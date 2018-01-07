- Advertisement -

Nina Paley is the extraordinary animator of the full length animated feature, "Sita Sings the Blues." She also worked on the animated movie, "The Prophet" and she is now working on her next feature, "Seder-Masochism."



Still from Sita Sings the Blues: Rama, Sita and gods

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) Permission Details DMCA



Paley is a copyright abolitionist.

- Advertisement -

Internal censorship is the enemy of creativity because it halts expression before it can even begin. ~Nina Paley

Are you crippled by Permission Culture indoctrination?

- Advertisement -

According to Paley, nearly everyone is, and it contributes to the brain damage of culture.

Paley calls cultural censorship insane and abusive.

Through copyright we don't just censor art, we censor and inhibit communication, thinking, progression, relationship and culture. ~Nina Paley

- Advertisement -

Paley's TEDx talk, Copyright is Brain Damage, is an enlightening and paradigm-shifting adventure for the bold and unafraid:



Copyright is Brain Damage | Nina Paley | TEDxMaastricht Ideas aren't good or bad because of what licenses people slap on them. Just relate to the ideas themselves. [Filmed at TEDxMaastricht] Nina Paley made her first animation when she was 13 and...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: TEDx Talks) Permission Details DMCA



Nina Paley's blog is here.