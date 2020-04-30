 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Dissenting Opinion

(Page 1 of 2 pages) 45 comments
Author 11671
lila york
  (98 fans)

DISSENTING OPINION


(Image by lbry tv)   Details   DMCA

Two California emergency room doctors with many years experience in microbiology, Dr. Daniel Erickson and Dr. Artin Messihi. did an interview for the press questioning the necessity for a continued lockdown that they maintain is resulting in a tsunami of other illnesses, fear, poverty, and domestic violence. They came equipped with reams of data showing that the infection rate and mortality for this virus is less than last year's seasonal flu. The interview aired on youtube, went viral and had 5 million views. Youtube removed it - because google disagreed with the doctors' professional observations. In other words, the ER doctors did not support the propaganda being bullhorned everywhere by Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci and CNN that we docile sheep must lose our work, our income, our family connections, our friends, our lives - so that Fauci and Gates have time to whip up a digital tracking ID chip tattoo they plan to force upon us.The censorship of this interview itself went viral - an NBC television news channel in California covered both the interview and youtube's removal of the interview. It was reposted on twitter multiple times by citizens.

The propaganda and the censorship throughout this concocted fake crisis has reached a fever pitch, to the point that their desperation to force this Orwellian tag on people meant that the three proven cures for this virus had to be discredited by any means necessary. (hydroxychloroquine/zinc, Interferon Alpha 2B -https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Cubas-Interferon-Alpha-2B-Successful-in-Treating-COVID-19-banned in the US when they discovered it cured AIDS but developed in Cuba and used by Cuban doctors all over the planet - and Vitamin C infusions). They could not allow an effective treatment to be publicized or their nefarious vaccine would not be seen as necessary. Ergo Censorship on steroids. Meanwhile Gates is building 7 labs to find a vaccine for this virus - a digital version he can patent, force on the public, and make billions off of. (He has already made 200 billion dollars from his vaccine patents - vaccines that have maimed and murdered millions of adults and children in Africa, Asia and Central America.)

In defiance of Google's propaganda machine, the mouthpiece for a totalitarian government that youtube has become, I am linking the interview with Drs. Erickson and Messihi here: Please watch it - to the end. There is much valuable information here. The point is that these doctors saw through the hoax.They stood up and said the emperor was naked. Google, CNN, Fauci and Gates are still screaming that he is wearing clothes.They are not denying that the virus can be serious. But they also see how the facts are being mutilated and the lies are being used to subjugate the population. One comment I found memorable - all doctors are being pressured to name every death as a covit 19 death - when the majority of deaths have nothing to do with this virus. I know of three people personally who died of other causes, and their deaths were listed as virus deaths because the government demanded it. Keep the fear going. Dr. Erickson's closing remark - "California gun stores are sold out of ammo. If you take away people's freedom, you will get violence." No kidding.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Supported 4   Valuable 4   Must Read 3  
"If wars can be started by lies, peace can be started by truth." Julian Assange "The Central Intelligence Agency owns everyone of any significance in the major media." -- William Colby (Former CIA Director) "We'll know our disinformation
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
11 people are discussing this page, with 45 comments

lila york

Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 78 articles, 136 quicklinks, 3040 comments
  New Content

We need to ban youtube. now. all of us. It is critical . It is now so censored it has made itself ridiculous. Please lean on all youtube members you watch and subscribe to to move to Bitchute or another uncensored video site. We must put youtube out of business, then rebuild a new one by the people that does not censor content. While you are at it, ban facebook and twitter. they are no better. Every poster I respect has been silenced on both of those sites. There is no point to any of them any longer.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 1:29:27 PM

  Recommend  (5+)
Helen Carpenter

Author 508740
(Member since Apr 15, 2017), 4 fans, 1 articles, 2 quicklinks, 175 comments
Reply to lila york:   New Content

Dr. Ercikson sat down this past Thursday for a thirty minute interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MK0shLq9x6c&t=34s

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:46:47 AM

  Recommend  (0+)
Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 307 fans, 2565 articles, 5273 quicklinks, 6381 comments, 521 diaries
  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

Here's the response DailyKos gives to the doctors' statement;

Two doctors show how to use numbers to make a bad situation infinitely worse

An excerpt:

"...last week, a pair of doctors in Bakersfield, California proved that you don't need a test to present data that's wildly misleading. Not even a bad test. Because mangled statistics have always been a go-to factor for people trying to generate a predetermined political outcome, and these two doctors are using some of the worst ones. "

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 1:32:13 PM

  Recommend  (2+)
Ms Nan

Author 28898
(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 13 fans, 730 comments
Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

This is about control of the narrative = censorship.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 8:34:41 PM

  Recommend  (5+)
lila york

Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 78 articles, 136 quicklinks, 3040 comments
  New Content

A Harvard Medical School professor agrees with Erickson. As do many other virologists.

Delaying herd immunity is costing lives

The current lockdown is protecting the healthy instead of the vulnerable.

The system will not print the link address or link it, but the article is at spiked-online.com

This lockdown is not about protecting us. It is about suppressing us. that is the plain fact.

....PS Daily Kos is a matrix publication. I would never trust a single word printed there.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 1:58:57 PM

  Recommend  (9+)
lila york

Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 78 articles, 136 quicklinks, 3040 comments
Reply to lila york:   New Content

so does this guy, a famous virologist

Prof. Knut Wittkowski revisits the COVID-19 crisis, and the catastrophic folly of the lockdowns

video link is in David Pear's article on the front page of OEN

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 2:11:25 PM

  Recommend  (6+)
David Watts

Author 10429
(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 16 fans, 37 articles, 29 quicklinks, 2642 comments, 28 diaries
Reply to lila york:   New Content

"This lockdown is not about protecting us. It is about suppressing us. that is the plain fact."

From David William Pear's article: COVID-1984 Video (((WARNING))), Watch at your own RISK!!!

"WATCH: "Dr Erickson Covid19 Briefing" CENSORED by YouTube"

Excellent video. Starting at 1:07:00 for 45 seconds the doctors got down to the crux of what this is all about. Talking to the female questioner at the end:

At what point who says what's safe? Are you smart enough to know what's safe for you or is the government going to tell you what is safe for you? As soon as they use the word "safe," that means control... They are using this to see how much freedom they can take from you and will you roll over and stay in your house. And its working.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 4:12:58 AM

  Recommend  (2+)
Josh Mitteldorf

Author 2756
Senior Editor
(Member since Sep 14, 2006), 50 fans, 658 articles, 417 quicklinks, 1128 comments, 11 diaries
  New Content

The issue is not whether the doctors are right or wrong. The issue is, who gets to decide what views people have access to?

This constitutes an enormous power over public opinion. Jefferson understood this clearly: "Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter. But I should mean that every man should receive those papers & be capable of reading them."

We now have an end run around the First Amendment. Government doesn't have to censor, because information is controlled by a handful of mega-corporations. It's technically not a violation of the Constitution, but the country is in deep doo-doo because the range of information we can receive is severely narrowed.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 2:18:04 PM

  Recommend  (13+)
lila york

Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 78 articles, 136 quicklinks, 3040 comments
Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

Right. But the FAANG companies are all government contractors acting in collusion with and on behalf of the government. same with the telecoms. There is a constitutional case there. The ACLU should take this on more critical than the gender issues they seem to be obsessed with.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 2:50:33 PM

  Recommend  (8+)
David William Pear

Author 500873
Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 52 fans, 83 articles, 418 quicklinks, 4158 comments
Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

I agree. It has nothing to do with whether these doctors are right or not. YouTube censorship is not constitutional. The government and mega-monopoly private organizations work hand-in-glove. It is no longer easy to separate government practices from so-called private practices. The government cannot legally get around the constitution by privatizing its dirty work.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 3:23:49 PM

  Recommend  (7+)
Patricia 0rmsby

Author 11383
(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 5 fans, 15 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1037 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

This commenting page got deleted when I was in the middle of typing a long reply, so I will split this up, paragraph by paragraph.

Because COVID-19 is such a novel disease, all options for treating it should be open for examination, and any promising treatments should be brought to the attention of medical practitioners and the public for open discussion. Instead, at least in Japan, and I think to some degree in America, the public is not informed of anything beyond patented medications, and even there, suppression occurs if the medication has not been clinically tested with corona virus infections.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 11:48:18 PM

  Recommend  (1+)
Patricia 0rmsby

Author 11383
(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 5 fans, 15 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1037 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

From a personal perspective, my immune function decreases notably when I am exposed for too long to Wi-Fi. There is a vast body of peer-reviewed published science documenting not only that, but also cardiac arrythmias, hypoxic symptoms and other symptoms of COVID-19 from exposure to relatively low levels of microwave radiation. Yet anyone pointing this out is being called a "conspiracy theorist."

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 11:52:43 PM

  Recommend  (1+)
Patricia 0rmsby

Author 11383
(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 5 fans, 15 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1037 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to Patricia 0rmsby:   New Content

My point here is not that 5G or other microwave radiation (the levels of which have been measured to be increasing drastically even without 5G in Stockholm, Sweden, at least and this appears to be true in Japan as well) causes COVID-19. My point is, wouldn't efforts to reduce these potential effects be valid?

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:10:14 AM

  Recommend  (2+)
Patricia 0rmsby

Author 11383
(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 5 fans, 15 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1037 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

Authorities such as the WHO (if you examine them, you find profound corruption) bemoan the fact people have been losing faith in science, and they promote censorship in a desperate attempt to prop up their failing authority. John Michael Greer noted last week that "science" as it is currently practiced serves corporate sales almost exclusively. Without addressing this gross abuse of science, faith in science will never be restored. A little sunshine makes a great disinfectant.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 11:59:28 PM

  Recommend  (4+)
David William Pear

Author 500873
Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 52 fans, 83 articles, 418 quicklinks, 4158 comments
  New Content

To paraphrase George Orwell, Big Brother won't have to take our freedom from us; the public will beg him to.

There shouldn't need to even be a discussion about this. Then we wonder why nobody listens to the liberals. The left needs to grow a pair.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 3:35:52 PM

  Recommend  (8+)
TruthWillPrevail2020

Author 514492
(Member since Oct 25, 2019), 86 comments
Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

I agree completely. And so does Kissinger ..


(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 5:39:29 PM

  Recommend  (4+)
lila york

Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 78 articles, 136 quicklinks, 3040 comments
Reply to TruthWillPrevail2020:   New Content

I would bet that if you could produce a bumper sticker and a poster of that you could sell a lot of them.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 5:52:23 PM

  Recommend  (4+)
TruthWillPrevail2020

Author 514492
(Member since Oct 25, 2019), 86 comments
Reply to lila york:   New Content

While I welcome a good business opportunity, it might be a little hard to distill into a bumper sticker. But this crisis is waking up many people up to this reality. While I agree with common sense precautions and government actions (i.e. social l distancing to "flatten the curve" so as to not overwhelm the health care system), I disagree with the overt authoritarian control (by several governors) the makes the cure worse than the disease. Millions losing their jobs and businesses is a disaster. Especially when you consider how much the COVID crisis has been overhyped and falsely reported on by the MSM. Thank goodness for alternative media (including OpEdNews) that allows us to get to the truth - including the disturbing aspects of the WHO/Bill Gates in this madness. Truth will prevail. But not all will be able to accept it when it implicates people they have trusted and agreed with in the past.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 6:35:15 PM

  Recommend  (5+)
Patricia 0rmsby

Author 11383
(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 5 fans, 15 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1037 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to TruthWillPrevail2020:   New Content

He sounds just like Goebbels!

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:20:40 AM

  Recommend  (2+)
David William Pear

Author 500873
Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 52 fans, 83 articles, 418 quicklinks, 4158 comments
Reply to Patricia 0rmsby:   New Content

Hitler (and Goebbels) learned propaganda from the US in WW1: The Committee on Public Information, also known as the CPI or the Creel Committee. In Mein Kampf, Hitler who was a corporal blamed the German lose of WW1 on the German people having been out-propagandaed.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:50:37 AM

  Recommend  (1+)
Patricia 0rmsby

Author 11383
(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 5 fans, 15 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1037 comments, 3 diaries
Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

The rot in the West really goes deep, doesn't it? Nuremberg addressed only the second tier of the hierarchy.

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:49:01 AM

  Recommend  (0+)
lila york

Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 78 articles, 136 quicklinks, 3040 comments
  New Content

killer interview 13 minutes. RFK Jr. on vaccines, big pharma, Gates, WHO and CDC . wow.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CfLDXpC324

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 6:42:57 PM

  Recommend  (3+)
Al Hirschfield

Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 34 articles, 132 quicklinks, 369 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to lila york:   New Content

The only reason we've managed to keep fatalities to flu levels is because 250,000,000 are not coming in direct contact with each other. Otherwise we'd be at about 500,000 deaths. Herd immunity only works after 60-70% of the population becomes infected. And if there is nothing to treat the ones who get sick during the process, you pretty much have genocide. In addition, we know so little about this virus at present, we don't even know if exposure results in immunity. There are many cases of individuals getting re-infected after recovering from having it the first time.

Frankly, I think a lot of the same people who are railing against the way things are being handled right now (even with N Y State on course to having fatalities in the single digits in a couple of weeks) would be just as apoplectic about the presumed greed and avarice (by all of those evil rich people) behind putting filthy money (the economy) above saving precious human lives, if we had decided against a lock down...

There's always an angry, "righteous", finger-pointing angle on just about anything, if one looks hard enough. And you usually don't even need to look that hard.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 7:19:47 PM

  Recommend  (2+)
Ms Nan

Author 28898
(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 13 fans, 730 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

Yes Hospitals Get Paid More for Coronavirus-Coded Patients, Even If They Haven't Been Tested.

Here

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 8:22:15 PM

  Recommend  (5+)
Ms Nan

Author 28898
(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 13 fans, 730 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

Funeral director says they're writing Covid on death certificates whether they tested positive or not.

Here

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 8:39:31 PM

  Recommend  (5+)
Ms Nan

Author 28898
(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 13 fans, 730 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

MN Senator admits doctors are told to fake death certificates to inflate numbers.

This came out today and may be on youtube for a limited time.

Here

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 11:58:36 PM

  Recommend  (3+)
lila york

Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 78 articles, 136 quicklinks, 3040 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

According to renowned virologist Prof. Knut Wittkowski (video of interview in David Pear's article) herd immunity is variable. can be achieved at 30 or 40% . or more. depends on the ro. which we do not know because we did not test until the virus had already run through the country. You are making up hypothetical numbers -- that is what Fauci and the WHO and CDC did to scare people into staying home. (They all admitted to doing that). Not for our own welfare, but to accommodate hospitals. So unless you are an experienced expert in viruses,I will trust the experts who all seem to be on the same page in this matter. I have a medical condition that will probably keep me in masks and gloves for the next two years. That does not mean the young and healthy have to stop living their lives.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 10:32:52 PM

  Recommend  (3+)
Al Hirschfield

Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 34 articles, 132 quicklinks, 369 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to lila york:   New Content

I have no idea which experts you are referring to, but I hardly "make up" numbers. To say so is a Trumpian, kick-'em-in-the shins, strategy which you should really be ashamed of. Here is a cross-section of about 30 articles on the subject , and I challenge you to find a single one saying herd immunity can be reached by infecting 30-40% of the population. Some go as high as 80-95%. But even in your authoritative, fantasy world, 40% of 350 million people is 140 million people. Your willingness to infect them all with no means of preventing death, complications, the exacerbation of underlying conditions, etc or without knowing if such a thing even works in this particular situation, may not make you exactly the final authority on the matter that you do sometimes give the appearance of being.

But, perhaps we can at least agree that neither one of us is an expert in virus immunology. I know that would be a huge leap forward from where I stand...

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 11:18:23 PM

  Recommend  (0+)
lila york

Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 78 articles, 136 quicklinks, 3040 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

I am not really interested in arguing with you. That is not why I wrote this piece. Believe what you will.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:00:21 AM

  Recommend  (3+)
Al Hirschfield

Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 34 articles, 132 quicklinks, 369 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to lila york:   New Content

"Believe what you will."

That's a rather common inclination, which it seems fair to say both of us have in common.

Be well.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 4:54:16 PM

  Recommend  (0+)
lila york

Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 78 articles, 136 quicklinks, 3040 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

from Mark Crispin Miller

Those two crackpot "models" that provoked the US/UK lockdowns came from outfits OWNED by Bill/Melinda Gates; and the COVID "tests" are largely bogus

The Dubious COVID Models, The Tests and Now the Consequences

.globalresearch.ca/models-tests-consequences/5711194

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 at 11:45:13 PM

  Recommend  (2+)
Al Hirschfield

Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 34 articles, 132 quicklinks, 369 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to lila york:   New Content

And what would Bill & Melissa hope to gain by orchestrating a completely unnecessary global economic depression? That the nations of the world would need their vaccine in order to prevent it again? That's a shakedown of pretty Biblical proportions. Also, whatever Mr. Gates' ulterior motives may indeed be, I think you have to understand that anyone who has been giving tens of billions of dollars away over decades, is very likely to have, at least in part, funded virtually every major health organization on the planet. So, saying this lab or that study was funded by them, doesn't really prove much of anything. There's good reason to question many of his activities, but that alone proves absolutely nothing. The guy should be seriously investigated, no doubt. But his being the supreme bogeyman of modern times is a theory based on highly questionable Internet assertions, falsehoods, and the wishful thinking of people who would better spend their time actually helping people in real need rather than exulting in tearing down people who aren't. I'd also leave that to the accredited.

btw: your Mr. Engdahl also "argued that the problem of global warming is much exaggerated.[9] He claims that global warming is merely a "scare" and a "thinly veiled attempt to misuse climate to argue for a new Malthusian reduction of living standards for the majority of the world while a tiny elite gains more power."

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:25:52 AM

  Recommend  (1+)
lila york

Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 78 articles, 136 quicklinks, 3040 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

gain? billions and billions and billions

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:58:44 AM

  Recommend  (1+)
Al Hirschfield

Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 34 articles, 132 quicklinks, 369 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to lila york:   New Content

You know, there is not a shred of actual evidence, anywhere, that Gates or his Foundation has ever made a penny on any vaccine. You can speculate all you like, and I know you have the unswerving support of the international conspiracy movement. But the only evidence there has been is that he has spent many, many billions supplying countless people all over the world with vaccines, at his own expense.

I realize that this will be unbearable for you to hear. But where is the actual paper trail of his vested interest in receiving money for vaccines? I believe 9/11 was an inside job. And I believe that the Tsarnaev brothers had absolutely nothing to do with the Boston Marathon bombing. I'm not anti-conspiracy theories, per se. I have a pretty open mind concerning these things. But the evidence regarding those two matters is overwhelming, as far as I'm concerned. The only thing I have been able to find regarding Gates is a ton of verified, well-documented instances of his buying vaccines, at his own considerable expense, distributing them, at his own considerable expense, and administering them, all over the world. Over decades, there are bound to have been mistakes made (have you ever made a mistake?), but the sheer, massive weight of hard evidence is that he really does give vaccines away, and does not sell them.

If you ever do find actual receipts, I'd love to hear about it.

I know you have fallen in hate with your cause, but I honestly believe you'd be a lot happier (and probably healthier) if you focused on something positive.

Good luck with that.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2:30:18 AM

  Recommend  (0+)
Josh Mitteldorf

Author 2756
Senior Editor
Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

Shakedown of Biblical proportions indeed!

40 years after Bill Gates wrote the first buggy operating system for IBM, he is still collecting royalties from 2 billion computer users for the privilege of interacting with our computers. He has negotiated deals with every computer manufacturer that requires them to pay for Windows on every machine they sell, even if they don't run Windows!

Gates made his first fortune imposing on the world an operating system that everyone agrees is inferior to Mac's OS and to Linux. The cost to my own productivity from Windows bugs averages several minutes a day. Multiply that by 2 billion.

The Gates Foundation is not a charity, but is continuing to do the only thing Gates knows how to do, which is to compel other people who are not his willing customers to hand over money and power to Bill Gates.

Paul Allen has written an interesting testimonial about what it's like to work with Bill Gates.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1:26:08 PM

  Recommend  (2+)
Al Hirschfield

Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 34 articles, 132 quicklinks, 369 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

You're saying the Foundation is collecting the Windows royalties? You're not serious...please say you're not serious...

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 3:15:26 PM

  Recommend  (0+)
Josh Mitteldorf

Author 2756
Senior Editor
Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

Both the Foundation and Gates himself own stock in Microsoft, which continues to collect royalties on Windows and even (perversely) on Linux computers.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 3:25:16 PM

  Recommend  (2+)
Al Hirschfield

Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 34 articles, 132 quicklinks, 369 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

Oh, it owns stock in the company. So did you probably at some time. A Foundation by definition can't have any managerial role in a for-profit business. So the idea that it's the same as Microsoft itself is... be polite, Al.

Also, you seem to be conflating Gates' notorious monopolistic obsession with the Gates Foundation. Microsoft receives significant royalties ($5 to $15 per device) on Android devices because of its un-litigated threats regarding Linux infringing on Microsoft patents. In a nutshell: "Microsoft's File Allocation Table (FAT) file system, which goes back to MS-DOS, supports long and short file names. There are longer names like "MyDocument.doc" and legacy eight-character DOS file names like "MYDOC~1.DOC". Microsoft's patent is on a "common name space for short file names." To implement FAT support so they can read standard SD cards supported as FAT32 for example devices need to support that FAT file system and this implementation detail. The European version of this patent was recently ruled invalid by a German court.

Microsoft has been using this patent against Linux devices since 2003. In 2009, they sued TomTom for violating two of their patents on the FAT file system. TomTom used the Linux kernel in their GPS devices, and Microsoft argued that the FAT support in the Linux kernel infringed their patents. Rather than going to court, TomTom settled and paid Microsoft patent royalties. Microsoft has always argued that Linux infringed their patents, so it's no surprise they argue Android built on Linux does too."

But, it apparently only made it to court once: "One company that did try to fight back against Microsoft was Barnes & Noble. Microsoft argued that the Nook an Android-based eReader infringed their patents and that Barnes & Noble should pay up. Things were reportedly looking good for Barnes & Noble in court, but Microsoft settled with them in 2012, with Microsoft investing $300 million in a Barnes & Noble subsidiary and granting them patent rights. Microsoft's patents lived to fight another day."

Why Microsoft Makes $5 to $15 From Every Android Device Sold

So, yeah, but The Foundation only owns stock. But it doesn't run Microsoft.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 4:22:20 PM

  Recommend  (0+)
TruthWillPrevail2020

Author 514492
(Member since Oct 25, 2019), 86 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

What does Gates have to gain? COVID-19 was cooked up by the deep state (which Gates is part of) to try to hold onto power. It is meant to stop Trump rallies and undo his substantial economic gains. It is meant to hide Biden from debates and ultimately sneak in a new candidate (you don't really think the DEMs and deep state are going to run Biden against Trump do you?). Its meant to push insecure vote-by-mail. Its meant to expand big tech censorship to control the narrative. Its meant to deflect attention from the deep state/Dem crimes (General Flynn setup, FISAgate/Spygate, and much more) which are currently being exposed (and which the deep state media is trying to ignore and obfuscate). Time to wake up, Al. Nothing can stop what's coming. Nothing. Truth Will Prevail!

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2:47:17 PM

  Recommend  (2+)
Ms Nan

Author 28898
(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 13 fans, 730 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
  New Content

A letter from Adam Schiff.

Here

Here

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:18:07 AM

  Recommend  (0+)
Ms Nan

Author 28898
(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 13 fans, 730 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

Control of the narrative, control of you.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:22:28 PM

  Recommend  (2+)
TruthWillPrevail2020

Author 514492
(Member since Oct 25, 2019), 86 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

yup. the deep state media and their ability to control the narrative has always been their biggest weapon. but they are losing control now aren't they? nothing can stop what's coming. nothing.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2:51:31 PM

  Recommend  (1+)
TruthWillPrevail2020

Author 514492
(Member since Oct 25, 2019), 86 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Reply to Ms Nan:   New Content

yup. the deep state media and their ability to control the narrative has always been their biggest weapon. but they are losing control now aren't they? nothing can stop what's coming. nothing.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2:55:23 PM

  Recommend  (0+)
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 193 quicklinks, 4978 comments, 214 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
  New Content

Of course seasonal flu shots are readily available and we have learned what precautions we can take during the winter months to avoid catching the flu. However, the Covid-19 coronavirus is apparently 'a new strain of virus' without a vaccine or 'shot in the arm' available to protect us although we are quickly learning how we might avoid catching it. "Social distancing", maintain 6 feet apart, wear a mask and cover the nose and mouth and wear exam plastic gloves in public, or self-quarantine at home, 'for starters'. We should know the full effect of this virus, spreading by 'air borne droplets', within the first year - hopefully we are 'on the fast track' to 'get up and running' although everything may not look like normal . After 9/11 ("explosives used say Commissioners") Wall Street had to get opened the next day so our officials told everyone 'the air was safe' to breathe - W Bush (#NurembergRedux - "they acted with deceit and with falsehood") told everyone to 'go shopping' while he got busy 'falsely' blaming Iraq ("Fraudulent Justification" of course - Article II) for being connected to 'the people who knocked these buildings down (except of course "it wasn't the Iraqis") will soon hear from all of us", he said shorty after 9/11, thereby calling for 'revenge' and endless wars (7 nations in 5 years 'policy coup') in the 21st Century without investigating (9/11 grand jury litigation 'heats up') who was really responsible for causing all the explosions on 9/11 killing nearly 3,000 persons.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:52:31 AM

  Recommend  (0+)
Al Hirschfield

Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 34 articles, 132 quicklinks, 369 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
  New Content

The Gates Foundation's major holdings as of Feb. 22, 2020 are:

1) Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

The largest holding in the Foundation's portfolio is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B). The Foundation holds nearly 50 million shares of Berkshire Hathaway with a market value of just over $11 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway is one of the largest companies in the S&P 500 with a market cap of $560 billion and was ranked fourth in the 2019 Fortune 500 list. Bill Gates has developed a very close relationship with Warren Buffett since they first met in 1991; Gates serves on the Board of Directors of Berkshire Hathaway. Both investors have signed a pledge to give away a significant portion of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

2) Waste Management, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is the second-largest holding in the Foundation's portfolio. The Foundation owns over 18.6 million shares with a market value of $2.12 billion.

Waste Management is a provider of waste management and associated environmental services. It further develops and operates waste to energy and landfill gas to energy facilities in the United States. It is the largest waste management company in the country, with over 20 million customers. The company has a market cap of more than $52.90 billion was ranked 213th on the 2019 Fortune 500 list.

3) Canadian National Railway Company

The third-largest holding in the Foundation's portfolio is the Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI). The Foundation has over 17.1 million shares with a market value of $1.54 billion.

Canadian National Railway provides integrated transportation services including rail, trucking, freight forwarding, and warehousing. The company mainly transports petroleum products, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals, and automotive products. It has a market cap of $66.5 billion.

4) Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is the fourth-largest holding in the Foundation's portfolio. The Foundation holds over 11.2 million shares of Caterpillar, with a market value of more than $1.66 billion. Caterpillar is a manufacturer of heavy equipment used for mining, agriculture, and energy. Caterpillar has a market cap of $75 billion and was ranked 58th on the 2019 Fortune 500 list.

4) Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is the fifth-largest holding in the Foundation's portfolio, with more than 11.6 million shares and a market value of nearly $1.40 billion. Walmart Inc. is a retail giant with stores and operations worldwide. Walmart operates supercenters, discount stores, and supermarkets. Walmart also owns Sam's Club, where it operates warehouse clubs. Walmart has a market cap of $336 billion and was ranked number one on the 2019 Fortune 500 list.

This is What Bill Gates's Portfolio Looks Like

So, unless Walmart & the Canadian National Railway Company are secretly in the vaccine business, it's hard to say how exactly Bill & Melinda are in the vaccine manufacturing (as opposed to giveaway) business.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 4:31:13 PM

  Recommend  (1+)
