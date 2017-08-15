- Advertisement -

Donald Trump

But our American President was deliberately vague about the violence, which he claimed was perpetrated "on many sides." Whatever the hell that means. But you know this story. The telescreens have brought nonstop analysis of Tinyhands' latest display of utter tone-deafness. Even Orrin Hatch(!) took the pretend POTUS to task for his insensitivity.

Everyone has pointed out that The Don is trigger-happy whenever he feels the need to name a group he disdains, like the media, or Mexicans, or Islam, or his Attorney General. Ergo, his wimpy response to Saturday's domestic terror attack was actually tacit approval of their actions.

He has to appease his knuckle-dragging base, as David DuKKKe reminded him on Twitter. If he loses them his approval rating would slip into the single digits.

What floored me was that people actually seemed surprised by Trump's callous failure to call the haters out by name and eagerness to blame the victims (many sides?). The TV pundits, talking heads, experts and analysts were outraged! Flabbergasted! Gobsmacked! How could the leader of the free world be so obtuse? So unmoved by the violence and murderous intentions of these radical domestic terrorists? For shame!

Uh"...were you all born yesterday? Did you not know that Trump built his political reputation on an effort to invalidate the legitimacy of our first black President with ludicrous claims that he was born in Kenya? Did you forget that he pretended not to know who David Duke was? How he (literally) embraced Ted Nugent? How he filled the West Wing with known racists and bigots like The Steves (Miller and Bannon) and this Gorka monster?

This isn't Trump's failure, it is ours. Trump is just being Trump. A Bigly Bigot, yeah...so what? His vile belief system has been on full public display for decades, from the fake universities to the pussygrabbing, adulteries, bankruptcies, tax evasion, and overt racism. His moral bankruptcy is totally transparent. He advocates police violence against immigrants, violence against protestors at his rallies, "consequences" for women who seek abortions. The list would fill a phone book.

How can anyone, at this point, be shocked by his latest display? In comparison to his disgusting past behaviors this is a huuuuuge nothing-burger, as his genius progeny would say.