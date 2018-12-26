 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Discussion with black Trump loyalist illustrates their willful confusion

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/26/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)
- Advertisement -

Recently I participated on a panel on the show Conscious Mindset at KPFT 90.1 FM Houston. The discussion got a little heated when a black Republican attempted to defend Trump and disparaged black people supporting the Democratic Party. This discussion after the program shows his delusion.


Discussion with black Trump loyalist illustrates therr willful confusion This discussion with a black Trump supporter explains the pathology of the Trump supporter. #ConsciousMindset #KPFT #EgbertoWillies #Republican ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA

While on the panel, I made it clear how flawed Republicanism is. But the black Trump loyalist continued to tout talking points that have been proven false.

- Advertisement -

"I don't understand why people are upset," the black Republican said. "We got more jobs. We got tax cuts. We got jobs coming back. But yet people are upset. What are you upset about. Immigration? What's wrong with making America first. That's one of the first laws of nature. Nature is self-preservation. I have to look out for me before I can look out for anybody else. And so these things that are changing and he's changing things up at the United Nations is where we've been responsible for taking care of all these. But all those things are changing and putting us first."

He subsequently said black people were returning to the plantation for voting and supporting the Democratic Party. I tried to remind him that the old Democrats and Dixiecrats now populate the Republican Party and that their values have reversed. It is hard to dislodge many of these Trump supporters from their willful ignorance but I continue to try.

We continued the discussion after the show. I think even as the black Trump loyalist touted Trump and Reagan about tax cuts and deregulation, he softened up and was receptive to dialogue. It is not about changing the individual. Many times I challenge die-hard ideologues not only to change their minds but to have others listen to the conversation and either change their opinions or at least become more informed.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Egberto Willies Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 