YouTube's Latest Purge

Republished from Off-Guardian



YouTube Fail

(Image by jurvetson) Details DMCA



Video sharing platform enforces new rules against "extremist content"

YouTube has just announced they have changed their "community standards" to combat "extremist content" on their platform. This is just the latest step in the war against free speech online.

This move comes as no surprise - the press have been laying the groundwork for this for weeks, even months.

Three weeks ago Buzzfeed reported that YouTube's monetised chat was "pushing creators to more extreme content", and just yesterday it was reported that YouTube's recommend algorithm was "sexualising children".

You cannot move for stories abouthow bad YouTube is.

Given that, it comes as no surprise that the mainstream media are celebrating this latest "purge". The Guardian reported: