Most of us learned long ago to tape over the camera eye on our laptops. We know that we are being spied on, although not necessarily who is doing the spying. Is it twitter, facebook, amazon, google, apple, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, Microsoft, ? Samsung, Sony, Vizio ? the NSA, the CIA, the FBI - the US versions of the KGB? Likely all of the above and all at once. Any email message or text typed in from a laptop or phone gets instant advertising from any company mentioned in the message. That was bad enough. Now it's worse. Much worse.

Say you are in a cafe having lunch with a friend. You mention that your Ford Escort needs a transmission and it is going to cost you a bundle. You don't know how to manage the costs. Your smart phone is in your purse, on the floor under your feet. A few minutes later ads appear on your phone - from Ford dealers, cut-rate auto repair shops, banks offering auto loans, attorneys offering lawsuits against companies. How did that happen. You never wrote anything about that on the internet or in an email or a text. How?

The microphone on your smart phone is the new spy camera, listening to and recording every word you say, even when your phone is shut off. It has a wide range and can record your voice from a considerable distance. The evidence is here is this article: Your phone is listening to you - all the time.Some of you may already be aware of this, as the article is not that recent. But it was news to me. And that is only the most innocuous result of such spying. What if in a fit of anger you said you wanted to strangle Ajit Pai for killing the internet. How long would it take the cops to show up at your door, or the FBI to interrogate you and place you on a terrorist watch list. So much for freedom of speech.

A man I know whose private company is heavily involved in developing the "internet of things" - i.e., robot technology and the micro-chipping of people - recently wrote this:

"I think we're setting up for a future of 'chipped' humans, where there is no escape from monitoring... and that means globally...basically all the technology is in place to create it.



"...but first they will have to scare the sh*t out of everyone to get 'compliance'..."

He cites a primitive technology from a company called Dexcom that makes sub-cutaneous microchips that monitor glucose levels here.

What more can we do ? A lot. First off, if you are using google chrome as a browser, switch to mozilla firefox or slimjet. If you don't mind a slower speed, switch to Tor, which is encrypted. A reader here recommends Duckduckgo and Yandex. Bear in mind that the google search engine is now scrubbed, meaning heavily censored. Your favorite independent news sites and free-thinking writers will not turn up on a google search - much less the World Socialist website. If you are on gmail, get another mail account; Mozilla has one called Thunderbird that offers encrypted options.

Second, the prime spy agencies listed above can all be boycotted. That may be a challenge as holiday shopping bears down on us - but try. Patronize all of your local independently owned shops. Resolve not to purchase a single thing from a big-box store or online retailer. Boycott Google, close out your accounts on facebook, twitter and yahoo. Get a landline phone and connect with your friends only on that device. Support small local businesses and farmers' markets. All of the above-named spy agencies have stocks for sale in the rigged joke we call the "stock market" - all of them overvalued by roughly 10,000 percent: Price-to-earnings ratios around 300 when 15 is normal; stock prices ranging from 300 to 1200 dollars per share. Shut them down. Bankrupt them. We can do it. Just get all of them out of your life. as much as possible.

Third, never never never buy an appliance or security system connected to the internet. It is only there to spy on you and ultimately to control every aspect of your life - without your consent.

"But but but .....I can't live without my smart phone!" I hear you all cry. Well you can, in fact, but ultimately, given the internet dependence of the world, ---since they have already hijacked "our internet" it is up to the geeks to design and build a new private internet that operates by subscription only and allows no advertising at all. It will have no use to the above spy agencies since they would not be permitted to sell anything. Get to it, geeks. In the meantime, do not support the spy agencies. Ditch your phone.

I have never owned a smart phone - only a very basic flip phone that has no internet access, one I only use when I travel and cannot find a payphone to call a taxi. Unless and until the global public gets that smart phones and connected computers are primarily spy engines, designed to control our every move, there is no hope of avoiding life under a fascist, authoritarian regime. The only power we have is to say "no". Throw your smart phone in the trash. Go back to a non-internet landline. The world survived before these monsters entered out lives. I actually long for the life we had before there were personal computers. We all used to talk to each other while walking down the street. It was way better.