for giving us pause,
A timely gift worthy of Claus,
And though he may have his nukes,
I think we'd glad put down dukes,
Make Wash-town give peace a chance,
And not treat war like a dance.