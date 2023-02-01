

'Volunteer Bridge' by Tyre Nichols

(Image by Tyre Nichols) Details DMCA



Perhaps the best way we can pay respect to Tyre Nichols is to honor his hope that people will enjoy his work, and remember him as a wonderfully creative artist and appreciator of beauty.

Tyre Nichols introduces himself on his website: My name is Tyre D. Nichols. I am an aspiring photographer. Well I mostly do this stuff for fun but i enjoy it very much. Photography helps me look at the world in a more creative way. It expresses me in ways i cannot write down for people. I take different types of photograhy, anywhere from action sports to rural photos, to bodies of water and my favorite.. landscape photography. My vision is to bring my viewers deep into what i am seeing through my eye and out through my lens. People have a story to tell why not capture it instead of doing the "norm" and writing it down or speaking it. I hope to one day let people see what i see and to hopefully admire my work based on the quality and ideals of my work. So on that note enjoy my page and let me know what you think. Your friend, Tyre D.

His work lives on to tell the story of a creative soul. More stunning photography can be seen on his website.

