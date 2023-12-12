Equal Means Equal Files Intervention in TX Court in Kate Cox Case

Equal Means Equal announced in a press release that it had filed an intervention today, Monday Dec 11, in a second Texas case, Cox V Texas:

Equal MEANS EQUAL along with the Elizabeth Cady Stanton Trust and the Women's and Children's Advocacy Project at New England Law | Boston filed a brief today with the Texas Supreme Court on behalf of Kate Cox and all Women in Texas.

Ms. Cox is in urgent need of an abortion but Texas officials blocked a judge's ruling allowing the abortion to proceed. Our brief asserts the strongest possible legal arguments on behalf of women.

We were compelled to file because, yet again, the Center for Reproductive Rights, which represents Ms. Cox, asked for only meager second/class legal protections under the Texas Constitution. Our brief urges the court to apply the most rigorous legal standards that afford Ms. Cox and all Women in Texas maximum legal protections for their rights to life and health, including abortion rights.

Our lawyer, Wendy Murphy, wrote the brief and filed it with the help of her Texas colleague and civil rights attorney Jason Smith.

Please take the time to read our brief and share it widely. This case involves profoundly important rights for half the population in Texas. The legal issues are not well understood but need to be. Texas is one of many states where abortion-related lawsuits are pending. We intend to file similar briefs in all of them.