Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Fire Truck

By       Message Kathy Malloy     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/19/17

Author 16810
Become a Fan
  (54 fans)

From Mike Malloy Website

From flickr.com: Donald Trump - Caricature {MID-143071}
Donald Trump - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA

L'il Donnie got to play on a real live fire truck while the Neocons lost the healthcare bill in the senate ... thanks to the fightin' ladies of the GOP, who didn't appreciate being left out of the debate by the good ol' white boys. That's kinda awesome. Remember when tinyhands said we were all going to get "beautiful" health care for a fraction of the cost of the ACA and it was going to be soooooo easy? Uh, guess again. Not that the Don is all that sad, there was that shiny red firetruck after all ...

Meanwhile, the Trumpites continue their mass amnesia concerning their meetings with the Russians. Now its been revealed that two other Russians were on the guest list for that infamous meeting with Donnie Junior and the boy wonder Jared Kushner. A Russian-American lawyer with a history of money laundering named Ike Kaveladze.

Mother Jones has the juice:

"On Tuesday the Washington Post identified Ike Kaveladze as the eighth attendee of a meeting Trump Jr., Kushner, and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort held in expectation they would receive damaging information about Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to boost Trump's candidacy. The other participants in the meeting included Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin, and Rinat Akhmetshin, a former Soviet counterintelligence operative now working as lobbyist in the United States.

"The sit-down was arranged by music publicist Rob Goldstone, who represents Emin Agalarov, the pop singer son of Russian construction magnate Aras Agalarov. In 2013, Donald Trump partnered with the Agalarovs to bring the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow. In a June 3, 2016 email to Donald Trump Jr., which the president's son forwarded to Kushner and Manafort, Goldstone explained: 'Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting. The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.' He added, 'This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump -- helped along by Aras and Emin.'

"Kaveladze, the vice president of Crocus Group International, Aras Agalarov's company, attended the Trump Tower meeting as a representative of the Agalarovs. And it turns out he has a controversial past.

"In November 2000, a Government Accountability Office report -- requested by then-Sen. Carl Levin -- identified International Business Creations, a business run by Kaveladze, as being responsible for opening more than 2,000 bank accounts at two U.S. banks, at the behest of Russian-based brokers. The accounts were used to move more than $1.4 billion from individuals in Russia and Eastern Europe to various spots around the world.

"'It is relatively easy for foreign individuals or entities to hide their identities while forming shell corporations that can be used for the purpose of laundering money,' the report determined. The report -- which did not mention Kaveladze by name but did identify companies he founded -- harshly criticized the banks involved for having lax policies that allowed accounts to easily be opened and used without the bank ever knowing who the actual customers were.

"'What I see here is another Russian witch hunt in the United States,' he said in 2000."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

www.mikemalloy.com
Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saving Earth

March of the Mysogynists

Crooked Hillary

The Grinch Who Stole Health Reform

The Lunatics have Taken Over the Asylum

Hunger in America

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 