Dot8: Pandemic Scam Made Easy. Pick a test that does not test for COVID-19 and Bingo, you've got your pandemic.

Manufactured Pandemic: Testing People for Any Strain of a Coronavirus, Not Covid-19.

(Notes from the video below.)

Highly acclaimed infectious medical specialist in Germany: (About the lockdowns) They are grotesque, absurd, and very dangerous. All these measures are leading to self destruction and collective suicide because of nothing more than a . . . spook.

German journalist goes to hospital "teeming" with coronavirus patients and finds no one there. It's empty.

Highly qualified doctor: There is no new virus, there is just a new test which is giving the illusion of a deadly virus.

A friend of mine who is a freelance journalist sent me a link to the government website which said, "As of March 19th, covid-19 was no longer designated as an infectious disease of consequence." A matter of days later Britain was locked down and people put under house arrest."

The problem is the test is known not to work.

The Mickey Mouse test kits being sent out to hospitals, at best, tell analysts you have some viral DNA in your cells. Which most of us do, most of the time.

The idea these kits can isolate a specific virus like COVID-19 is nonsense.

And that's not even getting into the other issue - viral load.

If you remember the PCR test works by amplifying minute amounts of DNA. It therefore is useless at telling you how much virus you may have. And that's the only question that really matters when it comes to diagnosing illness. Everyone will have a few virus kicking round in their system at any time, and most will not cause illness because their quantities are too small. For a virus to sicken you, you need a lot of it, a massive amount of it. But PCR does not test viral load and therefore can't determine if it is present in sufficient quantities to sicken you.

If you feel sick and get a PCR test, any random virus DNA might be identified even if they aren't at all involved in your sickness, which leads to false diagnosis.

And coronavirus are incredibly common. A large percentage of the world human population will have covi DNA in them in small quantities even if they are perfectly well or sick with some other pathogen.

Do you see where this is going yet? If you want to create a totally false panic about a totally false pandemic - pick a coronavirus.

Next Page 1 | 2