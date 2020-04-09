Bizarre guidelines from health authorities around the world are potentially including thousands of deceased patients who were never even tested
A few weeks ago we reported that, according to the Italian Institute of Health (ISS), only 12% of Italy's reported Covid19 deaths actually listed Covid19 as the cause of death.
Given that 99% of them had at least one serious co-morbidity (and that 80% of them had two such diseases) this raised serious questions as to the reliability of Italy's reported statistics.
Prof Walter Ricciardi, advisor to Italy's health minister, explained this was caused by the "generous" way the Italian government handles death certificates:
The way in which we code deaths in our country is very generous in the sense that all the people who die in hospitals
with the coronavirus are deemed to be dying of the coronavirus.
Essentially, Italy's death registration process does not differentiate between those who simply
Given the amount of fear and panic Italy's comparatively alarming numbers caused around the world, you would think other nations would be eager to avoid these same mistakes.
Surely all the other countries of the world are employing rigorous standards for delineating who has, and has not, fallen victim to the pandemic, right?
Wrong.
In fact, rather than learning from Italy's example, other countries are not only repeating these mistakes but going even further.
In Germany, for example, though overall deaths and case-fatality ratio are far lower than Italy's, their public health agency is still engaging in similar practice.
On March 20th the President of Germany's Robert Koch Institute confirmed that Germany counts
This totally ignores what Dr Sucharit Bhakdi calls the vital distinction between "infection" and "disease", leading to stories such as this, shared by Dr Hendrik Streeck:
In Heinsberg, for example, a 78-year-old man with previous illnesses died of heart failure, and that was without Sars-2 lung involvement. Since he was infected, he naturally appears in the Covid 19 statistics.
[Republished from Off-Guardian]
Kit Knightly is co-editor of OffGuardian. The Guardian banned him from commenting. Twice. He used to write for fun, but now he's forced to out of a near-permanent sense of outrage.
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
Coronavirus Update: Following the Money
Coronavirus: The Only Thing Spreading "Exponentially" is Fear
Media Whipping Covid19 Panic to Unprecedented Heights
The "Afghanistan Papers": Deep State Narrative Management
The "Plot" to Overthrow Corbyn, History Repeats Itself
Google Promising Real-Time Censorship
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
- OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
- Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
- By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
|
Want to post your own comment on this Article?