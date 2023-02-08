 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

George Santos poster boy for the G.O.P

Yesterday, I listened to a YouTube broadcast from politicsgirl that clearly defines what the Republican party is all about. Their poster boy, George Santos is what the Republican party has become.

They claim to be the party of family values and Law & Order But now they are the party of liars and frauds, criminals and low-lives, the proudly uneducated, and the loudly ignorant.

What the Republicans teach our children these days is that lying is okay as long as it benefits you. That bigotry is OK and violence is the appropriate answer to not getting what you want. They teach us that decency and honesty are characteristics without value, and that consequences are only for people who get caught or don't have the connections to get out of it. You can say anything, do anything, be anything, and get away with it if you have enough power to protect yourself.

Kevin McCarthy and that cabal of nitwits called the Freedom Caucus is exactly what the Republican party is all about" The grand old party, no morals, no character, no platform just power for power's sake.

Check out PoliticsGirl on her YouTube Channel. She's funny and right on the money. Click Here
Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

