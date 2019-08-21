Yemen: Lessons to be learned.

- Advertisement -

Since 2015, Yemen has been bombed using Western-made military arms. Basically the whole country has been destroyed for no good reason(s). Dropping bombs must stop.

There are many lessons in bombing any country; in this case, Yemen.

The bomb, destroy, and destabilize campaign in West Asia came from the most powerful lobby in the USA. You may guess which organization that is.

It is hard to predict how a political settlement in Yemen could look like. The country is still divided over ethnic, religious, tribal and ideological viewpoints. Even though UAE/Saudi/UK actors did fuel this tension, it was there before the war, and likely will be after it. For the sake of its people, let us hope peaceful solutions would be found and implemented mostly by regional powers.

- Advertisement -

Lesson one: Ancient cultures are not easy to eradicate so as to loot their resources

A lesson for countries that have short history and culture.

Lesson two: You had your chances

- Advertisement -

The Imperialist/Colonial Empires of the past and present had their opportunity to establish peace and well-being amongst the peoples of many regions, but all they had in mind to accomplish was the plundering of those people and their national resources. Yes, it will be a lot to ask of those nations and their people to trust Russia and China since many regional countries will scream that they are no different from Western Imperial powers.

Lesson three: The stranglehold that the Zionists have on Western media, presidents, donors to political parties, needs to stop

Nothing we've been told about the war in Yemen is true.

Lesson Four: illegal sanctions must stop

Supplying the Houthi with drones to stage sustained attacks on Saudi oil production seems to be working. Disrupting the Saudi supply complicates the embargo on Venezuela and Iran and places upward price pressure on oil, with multiple negative consequences. There is greater incentive than ever before for importers of oil to lift the illegal embargoes. The Western economies are experiencing recession jitters and the threat of an oil-price spike could push things to a tipping point and worldwide recession. To avoid worldwide recession Western countries should remove illegal sanctions and keep matters calm in the international oil markets.

Lesson Five: Stop using wrong terms for historical names that have been used for over 2500 years; namely, West As ia and Persian Gulf

- Advertisement -

Lesson Six: for the United Nations and its members: Interviewing a dozen of MPs from Sweden, Denmark, Holland, to name a few, these countries have proven not to vote independently. The United Nations and its Council have sided with Western imperial powers against less powerful countries

Lesson Seven: No more wars

Most Western and American voters do not want more war(s) and foreign adventures. That portion of his platform is partly what Mr. Trump was elected. Going to war might be a hard sell with the American people, especially if it involved boots on the ground. Western and American people may have no say. It might be similar to October 2002 and President Bush's attack against Iraq.

Lesson Eight: Regime Change

The Saudi and UAE military expenditures are not because they want to use these military gears to defend themselves or their ideology. It is one way to return the petrodollars to Western countries. If they did not they would become the target of regime change, which both countries do not want. Another way to look at billions of dollars of military expenditures is a favor to Western countries to continue their business as usual, which must change

Lesson Nine: Western media is biased

The Hong Kong "protests" are covered in detail, frequently and on a daily basis - always from a pro-western/"democracy" UK/USA-supported perspective. The use of tear gas is "deplored" vigorously - as if Western nations haven't and wouldn't use such a thing against protestors (thus the BBC and NPR and Zionist groups stay mum about the Gilets Jaunes and the serious injuries inflicted on French protestors - against austerity, not "for" so-called democracy therefore unworthy - by the French police).

Lesson Ten: Stop using "terrorist" word

While terrorizing many countries economically and with military arms, stop making a wrong use of the word terrorist.

And why shouldn't other countries support the Houthis, if only ethically? They are fighting to save their native lands. Why is okay for Western countries to support racist and apartheid regimes to steal other native's lands? When Western media mentions Iran's support of the Houthis - it is only to denigrate such support. Is it only Western countries to have the right to support those nations/governments/protestors/fighters they decide are favorable to them?

--------------------------------------------------

Further information:

A graphic map of the distance in the following map:

https://twitter.com/descifraguerra/status/1162850455954874369

Photos of the Houthis' drones and rockets arsenal... published in July 2019. Some people possibly thought it was not true.

https://twitter.com/descifraguerra/status/1147940696705392642

An article by Wayne Madsen on Yemen and its history. For some background information:

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/08/18/two-formerly-independent-nations-struggle-for-re-emergence/

--------------------------------------------------

In summary: Global elites use war(s) for multiple purposes, not least of which includes culling large segments of the population while setting millions of natives into flight as refugees. The United Nations has been very ineffective. It appears as though the main purpose of recent war in West Asia has been to control Saudi Arabia and increase its debts to Western financiers.

Not under any circumstances are Western sanctions as we see against Iran and Venezuela understandable because they have negatively affected millions of civilians (among them thousands of children and elderly) and have caused incalculable harm - the same as in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere. And no one can ever justify their illegitimate use. It is beyond inhuman. And not speaking or acting against these illegal sanctions are the roots of many problems the world is facing today.

And anyone trying to help Yemenis protect themselves and their homeland against a ferocious campaign as waged by Saudi Arabia and UAE is right to do so.