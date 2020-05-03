Senator Admits Doctors Are Told to Fake Covid-19 Death Certificates to Inflate Numbers

MN State Senator/Doctor Scott Jenson admits Doctors are told to fake Covid-19 Death Certificates to Inflate Numbers.



(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA



Senator Jenson: From a document I received I felt like they were saying you don't have to have a confirmed laboratory test for Covid-19 in order to make the death certificate be Covid-19.

Last Friday I received a 7-page document "that more or less told me that if I had an 86 year old patient that had pneumonia but was never tested for COVID-19; but sometime after she came down with Pneumonia we learned she had been exposed to her son who had no symptoms but later on was identified with COVID-19; that it would be appropriate to diagnose on the Death Certificate, "COVID-19.""

Asked why would they do that? His answer,

I went to the person in the inner office who does most of the death certificates and I said does this sound right and showed her the document. She said, "We have always been told you always put down just facts, you don't put down any probabilities, you don't put any presumptions down, just put down what you know."

But why would they want to skew the number of deaths according to COVID-19?

Senator Jenson: "Well, fear is a great way to control people."

Who sent you the document again?

Senator, "The Department of Health."

.......

Next Page 1 | 2