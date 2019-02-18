Hidden History: The Mexican-American War

- Advertisement -

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by Lenny Flank

I've already done photo diaries on my visits to Fort Brown, Matamoros, Palo Alto, and Resaca de la Palma, but since the Mexican War has been mostly forgotten in the US, I wanted to do a history diary to tie them all together.



Palo Alto Battlefield. The Mexican lines

In 1844, the central issue in American politics was Texas.

For several decades, the area of Texas (then a part of Mexico) had been steadily settled by immigrants from America-some of them legally, some not. By 1836, most of the population was American, and in an armed rebellion, the "Republic of Texas" declared its independence from Mexico and asked the United States to annex it as a state. But the Mexican Government continued to assert its claim to Texas, and the US, unwilling to provoke what might turn into a war and also entangled in a bitter sectarian argument over the admission of another slave state into the Union, declined to annex the territory. Mexico, meanwhile, was too weak to reconquer its rebellious province. The "Texas Republic" hung in limbo for ten years.

The controversy continued all the way into the 1844 Presidential campaigns. The Whig candidate, Henry Clay, argued in favor of delaying annexation for a time, pointing out that the US was not prepared to fight a war over the matter and hoping to reach some sort of compromise deal with Mexico. The Democratic candidate, James Polk, meanwhile, was an unabashed expansionist, and openly advocated not only the annexation of Texas into the United States, but a policy of obtaining all the land in the Mexican, British, and Native American territories in the west, either by purchase or by conquest, until the United States stretched from coast to coast.

Polk was riding a wave of popular enthusiasm for an ideology that was called "Manifest Destiny". This rather strange mix of religion and politics declared that the United States of America was God's favorite nation, the one He loved best-and as God's new Chosen People, the US had not only the moral right to possess all the territory that it could get in North America, but the divine right as well-it was what God wanted. By conquering the heathens and other inferior peoples of the West, American leaders piously declared, they were fulfilling God's Plan and manifesting their divine destiny.

In the election, Polk's Democrats won handily, and assumed that they now had a popular mandate to carry out their expansionist foreign policy. And the first step was Texas. Just months after taking office, the Polk Administration offered a new treaty of annexation to the "Republic", which was promptly accepted. In protest, the Mexican Ambassador left Washington DC and returned to Mexico City.

And then a new controversy appeared. The southern border of Texas (and therefore now the border between the US and Mexico) had always been considered by Mexico to be the Nueces River. But now, the Polk Administration claimed the border at the Rio Grande, mostly in an effort to possess the mouth of the River as an American port. In addition, Polk wanted to obtain the Mexican "Northern Territories"-the districts of New Mexico and California, which stretched from Texas all the way to the Mexican port cities on the Pacific, and which made up around half of Mexico's total territory.

At first, the US tried diplomacy. Congressman John Slidell was dispatched to Mexico City with an offer: $30 million-an immense sum in those days-in exchange for the Northern Territories and the land between the Nueces and Rio Grande rivers. Mexico responded that she wasn't interested in selling any of her territory, and once again demanded that the US get out of Texas.

The Mexican decision to not sell half their country to a power that had already, in their view, stolen one of its provinces was, to the Mexicans, an entirely rational decision. But to Polk and many Americans, it was utterly unreasonable-after all, God Himself wanted America to have that land, and therefore by refusing to peaceably sell it, the (Catholic) Mexicans were not only refusing to recognize the supremacy of the (Protestant) United States, but were defying Divine Will. And this, the Polk Administration thundered, could not be allowed. If the Mexicans were stubbornly and maliciously rebuffing a good-faith offer to buy their land, then God's Will demanded that the Americans take it from them by force.

In the spring of 1845, then, Polk sent a detachment of 1500 US soldiers under General Zachary Taylor (about half of the total armed forces at that time) to a camp near the town of Corpus Christi, at the mouth of the Nueces River. The ostensible purpose of Taylor's army was to monitor the Texas border and to prevent any incursions by Indians or Mexicans. But both Polk and Taylor knew the real reason they were there-by threatening Mexico's border, the Administration hoped the army would intimidate the Mexicans into making a deal to give up their lands-or, failing that, to provoke the Mexicans into making the first aggressive act, allowing the US to move in force while at the same time claiming to be the aggrieved party.

And that is exactly what happened.

After the Mexican Government sent Slidell home empty-handed, Polk decided to up the ante; he ordered Taylor to move his troops 150 miles south to the banks of the Rio Grande-into territory which everyone knew the Mexicans regarded as their own. There was no way to view this as anything other than an intentional escalation, and in March 1846, Mexico responded by moving her own troops to the Rio Grande.

While his troops began constructing a temporary earthenworks redoubt, dubbed "Fort Texas", opposite the Mexican city of Matamoros, Taylor sent a message to the commander of the Mexican troops on the other side of the river, proposing that they agree to a truce and refrain from any aggressive actions until the two countries were able to reach a political settlement. But the Mexican general, outraged at what he viewed as an illegal entry into his own national territory, bluntly replied that the Americans had no right to be there in the first place, and demanded that they leave.

The line was now drawn, and neither side budged. The expected explosion happened on April 25, 1846. A patrol of US cavalry troopers, led by Captain Seth Thornton, was ambushed by the Mexicans. Eleven Americans were killed, and fifty-two, including Thornton, were captured. With the death of Thornton's men, the spark was lit, and the Mexican-American War had begun. Within hours, Mexican cannon in Matamoros and American guns in Fort Texas were exchanging fire over the Rio Grande. Battles followed at Palo Alto and Resaca de la Palma. Within weeks, the US launched a full-scale invasion of Mexico.

