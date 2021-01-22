 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/22/21

Who was Dr. Mohammad Mossadegh?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 8028
Message Mohammad Ala

Mohammad Mossadegh
Mohammad Mossadegh
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Unknown authorUnknown author)   Details   Source   DMCA

A non-scientific poll of 5000 people in four different Western countries over a period of several years, proved that 99.9% of them have not heard Mossadegh's name nor cared about who he was.

Mohammad Mossadegh was an Iranian politician who served as the 35th Prime Minister of Iran, holding office from 1951 until 1953, when his government was overthrown in the 1953 Iranian coup d'e'tat orchestrated by the United States' Central Intelligence Agency and the United Kingdom's MI6.

There are hundreds if not thousands of sources how Western countries brought down the Prime Minister of Iran.

All the Shah's Men: An American Coup and the Roots of Terror in West Asia (Sig), by Stephen Kinzer

Western citizens remain ignorant of the role(s) their governments have played in overthrowing various governments.

Countercoup: The Struggle for the Control of Iran by Kermit Roosevelt, Jr.

This book gives inside details on the 1953 CIA overthrow of the elected Iranian government. Kermit Roosevelt was the CIA Director in charge of the operation (Operation Ajax) and was on the ground in Iran, running the operation with his agents. Kermit Roosevelt was allowed to write this book that the permission would not have been given to anyone else. This action influenced the Western countries in future clandestine operations, not only in the West Asia, but also in Latin America. The Ajax operation killed democracy in Iran, for a long time. Roosevelt rudely writes out why and how he conducted this operation.

Secrets of History: The CIA in Iran, from the New York Times

CIA Confirms Role in 1953 Iran Coup, from the National Security Archive (CIA documents on the Iran Operation)

Sixty four years later, CIA releases some details of Iranian Coup, from Foreign Policy Magazine.

After 70 years later, Iranians are not hopeful that Western countries will stop interference in the internal affairs of their region. Killings, lootings, destructions will continue even under new President.

It will be very hard for Western countries to accept a strong yet independent Iran. However, Iranian missiles have brought peace to the Persian Gulf.

Cri mesagainst Iranians have continued.

People are afraid. Overthrowing regimes and changing the UN recognized names and the geopolitical maps will not stop. It seems to me this is long term policy going back to British Empire. The accent on long-term structural relationships, but this rhetoric only concealed a short-term opportunism of the kind revealed by the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan (the longest war in history)

Iran's Nuclear roots? See Atoms for Peace, where starting in 1957 the USA provided the Shah of Iran (after overthrowing Mossadegh in 1953) nuclear technology. Iran was and is a member of IAEA, NPT, and the UN, JCPOA gave it fewer rights. Iran must NOT accept to return to JCPOA because it violated all international accords.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Mohammad Ala Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Iran, pronounced Eeran NOT Eye-ran...".> Hint: Italy: Eetaly not Eye-taly. Iran has been in the region properly termed 'West Asia' -- not the 'Middle East' for thousand of years. It is heart-warming to see more and more (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Imperative of the Chicago Convention

Fear among World Citizens

Historical Facts about Kurds

What is there to negotiate?

Yemen: Lessons to be learned.

The USA and Iran: Strains and Illegal Sanctions

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028
(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 11 fans, 32 articles, 56 quicklinks, 1568 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

There are hundreds if not thousands of sources how Western countries brought down the Prime Minister of Iran.

USA has given laissez-faire capitalism a bad name. Many who previously looked to USA for economic and social guidance now prefer to look at other models.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 22, 2021 at 6:09:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 