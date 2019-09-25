 
 
5G and Microchips. Total Control of We the People. Look Out, Here It Comes

A few notes from the 2016 video:

"5G is a national priority."

"Stay out of the way of technological development."

"Unlike some countries we do not believe that we should spend the next couple of years studying what 5G should be or how it should operate."

"The future has a way of inventing itself. Turning inovators loose is far preferable to expecting committees and regulators to define the future."

"We won't wait for the standards."

"5G will touch all corners of our country."

"The biggest internet of things application is yet to be imagined."

"If anyone tells you that they know the details of what 5g is going to become, run the other way."

"If something can be connected it will be connected. Hundreds of billions of microchips connected in products from pill bottles to plant waterers. (Of course, all people will be microchipped and connected too!) The 5g revolution will touch all corners of our country. You can be sure of only one thing, the biggest internet of things application has yet to be imagined."

...

"The Technocratic Age is slowly designing an every day more controlled society. The society will be dominated by an elite of persons free from traditional values who will have no doubt in fulfilling their objectives by means of purged techniques with which they will influence the behavior of people and will control and watch the society in all details." "... it will become possible to exert a practically permanent watch on each citizen of the world." - Zbigniew Brzezinski in his book, "Between Two Ages -- America's Role in the Technetronic Era" Published 1970.

I do not know what technological means Brzezinski knew about in 1970 that would be capable of implementing a permanent watch and control of the people. But, reading what Brzezinski said means that plans had been made at least by 1970 to "control and watch the society in all details."

