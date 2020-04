(Image by Off Guardian website) Details DMCA

Kit Knightly joins James Corbett to discuss the site's ongoing coverage of the corona crisis. From experts questioning the panic to death figure over-estimates to pushback against the new normal, today we highlight the work of those who are speaking truth to power on the defining event of our age . . . and point out those who are cheering on the out-of-control police state.

[Republished from Off-Guardian] Kit Knightly is co-editor of OffGuardian. The Guardian banned him from commenting. Twice. He used to write for fun, but now he's forced to out of a near-permanent sense of outrage.



The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

