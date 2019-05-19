 
 
Bye Bye Arctic Sea Ice. Watch the Arctic Sea Ice Disappear.

Watch the Arctic Sea Ice Disappear.

Decades ago, the majority of the Arctic's winter ice pack was made up of thick, perennial ice. Today, very old ice is extremely rare. This animation tracks the relative amount of ice of different ages from 1990 through early November 2016. Seasonal ice is darkest blue. Ice that is 9 or more years old is white.

(1:20)

Arctic sea ice growing younger, thinner (narrated version) Decades ago, the majority of the Arctic's winter ice pack was made up of thick, perennial ice. Today, very old ice is extremely rare.
Arctic sea ice growing younger, thinner (narrated version)

Arctic sea ice has not only been shrinking in surface area in recent years, it's becoming younger and thinner as well. In this animation, where the ice cover almost looks gelatinous as it pulses through the seasons, cryospheric scientist Dr. Walt Meier of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center describes how the sea ice has undergone fundamental changes during the era of satellite measurements.

(2:35)

Older Arctic Sea Ice Disappearing Arctic sea ice has not only been shrinking in surface area in recent years, it's becoming younger and thinner as well. In this animation, where the ice cover ...
Older Arctic Sea Ice Disappearing

 

