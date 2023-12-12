 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H1'ed 12/12/23

The ERA's Centennial Year: March on Washington Dec 13

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (81 fans)

Equal Means Equal
Equal Means Equal
(Image by Equal Means Equal)   Details   DMCA

Equal Means Equal noted today that "the ERA's centennial year has truly been a banner one; and we are inches away from achieving the dream of constitutional equality."

It was 100 years ago, on December 13th 1923, that the 24 words of the equal rights amendment were introduced to Congress for the first time.

Equal Means Equal listed the considerable achievements of 2023:

  • The ERA had its first Senate hearing in 40 years

  • The ERA caucus was formed and in mere months has grown to be the 5th largest caucus in Congress.

  • We gathered in Seneca Falls, bringing seasoned veterans of the movement together with young leaders, on the very spot where it was written, to lay the plan for finishing the job.
  • Just this past week a letter, signed by 84 organizations, including NOW, AAUW, the American Constitution Society, and over a dozen medical organizations, was presented to the Biden administration urging the immediate publication of the Equal Rights amendment;
  • The United Nations requested that that Federal government of the United States appropriately adopt the Equal Rights Amendment and stop violating the civil and human rights of the majority of its population - women and girls.
  • Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson made a public pledge to publish the ERA on day one of her administration.
  • Dozens of cities have issued proclamations declaring the ERA as ratified, verified, and fully enforceable.
  • We are fighting back in Texas in two separate lawsuits, finally demanding strict scrutiny, as we are entitled and use of the ERA (State and Federal) to protect women's reproductive rights.
  • Public awareness is growing and support for the ERA is too. People are starting to understand that adoption of ERA is a bulwark against increasing encroachments on the population's civil liberties and rights.

Equal Means Equal also noted that "on January 27th, 2020, Virginia became certified as the 38th and final state needed to complete the ratification process; finally giving women and LGBTQ people equal rights, standing, and protections in the US Constitution. However, for the first time ever in our nation's history, two branches of government and both parties have worked together to hold a fully ratified amendment hostage.

...while it is clear the American people want the 28th Amendment, it is equally clear our politicians need more encouragement. So we are going to give them some, in person, right before they head off to their comfy homes for winter break.

On Wednesday December 13th we will be marching, along with other member organizations of the ERA Coalition, from the White House, to the Department of Justice, to the National Archives, and on to the Capitol to push for ERA publication from the President. All of these entities are playing a part in holding our rights hostage and need to do the right thing and stop passing the buck. The time for equality is NOW.

We hope you can join or support our team members making the trip to Washington for this historic event. Click for more info and to get tickets.

Equal Means Equal march info
Equal Means Equal march info
(Image by Equal Means Equal)   Details   DMCA

Equal Means Equal event info
Equal Means Equal event info
(Image by Equal Means Equal)   Details   DMCA

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "ERA Equal Rights Amendment"

Equal Means Equal Files Intervention in TX Court in Kate Cox Case (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/12/2023
The ERA is Fully Ratified but Ignored (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/09/2023
The ERA is Ratified but Strangled-- Misogyny, much? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/02/2023
View All 6 Articles in "ERA Equal Rights Amendment"
Series: "Women's Rights"

Equal Means Equal Files Intervention in TX Court in Kate Cox Case (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/12/2023
Legal Malpractice Against All Women and How to Stop It (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/04/2023
The ERA is Ratified but Strangled-- Misogyny, much? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/02/2023
View All 22 Articles in "Women's Rights"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend