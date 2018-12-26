Discussion with black Trump loyalist illustrates their willful confusion

- Advertisement -

Recently I participated on a panel on the show Conscious Mindset at KPFT 90.1 FM Houston. The discussion got a little heated when a black Republican attempted to defend Trump and disparaged black people supporting the Democratic Party. This discussion after the program shows his delusion.



Discussion with black Trump loyalist illustrates therr willful confusion This discussion with a black Trump supporter explains the pathology of the Trump supporter. #ConsciousMindset #KPFT #EgbertoWillies #Republican ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Egberto Willies) Permission Details DMCA



While on the panel, I made it clear how flawed Republicanism is. But the black Trump loyalist continued to tout talking points that have been proven false.

- Advertisement -

"I don't understand why people are upset," the black Republican said. "We got more jobs. We got tax cuts. We got jobs coming back. But yet people are upset. What are you upset about. Immigration? What's wrong with making America first. That's one of the first laws of nature. Nature is self-preservation. I have to look out for me before I can look out for anybody else. And so these things that are changing and he's changing things up at the United Nations is where we've been responsible for taking care of all these. But all those things are changing and putting us first."

He subsequently said black people were returning to the plantation for voting and supporting the Democratic Party. I tried to remind him that the old Democrats and Dixiecrats now populate the Republican Party and that their values have reversed. It is hard to dislodge many of these Trump supporters from their willful ignorance but I continue to try.

We continued the discussion after the show. I think even as the black Trump loyalist touted Trump and Reagan about tax cuts and deregulation, he softened up and was receptive to dialogue. It is not about changing the individual. Many times I challenge die-hard ideologues not only to change their minds but to have others listen to the conversation and either change their opinions or at least become more informed.