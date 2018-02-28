Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Big Win for Single-Payer: Lara, De Leon and Eastin Blow Away Expectations at California Democratic Convention

First Governor's Debate 2018
Last weekend at the California Democratic Convention, single-payer health care won a big victory in the sizable votes for Ricardo Lara, Kevin de Leon, and Delaine Eastin.


Ricardo Lara, who wrote California's single-payer bill (SB 562), easily won the California Insurance Commissioner endorsement of California Democrats. The minimum delegate vote required for endorsement was 60%. Lara received well over that margin with 68%. Lara is also the choice of youth rights supporters, having successfully written and secured passage of legislation to regulate teen behavioral modification programs that have frequently resulted in teen deaths. Two teens died at nearly the same time in such programs in California, which prompted Lara to write this legislation that fights to protect America's youth.

Kevin de Leon, President Pro Tem of the California Senate, which passed SB 562 before it was blocked by Anthony Rendon in the California Assembly, soundly defeated anti-single-payer incumbent candidate Dianne Feinstein, 54% to 37% in the race for Democratic support for Feinstein's Senate seat. Though the percentage required for endorsement was 60%, this represented a significant victory for de Leon. 63% opposed endorsing Feinstein when the votes for de Leon, Pat Harris, and no endorsement were added together. This demonstrated strong opposition to Feinstein and her policies. Feinstein's husband's history as a defense contractor bothers a lot of progressives.


Delaine Eastin, the only gubernatorial candidate to support SB 562, won a surprising 20% in a four-way race. Eastin, a former California Superintendent of Education, has been out of politics for some time. Many expected her to do poorly, because she lacks name recognition. Fourth place candidate former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa received only 9% of the vote, less than half of Eastin's total. Villaraigosa has significant name recognition and has been polling in second place. The top winners were Gavin Newsom at 39% and John Chiang at 30%. Newsom and Chiang are current statewide officers (Lieutenant Governor and Treasurer, respectively) with strong name recognition; their percentages were no surprise, at approximately a month before the end of the filing period for the position. Chiang has been receiving the largest percentage of statewide votes among executive officials in the recent statewide general elections.

At the Governor's debate on February 22, 2018, Delaine Eastin received the two most applause of the night. One was for her support for SB 562 (single-payer) and the other for her opposition to fracking. Because of her populist positions on issues from abolishing the death penalty to protecting the environment to supporting single-payer, the members of the Progressive Caucus have lined up behind Eastin. Whether she is successful or not, single-payer and ending fracking in California will play prominent roles in the Gubernatorial election.

Henry has been a professor of political science and legal ethics and an advisor to many successful candidates for public office. He is currently working on a book about the inequality crisis in America.

Henry Samson

Congratulations to Ricardo Lara, Kevin de Leon and Delaine Eastin in doing so well in the statewide endorsement votes.

Leslie Johnson

Go, Eastin!!!!

PCM

Let's be clear: California's "single-payer" bill (SB 562) is not single-payer. If it passed and were funded, it would at best be the first step toward a 50-plus-payer system. Just as Canada's provincially based 13-payer system hasn't expanded to offer coverage for more than just hospital and physician care, or become more equitably funded between richer and poorer provinces, or progressed one iota toward a national single-payer system in over 50 years, SB 562 would not magically lead the US toward National Improved Medicare for All. It is not single-payer and it doesn't lead to single-payer.

State-based systems are infinitely worse than national systems for a multitude of reasons: the free-rider problem and the interstate race to the bottom in benefits and tax regressivity; the brain drain, multiple state-based provider cartels, and the concomitant race to the top in provider compensation; much weaker price-bargaining power; vastly greater administrative redundancy and waste; weak interstate equity; and more. In a modern, mobile, integrated nation like the US, they are a diversionary dead end.

I'm thrilled that California Democrats are making a show of giving the boot to venal, corporate-owned, warmongering hags like Diane Feinstein, but if you support truly guaranteed, truly universal, truly comprehensive healthcare as a right of citizenship, don't get suckered into believing that SB 562 is a step in that direction. Keep your eyes on the prize: NATIONAL single-payer health insurance. One uniform, efficient, reliable, cost-effective system for all Americans, all the time, not 50-plus disparate, inefficient, overpriced systems cutting back benefits, services, and facilities and implementing premiums, deductibles, and co-pays to attract businesses and billionaires, and erecting barriers to expensive or long-term care for recent arrivals.

PCM

As for the Progressive Caucus, if the reference is to the Congressional Progressive Caucus, every last one of them voted for the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Eight years later, I haven't seen any indication that I should expect anything better from the current batch. Their feet are going to have to be held to the fire to get any meaningful action from them.

Final Thought: Progress toward national health insurance will remain extraordinarily difficult, maybe even impossible, so long as the for-profit health sector is allowed to dictate how our news media cover healthcare. A first step toward ending that would be to ban direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs, as almost every other country in the world has done. (Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Korea, and the US are the exceptions.) If you take away Big Pharma's ultra-generous feeding hand, the press will no longer be afraid to bite it.

(During the Clinton healthcare reform effort in 1992/93, Big Pharma was spending only $5 billion a year on DTCA, and news coverage of US drug prices and the hardship they caused was ... virtually non-existent. I certainly don't remember seeing any, and I was glued to the tube throughout. Curiously, our free and independent press found plenty of time to cover cherry-picked cases of 90-year-old Brits being denied ultra-expensive new meds by an intentionally underfunded NHS, or of excessive hospital wait times in Canada's poorer provinces.)

Anyway, if the new Congressional Progressive Caucus, or the "Justice Democrats," or any other Dems claiming to be progressive want to impress me, they should start by demanding a ban on prescription-drug DTCA. (Even the American Medical Association finally came out in favor of one, back in 2015. Does that mean the AMA is more progressive than the Democratic Party?)

