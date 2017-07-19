Refresh  

With New D.C. Policy Group, Dems Continue to Rehabilitate and Unify With Bush-Era Neocons

By Glenn Greenwald
opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/19/17

ONE OF THE most under-discussed yet consequential changes in the American political landscape is the reunion between the Democratic Party and the country's most extreme and discredited neocons. While the rise of Donald Trump, whom neocons loathe, has accelerated this realignment, it began long before the ascension of Trump and is driven by far more common beliefs than contempt for the current president.

A newly formed and, by all appearances, well-funded national security advocacy group, devoted to more hawkish U.S. policies toward Russia and other adversaries, provides the most vivid evidence yet of this alliance. Calling itself the Alliance for Securing Democracy, the group describes itself as "a bipartisan, transatlantic initiative" that "will develop comprehensive strategies to defend against, deter, and raise the costs on Russian and other state actors' efforts to undermine democracy and democratic institutions," and also "will work to publicly document and expose Vladimir Putin's ongoing efforts to subvert democracy in the United States and Europe."

It is, in fact, the ultimate union of mainstream Democratic foreign policy officials and the world's most militant, and militaristic, neocons. The group is led by two longtime Washington foreign policy hands, one from the establishment Democratic wing and the other a key figure among leading GOP neocons.

The Democrat, Laura Rosenberger, served as a foreign policy adviser for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and chief of staff to two Obama national security officials. The Republican is Jamie Fly, who spent the last four years as counselor for foreign and national security affairs to one of the Senate's most hawkish members, Marco Rubio; prior to that, he served in various capacities in the Bush Pentagon and National Security Council.


Fly's neocon pedigree is impressive indeed. During the Obama years, he wrote dozens of articles for the Weekly Standard -- some co-authored with Bill Kristol himself -- attacking Obama for insufficient belligerence toward Iran and terrorists generally, pronouncing Obama "increasingly ill suited to the world he faces as president" by virtue of his supposed refusal to use military force frequently enough (Obama bombed seven predominantly Muslim countries during his time in office, including an average of 72 bombs dropped per day in 2016 alone).

The Democrats' new partner Jamie Fly spent 2010 working in tandem with Bill Kristol urging military action -- i.e., aggressive war -- against Iran. In a 2010 Weekly Standard article co-written with Kristol, Fly argued that "the key to changing [Iran's thinking about its nuclear program] is a serious debate about the military option," adding: "It's time for Congress to seriously explore an Authorization of Military Force to halt Iran's nuclear program."

Go to The Intercept to read the rest of this article.

 

Glenn Greenwald is one of three co-founding editors of The Intercept. He is a journalist, constitutional lawyer, and author of four New York Times best-selling books on politics and law. His most recent book, No Place (more...)
 

