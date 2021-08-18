 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/18/21

COVID infected Greg Abbott plays Republicans for fools as he infects them. The psychopathy is DEEP!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)


(Image by Egberto Willies)   Details   DMCA

I try to be measured, but when we have politicians effectively killing their constituents as TX Gov. Greg Abbott does, we must expose them. And we must do so graphically.

COVID infected Greg Abbott is a psychopath

See full episodes here.

The more one analysis the story, the more enrage one is likely to get. The Houston Chronicle reported the following.

Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 but is not experiencing any symptoms, his office announced in a statement to the media.

"The governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily," said Mark Miner, communications director for the governor. "Gov. Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment. Gov. Abbott took all his vaccines against COVID-19. He is in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative." "

Tuesday's announcement was just hours after Abbott attended a packed event in Collin County where there was little social distancing and almost no one wore a mask.

Greg Abbott is the governor of Texas; the state ranked 50th of the 50 states for the healthcare uninsured. The reason is a failed ideology. Texans are already paying billions every year for the Medicaid Expansion to the Affordable Care Act. But the Texas Republican Party will not pass the law to put it in effect in Texas. It was free for the first 3 years. Then the states would have to pay 10% thereafter. Instead, we let our uninsured die.

Greg Abbott is irresponsible.

But that is not bad enough. Now we have an irresponsible governor that not only refuses to be personally responsible by using a mask to slow down COVID-19 infections, but he also passes edicts that prohibit local Texas governments from instituting mask mandates. In effect, he is allowing citizens his party apparatus has made irresponsible to become potentially lethal weapons.

The thing is, in a state that has the most uninsured, getting COVID-19 can be a death sentence for those who have no healthcare insurance. And the governor is not only complicit but an instigator.

The governor will get the best treatments. He also took the booster vaccine. So as he continues to play games with the lives of others, he makes sure to protect himself.

The governor is, in fact, a psychopath. Psychopaths govern us.

My Books, "NEW! How to make America Utopia: Take away the economy from those who rigged it," "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.

Please join our YouTube channel to get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Egberto Willies Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 736 articles, 2137 quicklinks, 6502 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Well said, thank you!

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021 at 10:25:39 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 