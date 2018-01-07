Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! 2 Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (4 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Copyright is Brain Damage

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/7/18

Become a Fan
  (83 fans)
- Advertisement -

Nina Paley is the extraordinary animator of the full length animated feature, "Sita Sings the Blues." She also worked on the animated movie, "The Prophet" and she is now working on her next feature, "Seder-Masochism."


Still from Sita Sings the Blues: Rama, Sita and gods
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Paley is a copyright abolitionist.

- Advertisement -

Internal censorship is the enemy of creativity because it halts expression before it can even begin.

~Nina Paley

Are you crippled by Permission Culture indoctrination?

- Advertisement -

According to Paley, nearly everyone is, and it contributes to the brain damage of culture.

Paley calls cultural censorship insane and abusive.

Through copyright we don't just censor art, we censor and inhibit communication, thinking, progression, relationship and culture.

~Nina Paley


(Image by QuestionCopyright.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Paley's TEDx talk, Copyright is Brain Damage, is an enlightening and paradigm-shifting adventure for the bold and unafraid:


Copyright is Brain Damage | Nina Paley | TEDxMaastricht Ideas aren't good or bad because of what licenses people slap on them. Just relate to the ideas themselves. [Filmed at TEDxMaastricht] Nina Paley made her first animation when she was 13 and...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: TEDx Talks)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Nina Paley's blog is here.


Sita Sings the Blues
(Image by Public Domain)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 7 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 693 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Sita Sings the Blues was one of my favorite movies ever! This is such an inspiring article. Loved hearing Nina Paley's TedTalk. Thank you.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 7, 2018 at 4:08:39 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 83 fans, 429 articles, 1448 quicklinks, 4944 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

Thanks! I love Sita Sings the Blues, just watched it again. Btw all the pieces for the new movie, Seder Masochism are posted on YouTube and Vimeo... Here's the first one, it'll lead you right into the next segments!

Thanks again! ;-)




Submitted on Sunday, Jan 7, 2018 at 4:49:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 