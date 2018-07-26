Wysdom from Nina Paley: God is Old, White & Male



God is Male by Nina Paley

(Image by Nina Paley) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

This one-minute gem is excerpted from animator Nina Paley's full length feature, "Seder-Masochism", which is currently being shown in a variety of film festivals before being released. Nina did the animation, wrote the lyrics, and even sings with the accompaniment of organist Camille Goudeseune.

Lyrics:

God is Male.

He's old, he's white.

His beard is long,

His a**hole's tight.

He watches everything you do,

and then He throws the Book at you.

Mighty father in the sky.

Mighty chromosomes XY.

Like the sons of Israel,

God's a patriarchal male.

- Advertisement -

Words by Connie Bryson & Nina Paley

Music composed by Nina Paley

Organ arranged and performed by Camille Goudeseune.

Sung by Nina Paley

Nina Paley also created "Sita Sings the Blues," called "A tour de force " by Rotten Tomatoes.

Nina Paley's blog is here.

- Advertisement -