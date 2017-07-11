Refresh  

Egregious Outrage: FDA Fights Rescinding Aspartame Approval...the Neurotoxic Carcinogenic Artificial Sweetener

By Dr. Betty Martini
opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/11/17

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.


Sweet Misery: A Poisoned World Sweet Misery is a close examination into what many in the medical community have voiced o
(Image by Dr. Betty Martini)   Details   DMCA

Dr. Betty Martini, Founder of Mission Possible, is dedicated to getting aspartame off the market. After 14 years of no response from the FDA to Dr. Betty Martini's petition to the FDA to take aspartame off the market, the FDA finally responded with a massive accumulation of lies, distortions, manipulations of flawed "evidence," and total corporate propaganda. This is the exchange, in which Martini meticulously excoriates, line by line, the FDA for continuing to ignore the death and destruction caused by Donald Rumsfeld forcing the 1981 FDA approval for Aspartame, the artificial sweetener, when he was then Chief Executive Officer of G.D. Searle, the first patent holder for aspartame.


TO: Steven Musser, Ph.D

Deputy Director for Scientific Operations

Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition

Food and Drug Administration

College Park, MD 20740 -3835

Dear Dr. Musser:

I filed a petition for ban on aspartame in 2002, which required an answer in 180 days. When FDA refused to answer it, I filed an Imminent Health Hazard on aspartame in 2007, which required an answer in a week or ten days. It has never been answered. In 2009 some FDA physicians and scientists reported to President Obama they were broken, as if we didn't know that with FDA receiving over 50% of its funding from Big Pharma.

https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/letter-to-president-obama-from-fda-physicians-scientists

This remark clearly is well known about the way the FDA serves above the law. In the letter it states "but, the many other FDA managers who have failed to protect the American public, who have violated laws, rules, and regulations, who have suppressed or altered scientific or technological findings and conclusions, who have their power and authority, and who have engaged in illegal retaliation against those who speak out, have not been held accountable and remain in place." Nothing has changed since 2009. In fact, a Dr. Delaney called me from the FDA in 2009 and told me no ban was going to happen. He said that Obama had told them they had to answer all petitions since 2007. I told him my original petition went back to 2002, and that I lecture all over the world, and people are sick and dying everywhere. He has the arrogance to say to me, "So what! We have to depopulate!"

There have been demands to ban aspartame since the beginning. Did you answer the ban from 12 toxicologists? Pediatrician Ken Stoller also asked for a ban. Finally, after 14 years, FDA answers my petition and that of Dr. Stoller. Neither one of us received a letter. I had to find out through the National Law Review, which attached the letters we never received. I can see why they weren't sent. This letter to me is so full of propaganda and statements aimed at deception that it's just a farce. I'm going to answer this first so the public can see how FDA attempts to deceive.

http://www.wnho.net/citizens_aspartame_petition.htm

http://www.foodnavigator-usa.com/Regulation/FDA-rejects-two-citizen-petitions-calling-for-aspartame-ban

You go on about food safety and try to convince the reader it couldn't cause cancer or be unsafe because of the Delaney Clause: "In your words: "The anti-cancer of Delaney Clause in section 409(c)(3)(A) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (the Act) (21 U.S.C. 348(c)(3)(A) ) provides that "...no additive shall be deemed to be safe if it is found to induce cancer when ingested by man or animal, or if it is found, after tests which are appropriate for the evaluation of the safety of food additives, to induce cancer in man or animal..."

Dr. Betty Martini for over 20 years is the founder of the worldwide volunteer force, Mission Possible World Health International, which is committed to removing aspartame from our food supply. She has an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree for (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Egregious Outrage: FDA Fights Rescinding Aspartame Approval...the Neurotoxic Carcinogenic Artificial Sweetener

Stephen Fox

Betty Martini deserves a Nobel Prize or the Goldman Prize or whatever pertains to protecting consumers all over the world, or all of the above!

She has been tirelessly working towards a global ban on this poison since 1992, and for no remuneration. She is a kind of Joan of Arc of the entire consumer protection struggle! This is one of her colleagues, Neurosurgeon Russell Blaylock, author of Excitotoxins-The Taste that Kills.

Glad to see her publishing again at OpEdNews. In January of this year, I posted her monumental testimony to the California Carcinogen Identification Committee in Sacramento.

It was published here at OEN as

Eat, Drink, and be Buried: Aspartame is a Carcinogen; California May Soon Declare It as Such- National Health Federation


You can read that one by searching for it at OEN, as the title's URL is too long to cite according to the OEN comment rules.


Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 11, 2017 at 8:06:40 PM

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 11, 2017 at 9:00:56 PM

molly cruz

I had a horrible reaction to Aspartame; migraines, swollen feet, extreme and constant hunger and extreme and constant sleepiness. It was in Kraft Instant Ice Tea, but since sugar was the first ingredient, I ignored the rest thinking it was chemical free. I drank it for three days and could not believe what happened. When I checked it out online the symptoms were well known and all there.

I wrote Kraft and they insisted the FDA had approved it. I learned from another article that Monsanto did the tests involved themselves.

I felt helpless. Just another thing I'm allergic to, I figured.


Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 11, 2017 at 9:06:22 PM

Stephen Fox

NO SAFE DOSE OF ASPARTAME ? Dr. Betty Martini w/ Jeff Rense PLEASE READ ~ ~ Jeff Rense Show Sept 24th, 2012 rense.com/ NO SAFE DOSE OF ASPARTAME Dr. Betty Martini, D.Hum. Posted: 30 August 2012 .But I ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Urupipe2 o) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 11, 2017 at 9:56:37 PM

Betty Martini

Thank you Stephen for your kind words, What would I do without you helping so much as Mission Possible New Mexico, You're an incredible writer who cares so much about the suffering public the world over Thank you also for adding Dr. Blaylock's video, and "Sweet Misery" the incredible movie by Cori Brackett who spent years in a wheelchair hardly able to talk or walk with MS. She read an article on aspartame, got off of it and walked out o her wheelchair. Eight months later her huge lesion all but disappeared. You can get a copy of this at her web site, www.sweetremedyradio.com

All my best,

Betty

www.mpwhi.com

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 11, 2017 at 10:45:56 PM

Betty Martini

Dear Molly,

If you will go to my web site, www.mpwhi.com you will see the Aspartame Resource Guide, On it is Dr. Russell Blaylock's paper: "What to do if you have used aspartame". This will help you, You can also report it on the Medwatch form on the FDA page, not that they will do anything but you can put it on the record, I hope you get well soon, You can subscribe to my list on my web site.

All my best, Betty www.mpwhi.com

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 11, 2017 at 10:31:23 PM

Anton Grambihler

My wife was allergic to dairy products. I bought some canned Tuna and she had problems after eating it. Who would have thought that canned Tuna would contain Dairy products. Not me, but now I do. The label did list that it contained dairy products.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 11, 2017 at 11:16:35 PM

