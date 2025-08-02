 
Letter to THE SCOTUS

No comments

Bohdan Yuri
LETTER TO THE SCOTUS

Dear Supreme Court Justices:

Allow me to present my case regarding your upcoming ruling on transgender sports.

So, the first thing the Court will have to do is to define transgender.

-- I have a very distinct memory from my sixth birthday. When I blew out the candles on my birthday cake, I wished that the next morning, I would wake up a boy.

What I didn't know then was how to explain that my gender identity differs from the sex I was assigned at birth. While I've felt this way my whole life, I only recently came out about it publicly

So I'll share it here again: I'm transgender, I don't identify with the sex I was assigned at birth (female), I currently describe my gender as non-binary, and I prefer they/them pronouns." *

That was Nikki Hiltz. She was the top qualifier for the 2024 U.S National women's mile team, finishing 7th in the world.

So here we have a woman assigned female at birth yet considers herself transgender. This was a simple verdict to allow her to compete as a female because she still is biologically a female and is not allowed to inject testosterone while competing. Afterwards, changes are open if necessary.

But what about actual males, at birth, competing in women's sports. That is where the rub lies, because of one critical measure that cannot be handicapped. Lately the NCAA has imposed common sense restrictions concerning transgender athletes which seems to address the matter head on. No males in women's swimming events. That's a start.

However in high schools, to which these cases address, the problem lies with high school sports and it's vague, or lack of regulations nationwide.

So I will address this as it pertains to that class.

There are only two genders at birth male and female. That is the child's official label. But in following years as their choices lean to different labels, allow them that freedom to chose, yet not erase the fact..

It's their right, but not as adolescents or even teenagers. That growth time is actually the confirmation period to determine which to choose. Then at 18, if they so choose, then medications and surgery to confirm their lifestyle should be an allowed option. Responsible parents will make them wait.

At birth each child has physiological genes which set the parameter of growth, Most studies have proven that to be true

The fastest female miler will not run faster than the fastest male, nor women lifting weights likewise. We can all see the difference. So why tarnish the accomplishments of real females who've sacrificed exceptional training and dedication by which to achieve victory, while a mediocre male grabs the gold.

Bohdan Yuri is an Ukrainian-American and the author of "Ukraina: Sons and Daughters" (short stories) and "The Letters".

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
