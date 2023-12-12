The ERA's Centennial Year: March on Washington Dec 13

Equal Means Equal noted today that "the ERA's centennial year has truly been a banner one; and we are inches away from achieving the dream of constitutional equality."

It was 100 years ago, on December 13th 1923, that the 24 words of the equal rights amendment were introduced to Congress for the first time.

Equal Means Equal listed the considerable achievements of 2023:

The ERA had its first Senate hearing in 40 years

The ERA caucus was formed and in mere months has grown to be the 5th largest caucus in Congress.

We gathered in Seneca Falls, bringing seasoned veterans of the movement together with young leaders, on the very spot where it was written, to lay the plan for finishing the job.

Just this past week a letter, signed by 84 organizations, including NOW, AAUW, the American Constitution Society, and over a dozen medical organizations, was presented to the Biden administration urging the immediate publication of the Equal Rights amendment;

The United Nations requested that that Federal government of the United States appropriately adopt the Equal Rights Amendment and stop violating the civil and human rights of the majority of its population - women and girls.

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson made a public pledge to publish the ERA on day one of her administration.

Dozens of cities have issued proclamations declaring the ERA as ratified, verified, and fully enforceable.

We are fighting back in Texas in two separate lawsuits, finally demanding strict scrutiny, as we are entitled and use of the ERA (State and Federal) to protect women's reproductive rights.

Public awareness is growing and support for the ERA is too. People are starting to understand that adoption of ERA is a bulwark against increasing encroachments on the population's civil liberties and rights.

Equal Means Equal also noted that "on January 27th, 2020, Virginia became certified as the 38th and final state needed to complete the ratification process; finally giving women and LGBTQ people equal rights, standing, and protections in the US Constitution. However, for the first time ever in our nation's history, two branches of government and both parties have worked together to hold a fully ratified amendment hostage.

...while it is clear the American people want the 28th Amendment, it is equally clear our politicians need more encouragement. So we are going to give them some, in person, right before they head off to their comfy homes for winter break.

On Wednesday December 13th we will be marching, along with other member organizations of the ERA Coalition, from the White House, to the Department of Justice, to the National Archives, and on to the Capitol to push for ERA publication from the President. All of these entities are playing a part in holding our rights hostage and need to do the right thing and stop passing the buck. The time for equality is NOW.

We hope you can join or support our team members making the trip to Washington for this historic event. Click for more info and to get tickets.