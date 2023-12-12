 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

Equal Means Equal Files Intervention in TX Court in Kate Cox Case

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (81 fans)

Equal Means Equal petition
Equal Means Equal petition
(Image by Equal Means Equal)   Details   DMCA

Equal Means Equal announced in a press release that it had filed an intervention today, Monday Dec 11, in a second Texas case, Cox V Texas:

Equal MEANS EQUAL along with the Elizabeth Cady Stanton Trust and the Women's and Children's Advocacy Project at New England Law | Boston filed a brief today with the Texas Supreme Court on behalf of Kate Cox and all Women in Texas.

Ms. Cox is in urgent need of an abortion but Texas officials blocked a judge's ruling allowing the abortion to proceed. Our brief asserts the strongest possible legal arguments on behalf of women.

We were compelled to file because, yet again, the Center for Reproductive Rights, which represents Ms. Cox, asked for only meager second/class legal protections under the Texas Constitution. Our brief urges the court to apply the most rigorous legal standards that afford Ms. Cox and all Women in Texas maximum legal protections for their rights to life and health, including abortion rights.

Our lawyer, Wendy Murphy, wrote the brief and filed it with the help of her Texas colleague and civil rights attorney Jason Smith.

Please take the time to read our brief and share it widely. This case involves profoundly important rights for half the population in Texas. The legal issues are not well understood but need to be. Texas is one of many states where abortion-related lawsuits are pending. We intend to file similar briefs in all of them.

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Women's Rights"

The ERA's Centennial Year: March on Washington Dec 13 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/12/2023
Legal Malpractice Against All Women and How to Stop It (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/04/2023
The ERA is Ratified but Strangled-- Misogyny, much? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/02/2023
View All 22 Articles in "Women's Rights"
Series: "ERA Equal Rights Amendment"

The ERA's Centennial Year: March on Washington Dec 13 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/12/2023
The ERA is Fully Ratified but Ignored (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/09/2023
The ERA is Ratified but Strangled-- Misogyny, much? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/02/2023
View All 6 Articles in "ERA Equal Rights Amendment"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend