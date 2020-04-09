Brilliant animator, Nina Paley's Seder-Masochism (2018) is a reinterpretation of the Passover Seder and the Book of Exodus from the perspective of humankind's original deity, the Great Mother Goddess, and Her struggle against patriarchy. (Download the full feature here)



Moses Fire by Nina Paley.

It's Bible storytelling through an anarchic feminist mix of Disney and Monty Python at its best.



Paroles Goddess Willendorfs Hands by Nina Paley.

The film features "embroidermation," innovative animated embroidery designed by Paley and Theodore Gray, science writer and programmer.

Paley's book, The Seder Masochism: A Haggadah and Anti-Haggadah offers a sumptuous collection of her art.



The Seder Masochism: A Haggadah and Anti-Haggadah

Paley's first animated feature was Sita Sings the Blues, based on the stories of Sita, Rama and Lakshmi in the Ramayana.

Paley calls herself a copyright abolitionist and distributes her work under a "copyleft License" which offers the right to freely distribute copies and modified versions of a work with the stipulation that the same rights be preserved in derivative works created later.