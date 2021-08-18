COVID infected Greg Abbott plays Republicans for fools as he infects them. The psychopathy is DEEP!



(Image by Egberto Willies) Details DMCA



I try to be measured, but when we have politicians effectively killing their constituents as TX Gov. Greg Abbott does, we must expose them. And we must do so graphically.

See full episodes here.

The more one analysis the story, the more enrage one is likely to get. The Houston Chronicle reported the following.

Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 but is not experiencing any symptoms, his office announced in a statement to the media. "The governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily," said Mark Miner, communications director for the governor. "Gov. Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment. Gov. Abbott took all his vaccines against COVID-19. He is in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative." " Tuesday's announcement was just hours after Abbott attended a packed event in Collin County where there was little social distancing and almost no one wore a mask.

Greg Abbott is the governor of Texas; the state ranked 50th of the 50 states for the healthcare uninsured. The reason is a failed ideology. Texans are already paying billions every year for the Medicaid Expansion to the Affordable Care Act. But the Texas Republican Party will not pass the law to put it in effect in Texas. It was free for the first 3 years. Then the states would have to pay 10% thereafter. Instead, we let our uninsured die.

But that is not bad enough. Now we have an irresponsible governor that not only refuses to be personally responsible by using a mask to slow down COVID-19 infections, but he also passes edicts that prohibit local Texas governments from instituting mask mandates. In effect, he is allowing citizens his party apparatus has made irresponsible to become potentially lethal weapons.

The thing is, in a state that has the most uninsured, getting COVID-19 can be a death sentence for those who have no healthcare insurance. And the governor is not only complicit but an instigator.

The governor will get the best treatments. He also took the booster vaccine. So as he continues to play games with the lives of others, he makes sure to protect himself.

The governor is, in fact, a psychopath. Psychopaths govern us.

My Books, "NEW! How to make America Utopia: Take away the economy from those who rigged it," "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.

Please join our YouTube channel to get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!