Dr. Betty Martini, Founder of Mission Possible, is dedicated to getting aspartame off the market. After 14 years of no response from the FDA to Dr. Betty Martini's petition to the FDA to take aspartame off the market, the FDA finally responded with a massive accumulation of lies, distortions, manipulations of flawed "evidence," and total corporate propaganda. This is the exchange, in which Martini meticulously excoriates, line by line, the FDA for continuing to ignore the death and destruction caused by Donald Rumsfeld forcing the 1981 FDA approval for Aspartame, the artificial sweetener, when he was then Chief Executive Officer of G.D. Searle, the first patent holder for aspartame.





TO: Steven Musser, Ph.D

Deputy Director for Scientific Operations

Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition

Food and Drug Administration

College Park, MD 20740 -3835

Dear Dr. Musser:

I filed a petition for ban on aspartame in 2002, which required an answer in 180 days. When FDA refused to answer it, I filed an Imminent Health Hazard on aspartame in 2007, which required an answer in a week or ten days. It has never been answered. In 2009 some FDA physicians and scientists reported to President Obama they were broken, as if we didn't know that with FDA receiving over 50% of its funding from Big Pharma.

https://www.finance.senate.gov/ranking-members-news/letter-to-president-obama-from-fda-physicians-scientists

This remark clearly is well known about the way the FDA serves above the law. In the letter it states "but, the many other FDA managers who have failed to protect the American public, who have violated laws, rules, and regulations, who have suppressed or altered scientific or technological findings and conclusions, who have their power and authority, and who have engaged in illegal retaliation against those who speak out, have not been held accountable and remain in place." Nothing has changed since 2009. In fact, a Dr. Delaney called me from the FDA in 2009 and told me no ban was going to happen. He said that Obama had told them they had to answer all petitions since 2007. I told him my original petition went back to 2002, and that I lecture all over the world, and people are sick and dying everywhere. He has the arrogance to say to me, "So what! We have to depopulate!"

There have been demands to ban aspartame since the beginning. Did you answer the ban from 12 toxicologists? Pediatrician Ken Stoller also asked for a ban. Finally, after 14 years, FDA answers my petition and that of Dr. Stoller. Neither one of us received a letter. I had to find out through the National Law Review, which attached the letters we never received. I can see why they weren't sent. This letter to me is so full of propaganda and statements aimed at deception that it's just a farce. I'm going to answer this first so the public can see how FDA attempts to deceive.

http://www.wnho.net/citizens_aspartame_petition.htm

http://www.foodnavigator-usa.com/Regulation/FDA-rejects-two-citizen-petitions-calling-for-aspartame-ban

You go on about food safety and try to convince the reader it couldn't cause cancer or be unsafe because of the Delaney Clause: "In your words: "The anti-cancer of Delaney Clause in section 409(c)(3)(A) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (the Act) (21 U.S.C. 348(c)(3)(A) ) provides that "...no additive shall be deemed to be safe if it is found to induce cancer when ingested by man or animal, or if it is found, after tests which are appropriate for the evaluation of the safety of food additives, to induce cancer in man or animal..."

