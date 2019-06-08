 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

YouTube's Latest Purge

Republished from Off-Guardian

YouTube Fail
Video sharing platform enforces new rules against "extremist content"

YouTube has just announced they have changed their "community standards" to combat "extremist content" on their platform. This is just the latest step in the war against free speech online.

This move comes as no surprise - the press have been laying the groundwork for this for weeks, even months.

Three weeks ago Buzzfeed reported that YouTube's monetised chat was "pushing creators to more extreme content", and just yesterday it was reported that YouTube's recommend algorithm was "sexualising children".

You cannot move for stories abouthow bad YouTube is.

Given that, it comes as no surprise that the mainstream media are celebrating this latest "purge". The Guardian reported:

"YouTube bans videos promoting Nazi ideology"

Whilst the Financial Times went with:

"YouTube to ban supremacist videos"

Both these headlines are wildly inaccurate, deliberately playing the racism/white supremacy angle in the hopes that people will clap along without reading anything else.

Vox was a little more truthful in its headline, reporting:

YouTube finally banned content from neo-Nazis, Holocaust deniers, and Sandy Hook skeptics

The Independent likewise:

"YouTube to delete thousands of accounts after it bans supremacists, conspiracy theorists and other 'harmful' users"

Kit Knightly is co-editor of OffGuardian. The Guardian banned him from commenting. Twice. He used to write for fun, but now he's forced to out of a near-permanent sense of outrage.

Ron McElroy

Censorship is never the answer. More speech is the answer to hate speech. How about allowing pop-ups with counter information? Sometimes a spark of the imagination comes from unexpected sources. Censorship is as dangerous as hate speech.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 8, 2019 at 1:25:26 PM

