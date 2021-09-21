 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 9/21/21

Gabby Petito: A Young Life, an Early Death and Abuse

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   1 comment, 2 series
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

FBI-Gabrielle Petito.
FBI-Gabrielle Petito.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: C. Schneider)   Details   Source   DMCA

Julie Perkins Cantrell is a New York Times & USA Today bestselling novelist who notes in her Facebook post some "Important Lessons Learned from Gabby and Brian."

She is referring to Gabby Petito, 22, who disappeared a couple of weeks ago while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23. They were touring western national parks and she had created a popular blog.

Petito had continued to be in contact with her parents, who reported her missing on Sept. 11 after not speaking with her for two weeks. They said her last couple of texts seemed unusual and they suspect she did not make them.

In addition, a 911 caller reported seeing Laundrie slapping Petito.

Laundrie returned home to his parents' house in Florida where the couple had lived. He came back in her van, alone. He and his parents have refused to cooperate with police. Laundrie left with a backpack several days ago and has not been seen since.

According to ABC News, on Sunday, a body "'consistent with the description of' "Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming."

Julie Perkins Cantrell offers a treasure trove of wisdom in her Facebook post. Whether or not she has all the details figured out perfectly regarding this situation with Gabby, she certainly has nailed the pattern of abuse perfectly.

As she notes, she's been there. So have I. In retrospect, the pattern is unmistakable. Abuse of women is a natural component of patriarchy, so natural that both the abuser and the abused often cannot identify nor understand the pattern they are stuck in.

Nevertheless, it's time for all of us to begin to wake up. Here's a generous nudge from Julie:

As an author and advocate for survivors of domestic violence, I've learned a lot about the predictable patterns of unhealthy relationships. After years of personal experiences, research, and outreach, I've learned to recognize the tell-tale signs of abuse. I am not a licensed therapist, social worker, police officer, or minister. So please understand I shared my thoughts as 3 a.m. musings. When a few people asked me to make the post public, I agreed, reluctantly. I had no idea this message would resonate with so many people. I've worked back through the original post to explain a bit better how I'm feeling. I realize not everyone will agree with me, and I respect all opinions and views. All I ask is that we engage in respectful discourse on all sides. Thank you all.

In recent days, the tragic events involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have given us a lot to learn. This case is still under investigation, and I can only make assumptions based on the textbook patterns of abuse I've witnessed too many times to count. I also recognize that multiple families are grieving, and I have tremendous empathy for everyone involved. However, many survivors will resonate with at least some of the following insights, and I'm hoping we can use this tragedy to shift the way we as a culture approach the complicated issue of domestic abuse.

Let's examine 30 important lessons this couple teaches us:

1. Followers on social media saw a smiling, happy couple, full of love and wanderlust, setting out for a cross-country adventure while documenting all the joys of young life. In many cases, targets become very good at smiling through the pain.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Women's Rights"

Norfolk VA Women's March: A Photographic Album (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/22/2018
Memo to Bosses, Politicians and the Supreme Court: Get Outta My Crotch! (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/02/2014
Uppity Women in History/Herstory: Interview with Author Vicki Leon (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/20/2014
View All 14 Articles in "Women's Rights"
Series: "Toxic Patriarchy"

Massive Bull Semen Explosion (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/17/2019
Democracy NOW Interviews Mental Health Expert Calling for Kavanaugh Assessment (video) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/04/2018
Mythological Archetypes and Current Events: White Buffalo Calf Woman (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/01/2018
View All 44 Articles in "Toxic Patriarchy"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 740 articles, 2143 quicklinks, 6550 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

New police body camera footage captured a visibly distraught Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito and her fiance' after an alleged physical altercation between them on a cross-country road trip in Utah.

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021 at 1:13:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 