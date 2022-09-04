A Recent Exorcism Case Reveals Important Information About Christians and Their Bible



Parker Bond, a camper who was terrified by an exorcism at Bible camp.

The Redberry Bible Camp in Saskatchewan, Canad, was investigated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) due to an exorcism that was carried out on a 13-year-old boy who was one of the campers. Some reports say the boy was discovered on the ground bleeding from his nose and writhing in agony, while the Christian counselor, Carlos Doerksen, who performed the exorcism on the boy, claims the boy and the other boys in the cabin came running into the cabin one night after being frightened by demons, and that the boy fell on the floor convulsing and bleeding from his nose. The RCMP determined there were no laws broken, but legal experts said the exorcism could be criminal.

Instead of seeking medical care for the boy having the seizure and who was bleeding from his nose, the Christian Carlos Doerksen decided to perform an exorcism on the boy (Doerksen's alleged savior, Jesus, made the same mistake, thinking a seizure was a sign of demonic possession in a boy, according to the anonymous author of the Gospel of Luke at 9:37-42). After all, the boys said they saw demons outside of the cabin, so it stands to Christian "reason" that one of the demons took possession of the boy.

One of the campers, 14-year-old Parker Bond, said that for four days prior to the exorcism the campers were sleep-deprived as they listened to the camp counselor Carlos Doerksen preach from the Christian Bible into the early morning hours. After little sleep, the campers were then out doing strenuous activities and then back for more preaching. Doerksen told the young campers that demons are very real, and that a sign that you may be possessed by a demon is if you think about a cute girl, if you laugh while watching evil television shows like The Simpsons or if there are flickering indoor or outdoor lights.

On the night of the exorcism of the boy who was suffering a seizure, Bond said all the young campers truly believed demons had possessed the boy. He said, "It was all real." We all believed he was possessed by multiple different demons. They said it was a spiritual hot spot. That's why there had been all that demonic activity there."

Bond went on to describe the exorcism. "He had a jar of water. He would dab a little bit on his fingers and put a cross on the kid's forehead, and then he started speaking in tongues and then saying things like, 'Filthy spirit, leave this vessel! In the name of Jesus, leave this boy!' He would alternate from speaking in tongues to commanding the demons to leave."

Bond said he wanted to leave, but he did not want the demons to escape, so he stayed there. When the exorcism was over, the boys said they wanted to call home. When they called their parents at home, they begged their parents to pick them up immediately. On the drive home, Parker Bond kept repeating, "Jesus is Lord" over and over again in an attempt to prevent the demons from following him and his parents home.

The executive director of Redberry Camp, Roland Thiessen and board chair Wayne Dick, told the parents that the exorcism was part of spiritual warfare and it was necessary in order to save the boys. They said they were fortunate to have the Christian camp counselor Carlos Doerksen, who performed the exorcism, because Doerksen can speak directly to God!

Doerksen had this to say about the exorcism and the anger the campers and their parents have about it. "You should know better if you're sending someone to a camp that has the word 'Bible' in it. It's like sending your kid to a 'gay camp' and being upset that they're teaching them 'gay things.' That is your fault for being ignorant."

This statement by Doerksen is a very true and important statement. The problem arises due to the fact that the vast majority of people who consider themselves to be Christians are not at all aware of what their Christian Bible teaches. They truly are ignorant of the ungodly, cruel and foolish teachings and claims in the Christian Bible. This is due to most Christian clergy focusing on the positive contents of the Bible, such as loving your neighbor, and ignoring the ungodly parts, such as Jesus being angry with the Pharisees for not following the Hebrew Bible command to kill children who curse their parents (Matthew 15:1-9). The ungodly and cruel teachings in the Bible, and in the other "holy" books of the other "revealed" religions, negate any and all good teachings within those books. If people were aware of the Christian Bible's contents, there would be far fewer people who consider themselves to be Christians, and far fewer people who would continue to support Christianity. This is a very important duty that all Deists and all freethinkers have, to educate as many people as we possibly can about the true contents of the Christian Bible, and about the true contents of the Hebrew Bible, the Quran and the Book of Mormon, and to let them all know that The Supreme Intelligence/God DID give us our innate reason and DID NOT give us any of the various "revealed" religions and their "holy" scriptures. An important tool to accomplish this is Thomas Paine's landmark book on God, Deism and religion, The Age of Reason. Click here to download The Age of Reason for free!

It's important to remember that religious/superstitious ideas and beliefs in Satan, demons, devils and evil spirits, and the corresponding imagined need for exorcisms, can, and does, have irreversible horrific consequences, even worse than what happened to the children at the Bible camp. This is seen in the case of Jessica Mast, the four-year-old little girl from Missouri who was killed during a Christian exorcism. If we had taken this advice from Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, The Complete Edition, Jessica would still be alive and the boys never would have gone to a Bible camp. Paine wrote: