- Advertisement -

See original here

By News Corpse

- Advertisement -

On Friday Donald Trump invited the press to an announcement that he was signing the spending bill just passed by the Republican controlled Congress. The President spent more time castigating the bill and his GOP comrades in Congress than he did explaining why he was bothering to sign it at all. It was clearly a distasteful burden that he was undertaking with great reluctance. And he isn't the only one who felt that way.

Trump whined about having to sign a bill that was so chock-full of crap he didn't like. Or more accurately, that it didn't contain things that are even crappier. He said that he would never sign another bill like this one, and most Americans probably hope that's true. Then he complained that Congress won't give up more of their power by granting him a line-item veto. Of course, our idiot president doesn't know that the Supreme Court ruled that unconstitutional 20 years ago.

The spectacle of Trump lambasting a bill as he was signing it is actually a rather good depiction of his pitiful proclivity for failure. Not only was he incapable of making the sort of deals that he constantly boasts would be so easy, he was admitting that Democrats beat him at every stage of this bill's passage. If this is "winning" in his mind, let's see more of it.

In addition to being bitterly unsatisfied with the bill, Trump also has to endure the scorn of his biggest fans - Fox News. There was a starkly atypical response by many of those who he usually relies on for blind, slobbering support. The entire primetime roster (and more) is angry that Trump signed this bill, and they said so on the air:

- Advertisement -

Sean Hannity: I personally wish the president vetoed this bill, made them stay in Washington. Make them keep their promises. What happened to the Republican party. Whatever happened to the party that believed in fiscal responsibility? Tucker Carlson: We're told we need this bill because of national security. But how secure is a nation that has no borders? Well about as secure as a political party that has no rationale for existing. Laura Ingraham: It pains me to say this, but the president did have a choice. He could have called Congress back to town and make them pass a continuing resolution until his priorities were funded and we explain this mess to the American people. Jesse Watters: This was a huge defeat for the President on a signature issue. It's really, really bad. There's no way to spin it. Pete Hegseth: This is a swamp budget. A Mitch McConnell special. Democrats control the process. If Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are happy, the American people shouldn't be. [Late Addition] Jeanine Pirro:The omnibus bill that Republicans gave President Trump yesterday is a total betrayal of him and those who elected him.

The opposition to Trump's approval of the spending bill was nearly unanimous among the Fox News regulars. But what makes this even more ridiculous is that they didn't oppose the bill for what many would think were the obvious right-wing reasons. They didn't complain about the 1.3 trillion dollar price tag. Or the expansion of the federal debt. Or the funding for Planned Parenthood. Or the additional sanctions on Russia. Or the many other budgetary increases for government agencies that Trump and Republicans have long promised to shut down.

- Advertisement -

Nope. What the Fox News critics are upset with is that Trump didn't veto the bill due to its lack of funding for the border wall. They are actually livid that Trump didn't keep his campaign promise to construct a ridiculous wall that would accomplish nothing. They would prefer that he had shut the government down until congress allocated funds for his precious wall. A wall that is opposed by the majority of Americans.

It's actually pretty funny that the most fervent Trump-fluffers are hammering him over this stupidity. And you can bet that he is worried about it. He wouldn't care if some experts in finance or economics were critical of his signing this bill. But if Fox and Friends and his pal Sean Hannity are slamming him for it, he's gonna lose some sleep at Mar-A-Lago this weekend.